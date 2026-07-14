Can Nigerians still apply for U.S Visa?

Can Nigerians still apply for U.S Visa?

Is it still possible for Nigerians to get U.S Visas? Here's all you need to know

Yes, Nigerians can still get U.S. visas in 2026. Learn about the new visa rules, the $15,000 bond, fees, social media checks and step-by-step application process.

Nigerians can still apply for U.S. visas, but tougher 2026 rules now apply to many applicants.

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Some visitor visa applicants may be required to pay a refundable security bond of up to $15,000.

Here's a complete guide to U.S. visa fees, eligibility, required documents and the application process for Nigerians.

Maybe you saw Carter Efe's video crying for help with his U.S visa, or you've probably come across alarming claims that Nigerians can no longer get American visas.

Well, here's the truth: Yes, Nigerians can still get U.S. visas. However, getting one has become significantly more complicated.

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The United States has introduced sweeping immigration changes that affect Nigerians seeking to travel, study, work or relocate permanently.

While there is no blanket visa ban, there are now stricter screening processes, new financial requirements for some applicants and tighter rules designed to ensure visitors comply with the terms of their stay.

So before you spend hundreds of thousands of naira on application fees, here's everything you should know about the new rules.

Nigerians can still apply for U.S. visas

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Nigerians can still apply for U.S visa

Under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which took effect on January 1, 2026, Nigeria falls under a partial suspension category.

That means visa applications are still being accepted, but additional restrictions now apply depending on the type of visa you're seeking.

For many travellers, especially those applying for tourist or business visas, the biggest changes involve tougher vetting and, in some cases, a hefty refundable security bond.

Some applicants may have to pay a refundable visa bond

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You may be required to pay a refundable security bond before your visa is issued.

One of the most talked-about changes is the introduction of a Visa Bond Pilot Program.

If you're applying for a B1/B2 visitor visa (tourism, business or medical purposes) and a consular officer determines you're eligible, you may still be asked to pay a refundable security bond before your visa is issued.

The bond could be $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000.

The money serves as a financial guarantee that you'll obey the conditions of your visa and leave the United States before your authorised stay expires.

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The bond isn't paid during your application. Instead, you'll only be instructed to pay if a consular officer specifically requires it after your interview.

Payments must be made only through the official U.S. Treasury payment platform, Pay.gov.

If you leave the United States on time through designated ports of entry, the money will be refunded automatically.

READ ALSO: One wrong move with your US visa could stop you from ever entering America again

Your social media accounts may be scrutinised

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He’s super protective of his phone [metaai]

Another major change is expanded social media screening.

Applicants for several non-immigrant visa categories, including:

B1/B2 visitor visas

F and M student visas

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J-exchange visitor visas

may be required to make their social media accounts publicly accessible during the vetting process.

This allows U.S. authorities to review applicants' online activity as part of their background checks.

Before beginning your application, it's worth reviewing your Facebook, Instagram, X and other social media accounts to ensure they comply with current requirements.

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Immigrant visa processing remains paused

For Nigerians hoping to relocate permanently to the United States, the situation is different.

Embassy-level processing for immigrant visas (commonly referred to as Green Card visas) remains paused under the current restrictions.

Although legal challenges continue in U.S. courts, the suspension remains in effect for now.

Existing visa holders are unaffected

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If you already had a valid U.S. visa issued before December 31, 2025, there's good news.

Your visa remains valid and has not been automatically cancelled because of the new policy.

You can continue travelling according to the terms and conditions of your existing visa.

How much does a U.S. visa cost in Nigeria?

Thinking about the cost of visa application

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The application fee, known as the Machine Readable Visa (MRV) fee, is non-refundable, even if your application is denied.

include the following:

Visa Type Purpose Fee B1/B2 Tourism, Business, Medical $185 (about ₦269,000) F1/M1 Academic or Vocational Study $185 (plus $350 SEVIS fee) J1 Exchange Programmes $185 (plus $220 SEVIS fee) H, L, O, P Temporary Work Visas $205 (about ₦297,500)

The exact naira amount may change depending on the exchange rate used by the U.S. Embassy.

READ ALSO: How to apply for an international passport in Nigeria

How to apply for a U.S. visa from Nigeria

Despite the tighter rules, the application process itself remains largely the same.

1. Review your social media accounts

If your visa category falls under the new screening rules, ensure your social media accounts are publicly accessible before applying.

2. Complete the DS-160 form

Fill out the online DS-160 Nonimmigrant Visa Application carefully.

Make sure all the information you provide matches your passport and supporting documents.

Once you're done, print the confirmation page and keep your application ID.

3. Create your visa profile

Register on the U.S. visa appointment portal, choose Nigeria as your location and enter your DS-160 confirmation number.

4. Pay the application fee

Generate your payment slip and pay the applicable MRV fee through the approved payment channel.

Keep your payment receipt because you'll need it before you can book an interview.

5. Book your visa interview

Once your payment is confirmed, schedule your appointment at either:

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja, or

The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos.

Interview slots can fill up quickly, so many applicants book the earliest available date and later check for cancellations or earlier openings.

6. Prepare evidence that you'll return to Nigeria

One of the biggest reasons visa applications are refused is the inability to prove strong ties to one's home country.

Useful documents include:

Employment letter

Recent payslips

Official work ID

CAC registration documents

Business bank statements

Property documents

Investment records

Marriage certificate

Children's birth certificates

The stronger your ties to Nigeria, the stronger your application may appear.

7. Be financially prepared for a possible bond

If you're applying for a B1/B2 visa, remember that you could be asked to pay a refundable bond after your interview.

Do not borrow money or pay anyone claiming they can arrange the bond on your behalf.

The only legitimate payment method is through the official Pay.gov link provided directly by the U.S. government if your application qualifies.

8. Attend your interview

Arrive at your appointment with:

Your current passport

Previous passports (if applicable)

DS-160 confirmation page

Appointment confirmation

Supporting documents

Answer the visa officer's questions honestly, confidently and consistently.

If your visa is approved and a security bond is required, you'll receive official instructions on how to pay it before your passport is returned with the visa.

The bottom line

The United States hasn't completely shut its doors to Nigerians, but it has undoubtedly made the process tougher.

Applicants now face stricter background checks, enhanced social media screening and, for some visitor visa applicants, the possibility of paying a refundable security bond of up to $15,000.

The key is preparation. Ensure your documents are accurate, demonstrate strong ties to Nigeria, follow only official application channels and avoid anyone promising shortcuts.