Traveling to the U.S to give birth gets harder as Trump clamps down on birth tourism
The U.S Department of State kicks against child birth tourism
The State Department said child birth tourism networks were discovered in West Africa and North Africa
The statement is in line with President Trump's immigration policy
In a post on its official X page, the United States Department of State shared that the administration of President Donald Trump will be cracking down on foreigners who are seeking to obtain US citizenship for their kids by travelling to the country to give birth.
According to the State Department, it's illegal for foreigners to obtain a visitor's visa for the purpose of giving birth to their child in the U.S and obtaining U.S citizenship for the child.
The statement comes amidst what the State Department claims to be a "sophisticated birth tourism network" uncovered by the U.S embassy in West Africa. The Department added that more than 100 foreign nationals are using fraudulent documents and visa "fixers" for the purpose of obtaining U.S citizenships for their children. The statement also revealed that a U.S embassy in North Africa revoked over 100 visas connected with birth tourism.
The State Department restated that obtaining a visa to access the United States is "a privilege and not a right", and all birth tourism networks around the world will be dismantled.
Under President Trump, the State Department is defending the integrity of U.S. citizenship by ending illegal birth tourism schemes.— Department of State (@StateDept) June 10, 2026
No foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the U.S.
"Under President Trump, the State Department is defending the integrity of U.S. citizenship by ending illegal birth tourism schemes. No foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the U.S.
A U.S. embassy in West Africa uncovered a sophisticated birth tourism network of more than 100 foreign nationals using fraudulent documents and visa “fixers” to get themselves visas in order to get U.S. citizenship for their children.
We shut it down, revoked these foreign nationals’ visas, and are coordinating with local authorities to systematically identify and cut off any similar operations.
In Europe, a U.S. embassy identified more than 400 suspected birth tourism cases since 2024. Investigators traced them to at least six companies that coached applicants on what to say in their visa interview, arranged U.S. housing, and set up delivery plans.
We shut it down, revoked their visas, and permanently banned several fraudsters from travelling to the United States ever again.
One U.S. embassy in North Africa revoked over 100 visas for “birth tourist” parents who came to the United States primarily to give birth so their children would get U.S. citizenship.
Consular officers – working with law enforcement and using data analytics – identified several networks abusing the system and put a stop to it.
A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right. The State Department is taking action around the world to stop this abuse, dismantle birth tourism networks, and hold accountable those who try to scam our system."
President Trump's anti-immigration crusade
The State Department, under the administration of President Trump, has intensified its crackdown on migration with a focus on illegal migration. Trump's campaign for a second term in office focused mainly on eliminating illegal migration by empowering Immigration and Customs agencies to scale up their operations in identifying and removing illegal migrants from the country.
Trump recently announced a pause on different immigration visas for dozens of countries, including Nigeria. The State Department also introduced huge fees for visas, like the H-1B visa, which now attracts up to $100,000 in fees from hiring companies.
President Trump has insisted that the volume of unchecked migration under the administration of his predecessor, President Joe Biden, has led to a threat to national security and loss of jobs.
How America's immigration policy has affected the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the U.S, Mexico, and Canada, has sparked major concerns among some football federations and their fans after the U.S has refused entry to a large portion of the Iranian and Moroccan fans.
The U.S had earlier announced a compulsory bond of $15,000 for visiting fans, which was later suspended following heavy criticisms from fans.
In a controversial move, one of the officiating referees, Omar Abdulkadir Artan from Somalia, was denied entry into the US after he landed in Miami. Artan, who held a diplomatic passport, a valid US visa and FIFA documents, told the press that he was detained and questioned for nearly 11 hours by U.S officials before being put on a plane and returned to Turkey, from where he commenced his trip.