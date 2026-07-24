Can Nigerians join the U.S. Army? Here's who qualifies and the requirements you must meet

Can Nigerians join the U.S. Army? Here's who qualifies and the requirements you must meet

How Nigerians can join the U.S. Army in 2026: Age limits, Green Card rules, and full requirements

Want to join the U.S. Army as a Nigerian? Learn the Green Card requirement, age limit, ASVAB, education, fitness rules, and eligibility in 2026.

Nigerians cannot join the U.S. Army directly from Nigeria or on a tourist or student visa; a valid U.S. Green Card or citizenship is required.

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Applicants must meet age, education, ASVAB, medical, physical fitness, and background check requirements before they can enlist.

Green Card holders who enlist may qualify for an expedited pathway to U.S. citizenship after meeting the legal requirements for naturalisation.

Many Nigerians dream of serving in the U.S. Army, whether for career opportunities, education benefits, or a pathway to American citizenship.

However, one of the biggest misconceptions is that you can apply directly from Nigeria or use military service as a way to move to the United States.

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That is not how the process works.

The U.S. Army does not recruit people living abroad who have no legal status in the United States, nor does it sponsor immigration visas for foreign nationals who want to enlist.

If you're a Nigerian interested in joining the Army, there are specific immigration, education, age, and medical requirements you must first meet.

Here's everything you need to know.

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You cannot join the U.S. Army directly from Nigeria

A senior officer briefs personnel at an active military deployment location.

This is the first and most important requirement.

If you are living in Nigeria and do not have legal permanent residence in the United States, you are not eligible to enlist in the U.S. Army.

To qualify, you must be one of the following:

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A U.S. citizen, or

A lawful permanent resident with a valid U.S. Permanent Resident Card, commonly known as a Green Card.

In other words, the Army is not a shortcut to getting a U.S. visa or relocating to America.

You must first obtain legal permanent residency through another immigration pathway, such as family sponsorship, employment, or another qualifying immigration program, before speaking with an Army recruiter.

READ NEXT: Top 10 hardest countries to get citizenship

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A Green Card holder can later become a U.S. citizen

The good news is that lawful permanent residents who enlist may qualify for a faster path to U.S. citizenship.

According to the U.S. Army, eligible Green Card holders can begin the naturalisation process much earlier than the standard civilian residency requirement once they enter military service, provided they meet all legal requirements.

What is the age limit?

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The Army's current enlistment requirements allow applicants to join as enlisted soldiers if they are between 17 and 42 years old. Applicants who are 17 need parental consent.

If you hope to become a commissioned officer instead of an enlisted soldier, different eligibility rules apply, and U.S. citizenship is generally required before commissioning.

Your Nigerian school certificate can be accepted

You do not necessarily need an American high school diploma.

If you completed secondary school in Nigeria and obtained qualifications such as WAEC or NECO, your certificates can be used.

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However, they must first be evaluated by an accredited credential evaluation agency to determine whether they are equivalent to a U.S. high school diploma.

Applicants can also qualify with a GED, although the military accepts fewer GED holders. Having college credits or a university degree can improve your chances.

You must pass the ASVAB exam

Members of the U.S. Army posing in uniform during a field service detail.

Every person seeking to join the U.S. Army must take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB).

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The test measures skills in areas such as mathematics, science, reading comprehension, and technical knowledge.

Your score does more than determine whether you qualify. It also helps decide which military occupations you are eligible for. Some specialised roles require much higher scores than others.

Medical and fitness checks are compulsory

Meeting the educational and immigration requirements is only part of the process.

Applicants must also pass a medical examination at a Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), where doctors assess whether they are physically and medically fit for military service.

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You'll also need to satisfy the Army's physical fitness requirements, including height and weight standards, and meet other enlistment criteria.

A criminal record can affect your application

The Army also conducts a background check.

Certain criminal convictions, unresolved legal issues, or other disqualifying circumstances may prevent someone from joining, although some cases may be considered for waivers depending on the circumstances and current Army policies.

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What should Nigerians know before applying?

U.S. Army service members offering a formal salute during an official military event.

If you're serious about joining the U.S. Army, the most important step is not preparing for military training; you have to secure the legal right to live permanently in the United States.

Without a Green Card or U.S. citizenship, you cannot enlist, no matter how qualified or physically fit you are.