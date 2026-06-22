The United States will begin a new $750 fast-track visa interview programme on July 1, allowing certain tourist and business visa applicants to secure appointments within 10 business days.

The United States will begin a new $750 fast-track visa interview programme on July 1, allowing certain tourist and business visa applicants to secure appointments within 10 business days.

US introduces express visa, promises appointments within 10 days (see details and deadline)

The United States will begin a new $750 fast-track visa interview programme on July 1, allowing certain tourist and business visa applicants to secure appointments within 10 business days.

The United States will launch a $750 premium visa interview service for B-1/B-2 (business and tourist) visa applicants on July 1, 2026.

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Applicants who choose the service will be guaranteed a visa interview appointment within 10 business days at participating U.S. embassies and consulates.

The premium fee is in addition to the standard $185 visa application fee, bringing the total cost to $935.

U.S. authorities say the service only speeds up interview scheduling and does not guarantee visa approval.

The United States is set to launch a new premium visa interview service that will allow certain business and tourist visa applicants to secure interview appointments within 10 business days by paying an additional $750 fee.

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The pilot programme, announced by the U.S. Department of State, is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2026, and will run for six months until December 31, 2026. It is aimed at applicants seeking B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourist) visas, two of the most commonly issued non-immigrant visas for travel to the United States.

Under the new arrangement, eligible applicants who need urgent interview appointments can pay the premium fee on top of the existing visa application charge to access a faster scheduling process.

US Secretary of State Department, Marco Rubio

According to information released by the State Department and immigration advisory firms tracking the programme, applicants who opt for the service will be guaranteed a visa interview appointment within 10 business days at participating U.S. embassies and consulates.

The move comes as the U.S. government seeks to address visa appointment backlogs in several countries while testing demand for premium processing services.

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How much will applicants pay?

The standard visa application fee for B-1/B-2 visas currently stands at $185.

Regular visa application fee: $185

Premium interview scheduling fee: $750

Total cost: $935

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U.S. authorities have stressed that the premium fee only covers faster interview scheduling and does not affect the outcome of a visa application.

Why is the US introducing the programme?

Officials say the initiative is designed to offer travellers with urgent business, tourism and family-related travel needs a faster option while helping embassies manage increasing demand.

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The programme also comes ahead of major international events expected to increase travel to North America, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup , which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

How to apply

Applicants interested in the service will still need to:

Complete the DS-160 visa application form.

Pay the standard visa application fee.

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Select the premium interview option if available at their embassy or consulate.

Pay the additional $750 premium fee.

Schedule an interview within the guaranteed 10-business-day timeframe.

Further application instructions are expected to be published by participating embassies before July 1.

The pilot programme applies to B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourist) visas.

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It is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2026.

The pilot programme will run until December 31, 2026.

FAQ

What visas are covered?

The pilot programme applies to B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourist) visas.

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Does paying $750 guarantee a visa?

No. The fee only guarantees a faster interview appointment. Visa approval is not guaranteed.

How quickly will applicants get interviews?

Eligible applicants will receive interview appointments within 10 business days.

Will all embassies offer the service?

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No. The programme will initially be available only at selected U.S. embassies and consulates.