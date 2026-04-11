Thinking of giving birth abroad? These countries give citizenship at birth

Thinking of giving birth abroad? These countries give citizenship at birth

Thinking of giving birth abroad? These countries give citizenship at birth

Are you considering giving birth abroad? Here’s a full list of countries that grant automatic or conditional citizenship by birth in 2026 and what Nigerians should know before making the move.

For many Nigerians considering relocation, one question keeps coming up: Can giving birth abroad secure a second passport for your child?

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It sounds like a simple shortcut to global mobility. But in reality, the answer depends heavily on where the child is born.

Over the past decade, several countries have quietly tightened their birthright citizenship laws , mainly to reduce immigration loopholes and “birth tourism” concerns. This has made it harder for foreigners, including Nigerians, to automatically secure citizenship for their children abroad.

Still, a handful of countries continue to offer citizenship by birth, either fully automatic or under specific conditions.

So, which countries still grant citizenship by birth in 2026? Let’s break it down.

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What citizenship by birth really means

Baby with American Flag

Citizenship by birth, also known as jus soli, simply means a child becomes a citizen of a country because they were born there.

But not all countries apply this rule the same way.

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Some countries offer it automatically at birth

Others only offer it if parents meet residency or legal requirements

And some allow it later in life, after the child grows up there

Understanding this difference is very important before making any plans.

Countries that offer automatic citizenship by birth

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These are the countries where the process is the most straightforward — no long conditions or waiting periods.

1. United States

The United States remains one of the most popular destinations.

Anyone born on U.S. soil automatically becomes a citizen, thanks to the Constitution (14th Amendment). This applies regardless of the parents’ nationality, except in rare cases like children of diplomats.

Beyond citizenship, the long-term benefits are significant. These children could have access to top universities, a strong global movement and broader career opportunities.

A child born in Canada is automatically a citizen

2. Canada

A child born in Canada is automatically a citizen, even if the parents are not. This makes it one of the most straightforward countries for birthright citizenship.

It also helps that Canada is known for its quality healthcare system and high standard of living.

Brazilian citizenship is granted automatically at birth

3. Brazil

Brazil is one of the easiest countries for this route.

Citizenship is granted automatically at birth, and in some cases, parents can later apply for residency based on their child’s status.

Mexico offers unconditional birthright citizenship

4. Mexico

Mexico also offers unconditional birthright citizenship.

Children born in Costa Rica automatically become citizens

Another advantage is that the country allows dual citizenship. This makes it a flexible option for families thinking long-term about seeking multiple passports.

5. Costa Rica

Costa Rica keeps things simple.

Children born there automatically become citizens, with no special requirements tied to the parents.

Its reputation for safety, stability and good healthcare also makes it appealing.

Dominican Republic grants citizenship at birth

Domican Republic

The Dominican Republic may be smaller, but it offers the same benefits.

Citizenship is granted at birth, although proper documentation and registration are required to formalise it.

The country also offers a well-known citizenship-by-investment programme.

Countries with conditional birthright citizenship

A smiling man and woman are standing in a nursery, looking down at an infant.

These countries still offer citizenship by birth, but not automatically.

Australia no longer grants automatic citizenship by birth

1. Australia

Australia no longer grants automatic citizenship by birth.

Instead, at least one parent must be a citizen or permanent resident. Alternatively, a child may qualify after living in the country for 10 years.

Citizenship in New Zealand depends on the legal status of the parents at the time of birth

2. New Zealand

New Zealand follows a similar approach to Australia. Citizenship depends on the legal status of the parents at the time of birth.

Read Also: You might lose access to your bank account if you ignore these new BVN rules

If a child is born in France to foreign parents, they are not immediately a citizen

3. France

France operates a more gradual system.

If a child is born in France to foreign parents, they are not immediately a citizen.

However, they can apply for citizenship around age 13–18, depending on their situation, and as long as they grow up in the country.

They need to actually live there and be part of the system (school, community, etc.) before it becomes official.

Latvia’s system is even more restrictive. Latvia does not automatically grant citizenship just because a child is born there.

4. Latvia

Latvia’s system is even more restrictive. Latvia does not automatically grant citizenship just because a child is born there.

Citizenship is possible, but it largely depends on specific legal conditions and family background.

If the parents are already citizens or have legal residency, the child may qualify for citizenship

If the parents are foreigners without strong legal ties to Latvia, the child will not automatically become a citizen

In many cases, Latvia also places more emphasis on family origin or descent, meaning citizenship is often easier if you already have Latvian roots.

Read Next: UK Halts Student Visas for 4 Countries In New Immigration Policy

Giving birth abroad can still open doors, but only in the right countries and under the right conditions.

If you’re considering this route, countries like the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico remain the most reliable options.