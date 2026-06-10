Traveling to the U.S to give birth gets harder as Trump clamps down on birth tourism

In a post on its official X page, the United States Department of State shared that the administration of President Donald Trump will be cracking down on foreigners who are seeking to obtain US citizenship for their kids by travelling to the country to give birth.

According to the State Department, it's illegal for foreigners to obtain a visitor's visa for the purpose of giving birth to their child in the U.S and obtaining U.S citizenship for the child.

The statement comes amidst what the State Department claims to be a "sophisticated birth tourism network" uncovered by the U.S embassy in West Africa. The Department added that more than 100 foreign nationals are using fraudulent documents and visa "fixers" for the purpose of obtaining U.S citizenships for their children. The statement also revealed that a U.S embassy in North Africa revoked over 100 visas connected with birth tourism.

The State Department restated that obtaining a visa to access the United States is "a privilege and not a right", and all birth tourism networks around the world will be dismantled.

Under President Trump, the State Department is defending the integrity of U.S. citizenship by ending illegal birth tourism schemes. No foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the U.S.

"Under President Trump, the State Department is defending the integrity of U.S. citizenship by ending illegal birth tourism schemes. No foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the U.S.



A U.S. embassy in West Africa uncovered a sophisticated birth tourism network of more than 100 foreign nationals using fraudulent documents and visa “fixers” to get themselves visas in order to get U.S. citizenship for their children.



We shut it down, revoked these foreign nationals’ visas, and are coordinating with local authorities to systematically identify and cut off any similar operations.

In Europe, a U.S. embassy identified more than 400 suspected birth tourism cases since 2024. Investigators traced them to at least six companies that coached applicants on what to say in their visa interview, arranged U.S. housing, and set up delivery plans.



We shut it down, revoked their visas, and permanently banned several fraudsters from travelling to the United States ever again.



One U.S. embassy in North Africa revoked over 100 visas for “birth tourist” parents who came to the United States primarily to give birth so their children would get U.S. citizenship.

Consular officers – working with law enforcement and using data analytics – identified several networks abusing the system and put a stop to it.





A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right. The State Department is taking action around the world to stop this abuse, dismantle birth tourism networks, and hold accountable those who try to scam our system."