New Music Friday: Songs to stream this weekend, from Mavo, Teni, Ayo Maff, and DJ Neptune

Looking for new music? Here are eight fresh Nigerian songs released this week, featuring Teni, Chike, Joeboy, DJ Neptune, Ayo Maff and more.

This week's Friday releases lean heavily into Afrobeats and street pop, with a few genre detours worth noting.

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The roster spans established names and emerging acts, with romantic records sitting alongside dancefloor-ready productions and a standout alternative entry that goes somewhere different entirely. A relatively strong week overall, with at least two records that deserve serious attention.

Mavo - Ice Cream

Mavo has shown in previous outings that he can carve a distinct sound, but 'Ice Cream' does not quite get there. The production is smooth, and the romantic themes are serviceable, but the record feels like it is reaching for something it never fully grabs. Functional, not memorable.

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Teni ft Chike - Wurumanya

The pairing of Teni and Chike was always going to work, and 'Wurumanya' delivers on that expectation. The gentle percussion and acoustic undertones give the record an intimate feel that suits both artists, with their vocal chemistry doing the heavy lifting throughout. A warm, well-executed romantic record.

Ayo Maff - Lifestyle (YA MAN)

One of the more interesting productions of the week. The Nuel Genie beat pulls from reggae, dancehall, and Middle Eastern and Hausa-influenced strings in a way that feels cohesive rather than chaotic. Ayo Maff navigates it comfortably, sliding between Yoruba slang and plainspoken English with ease.

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Taves - Simone

A moody, atmospheric entry that separates itself from the week's more upbeat offerings. The synth-driven production and R&B-leaning vocals create an intimacy that rewards close listening. Taves is building a sound that is his own, and 'Simone' is a solid step in that direction.

Tml Vibez - SHON PE (Count Your Money)

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Built for TikTok loops and club playlists, 'SHON PE' does exactly what it sets out to do. The hook is repetitive in the way that works, and the street-pop production is tight. Does not reinvent anything, but it moves.

Zaylevelten ft Thisizlondon - Yeye Talk

The week's most adventurous entry. The blend of experimental trap, rage, and Alté-influenced Afrobeats creates something that does not fit neatly into any one box, which is precisely the point. Not for everyone, but for the right listener, 'Yeye Talk' hits differently.

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DJ Neptune ft Joeboy, Odumodublvck - Okpeke (Dance for Me)

A reliable combination that produces exactly what the title promises. Joeboy is the standout, bringing his usual melodic precision to a track that benefits from the contrast with Odumodublvck's harder delivery. Dancefloor ready from the first listen.

Bhadboi OML ft Naira Marley - Orindowo

Laid-back but dance-ready, 'Orindowo' pairs Naira Marley's street-level energy with a production that keeps things relatively understated. A decent addition to the week's catalogue without demanding too much from the listener.

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Laime, Dremo ft Sante SVM - Matcha Latte