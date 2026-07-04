Trump moves to stop pregnant women from entering US to give birth and obtain citizenship for their babies

Trump moves to stop pregnant women from entering US to give birth and obtain citizenship for their babies

Pregnant women may no longer be allowed into the US as Trump moves to stop them from entering to give birth

The Trump administration is considering new restrictions to stop pregnant foreign women from travelling to the U.S. to give birth and obtain citizenship for their babies. Here's what we know.

The Trump administration is considering tougher restrictions targeting birth tourism, not a blanket ban on all pregnant women entering the U.S.

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The proposal comes after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said officials must rethink temporary entry rules because of birth tourism.

The Justice Department has directed prosecutors to prioritise investigations into alleged birth tourism schemes.

The administration of the U.S. President Donald Trump is considering new restrictions aimed at preventing pregnant foreign women from travelling to the United States primarily to give birth so their children can automatically acquire U.S. citizenship.

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The proposal comes days after the Supreme Court of the United States rejected Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship through an executive order, dealing a major legal setback to one of his key immigration policies.

Rather than pursuing another immediate legal challenge to the constitutional right of birthright citizenship, the White House is now shifting its focus to what officials describe as "birth tourism", the practice of travelling to the United States for the primary purpose of giving birth so that a child automatically becomes a U.S. citizen under the 14th Amendment.

United States President, Donald Trump

The administration's position was outlined by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller during an interview on Fox News after the Supreme Court ruling.

Responding to a question on whether the administration was considering barring pregnant foreign women from entering the United States, Miller said officials would have to rethink who is allowed into the country on a temporary basis.

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"You have to now think very carefully on who you let into the country, even on a temporary basis, because of the possibility for birth tourism," Miller said.

Although no new executive order has been signed, administration officials are reportedly examining several options, including tightening visa rules for applicants suspected of travelling mainly to give birth, increasing scrutiny at ports of entry and stepping up investigations into birth tourism networks.

The renewed focus follows the Supreme Court's June 30 ruling, which held that the Constitution guarantees U.S. citizenship to nearly everyone born on American soil, rejecting Trump's attempt to deny citizenship to children born to parents who are not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion in the 6-3 decision.

A vintage US map, passport and visa.belterz/Getty Images

The proposed crackdown does not amount to a blanket ban on all pregnant women entering the United States. Instead, it is directed at foreign nationals whom immigration officials believe are travelling primarily to obtain U.S. citizenship for their babies through birth tourism.

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The issue is not entirely new. Since 2020, U.S. consular officers have been permitted to refuse tourist visas if they believe an applicant's primary purpose is to travel to the United States to give birth in order to secure citizenship for a child. Applicants travelling for legitimate medical treatment may still qualify if they meet existing visa requirements.

Following the Supreme Court decision, the United States Department of Justice has also instructed federal prosecutors to prioritise investigations into alleged birth tourism schemes as part of the administration's broader immigration enforcement strategy.