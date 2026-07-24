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JAMB begins admission without UTME for NCE, agricultural ND programmes — Full details

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 10:30 - 24 July 2026
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JAMB begins admission without UTME for NCE, agricultural ND programmes — See who qualifies
JAMB has opened registration for NCE and eligible agricultural ND programmes without UTME. See who qualifies, the requirements, the registration process, and the key conditions.
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  • JAMB has commenced registration for NCE and eligible non-technological agricultural ND programmes without requiring candidates to sit for the UTME.

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  • Applicants must still register with JAMB, meet the minimum requirement of four O'Level credits, undergo CAPS verification, and pay the applicable processing fees before admission.

  • Candidates who wrote the 2026 UTME but wish to switch to an eligible NCE or agricultural ND programme can convert their application free of charge at designated JAMB registration centres.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially commenced registration for candidates seeking admission into Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes and selected National Diploma (ND) agricultural courses without requiring them to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The new admission process follows a Federal Government directive aimed at increasing enrolment in Colleges of Education and encouraging more Nigerians to pursue careers in agriculture.

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While candidates will no longer be required to write the annual UTME for these programmes, JAMB says all admissions will still go through its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), ensuring that screening, verification, and quality assurance remain in place.

READ NEXT: Michael Offorkaile receives education support from Governor Alex Otti after scoring 367 in JAMB

Who can apply?

Who qualifies for the JAMB UTME waiver?
Who qualifies for the JAMB UTME waiver?

The UTME waiver applies to two categories of programmes:

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  • All Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes offered by accredited Colleges of Education.

  • Non-technological National Diploma (ND) programmes in agriculture and agriculture-related disciplines offered by eligible polytechnics and specialised institutions.

However, prospective applicants should note that not every agricultural course qualifies for the exemption.

The waiver applies only to non-technological agricultural ND programmes, such as Agricultural Extension, Crop Production, and other agriculture-related disciplines. 

Technological programmes, including agricultural engineering and similar technical courses, will continue to follow the regular admission process, including sitting for the UTME where applicable.

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READ ALSO: 16-year-old Daniella Owoeye, who emerged as the highest scorer in the 2026 JAMB examination, receives ₦1 million scholarship

Minimum requirements for admission

Although applicants are exempt from writing the UTME, they must still meet the minimum academic requirements for admission.

To qualify, candidates must:

  • Possess at least four O'Level credit passes in relevant subjects.

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  • Present their original O'Level certificates or results for verification during registration.

JAMB emphasised that removing the UTME requirement does not mean admission standards have been lowered, as every applicant will still undergo credential verification and admission screening through CAPS.

EXPLORE: 5 ways to gain university admission in Nigeria without JAMB (most students don’t know this)

Registration is still compulsory

Exemption only removes the requirement to write the UTME examination.
Exemption only removes the requirement to write the UTME examination.
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The UTME waiver does not mean candidates can secure admission automatically or bypass JAMB's admission process.

Eligible applicants are still required to register with JAMB, pay the applicable registration and processing fees, submit their O'Level credentials for verification, and obtain an official admission letter through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

In other words, the exemption only removes the requirement to write the UTME examination—it does not eliminate JAMB's role in processing admissions.

Where to register

Eligible candidates can complete their registration at any of the following centres nationwide:

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  • Institutional Professional Registration Centres (IPRCs) located within Colleges of Education.

  • JAMB Professional Registration Centres (PRCs), official CBT centres, or JAMB state offices.

Prospective applicants are advised to use only approved registration centres to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.

READ NEXT: 10 best courses to study in Nigeria with a low JAMB score (2026)

Free application conversion for 2026 UTME candidates

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Candidates can convert their existing application to the new admission category free of charge at any designated registration centre.
Candidates can convert their existing application to the new admission category free of charge at any designated registration centre.

JAMB also announced major relief for candidates who already sat for the 2026 UTME but have now decided to pursue an NCE or eligible non-technological agricultural ND programme.

Such candidates can convert their existing application to the new admission category free of charge at any designated registration centre.

No additional application fee will be required for the conversion, although normal admission processing requirements will still apply.

In all, JAMB has maintained that all admissions will continue to be processed centrally through CAPS, with candidates undergoing the same credential verification and admission screening procedures required for other tertiary institution admissions.

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For many prospective students, the policy provides an alternative route into tertiary education by removing the need to sit for the UTME.

However, applicants must still complete the required JAMB registration process, meet the prescribed academic requirements, and obtain admission through CAPS before they can enrol in their chosen institution.

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