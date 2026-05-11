The viral social media post from March 2024 that has sparked international outrage and calls for Glenn Gibbins' resignation.

The viral social media post from March 2024 that has sparked international outrage and calls for Glenn Gibbins' resignation.

‘Melt Nigerians to fill potholes’ — Outrage as UK politician wins election despite ‘vile’ racist slur

A UK politician has been suspended after resurfaced comments about Nigerians being “melted down to fill potholes” series of social media posts targeting Nigerians and women triggered outrage online despite his election victory.

SUMMARY

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Newly elected Reform UK councillor Glenn Gibbins is under fire for a 2024 post suggesting Nigerians be "melted down" to fix road potholes.

Despite the vile comments being exposed by Hope Not Hate, Gibbins successfully won a seat in the Hylton Castle ward during the May 2026 elections.

While local officials announced his suspension, Reform UK’s national leadership, including Richard Tice, has been accused of dismissing the outrage as a "media smear campaign".

A UK politician has been suspended after a resurfaced social media post showed him saying Nigerians should be "melted down" to repair local roads, sparking outrage across Britain and Nigeria.

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Glenn Gibbins, a newly elected councillor representing Reform UK for the Hylton Castle ward in Sunderland, came under fire after anti-extremism group Hope Not Hate exposed the comment during the 2026 UK local elections.

The controversial post reportedly read:

“Can't believe the amount of Nigerians in town... should melt them all down and fill in the potholes!!"

Screenshot of a racist Facebook post by Reform UK politician Glenn Gibbins suggesting Nigerians should be melted down to fill potholes.

The remark immediately triggered backlash online, with critics describing it as racist, hateful and dehumanising toward Nigerians and African immigrants living in the United Kingdom.

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A pattern of hate

The investigation into Gibbins’ online history suggests the comment about Nigerians was not an isolated slip of the tongue.

According to an investigative report by Hope Not Hate, his digital footprint reveals a history of deep-seated racism and misogyny that many say should have disqualified him from the ballot.

Gibbins targeted Muslim immigrants and warned of an "army of Muslims" who would eventually "turn on" the British public.

A 2017 social media post by Glenn Gibbins claiming "OUR TOLERANCE IS The MUSLIMS GREATEST WEAPON."

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He attacked Women, claiming they should "stick to cooking, sewing and homemaking" and specifically targeting female TV presenters with derogatory labels.

A 2021 Facebook post by Glenn Gibbins complaining about a female rugby commentator and stating women should "stick to cooking, sewing and home making."

A 2018 post by Glenn Gibbins calling BBC presenters Mel and Sue "fat repulsive lesbian hosts."

He also promoted Xenophobia, repeatedly arguing that British "tolerance" was a weakness that had allowed the country to be "overrun".

Party suspends councillor after backlash

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Darren Grimes was among the first to confirm Gibbins’ suspension, highlighting a growing divide within the party's ranks.

Following mounting criticism, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK confirmed that Gibbins had been suspended pending an internal investigation into the comments.

The party’s deputy leader in Durham County Council, Darren Grimes, admitted there had been “a failure of the vetting process” after the post resurfaced publicly.

While local officials confirmed to the BBC that Gibbins had been suspended from the party pending an investigation, the central leadership has been accused of "hedging their bets".

Richard Tice faces criticism over response

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Reform UK leader Richard Tice also came under pressure after appearing to avoid directly condemning the statement during media interviews.

Reform UK’s Richard Tice dismissed the backlash as a "smear campaign" during his appearance on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

When questioned on BBC programmes about the controversy, Tice said:

“Like any party, we have internal party processes to look at where people have said or done the wrong thing.”

Pressed further, he added:

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“I condemn anything wrong and inappropriate.”

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg on May 10, 2026, Tice refused to directly condemn Gibbins’ specific words.

Instead, he pivoted to attacking the media, claiming the revelations were a "smear campaign" designed to overshadow the party's electoral gains.

“Voters have heard all of this smearing and this sneering against all of us, and they have voted for more Reform,” Tice stated, notably avoiding any apology to the Nigerian community.

His response drew criticism from political opponents and anti-racism campaigners, who accused the party leadership of failing to forcefully denounce hate speech.

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Nigerians react angrily online

The comment generated widespread anger among Nigerians both at home and in the UK, where Nigerians remain one of the largest African immigrant communities.

Social media users condemned the statement as openly racist, while others called for stronger consequences for politicians accused of promoting hatred against immigrants.

"This isn't just 'bad vetting'; this is the core of what this party represents," said Georgie Laming, Director of Campaigns at Hope Not Hate.

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Georgie Laming of Hope Not Hate led the investigation that uncovered Gibbins’ digital footprint, calling his rhetoric "sub-human."

"To suggest melting human beings down to fill potholes is a level of depravity that should disqualify anyone from public service."

Despite his suspension from his party, Gibbins remains an independent councillor for Hylton Castle, as UK law lacks a "recall" mechanism for local councillors over social media posts made before an election.

Who is Glenn Gibbins?

Glenn Gibbins secured a seat in the 2026 local elections despite his history of "vile" online comments being exposed.

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Before the controversy, Glenn Gibbins was largely unknown outside local politics in Sunderland.

However, the resurfaced post has now pushed the councillor into national headlines and reignited conversations around racism, immigration and political accountability in Britain.

Some reports indicate that offensive posts linked to the councillor were later deleted after attracting public attention.