Despite shifting rankings on the Henley Passport Index, Nigerian passport holders still retain hassle-free or visa-on-arrival entry to 44 countries worldwide

Despite shifting rankings on the Henley Passport Index, Nigerian passport holders still retain hassle-free or visa-on-arrival entry to 44 countries worldwide

Nigerians can visit Barbados, Mauritius and Seychelles without a visa, see the full list of 44 countries

Nigeria's passport now gives access to 44 destinations without a pre-arrival visa, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. See the full list of visa-free, visa-on-arrival and e-visa destinations for Nigerian passport holders.

Nigeria's passport now offers access to 44 destinations through visa-free entry, visa on arrival or e-visa.

The country dropped from 89th to 90th in the July 2026 Henley Passport Index, although its visa-free score remained 44.

Popular destinations on the list include Ghana, Kenya, Barbados, Maldives, Rwanda and Seychelles.

Travellers should still confirm each country's entry requirements, as visa-free access, visa on arrival and e-visa rules differ from one destination to another.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you've been dreaming about your next trip but the thought of visa applications gives you stress, here's some good news.

Even though the Nigerian passport slipped one place in the latest Henley Passport Index, Nigerians can still travel to 44 destinations without getting a visa before leaving the country.

The July 2026 Henley Passport Index, released on Tuesday by Henley & Partners, gave the Nigerian passport a visa-free score of 44. That means Nigerian passport holders can enter 44 countries either visa-free, with a visa on arrival, or through an electronic visa (e-visa), depending on the country's immigration rules.

However, the country's passport ranking dropped from 89th in April 2026 to 90th in the latest edition, although the number of accessible destinations remained unchanged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports based on how many destinations their holders can visit without obtaining a visa before departure. The rankings are compiled using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), one of the world's largest travel information databases.

Despite the slight drop this year, Nigeria has made gradual progress over the years. The country's passport ranked 94th in 2025 and 103rd in 2021, showing some improvement in global mobility.

Full list of 44 destinations Nigerians can visit without a pre-arrival visa

Caribbean and Pacific nations like Barbados and Fiji offer visa-free entry, making tropical getaways significantly easier to plan without lengthy pre-departure paperwork.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barbados

Benin

Burkina Faso

Burundi (Visa on arrival)

Cambodia (Visa on arrival)

Cameroon

Cape Verde Islands

Chad

Comoro Islands (Visa on arrival)

Cook Islands

Côte d'Ivoire

Djibouti

Dominica

Fiji

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Iran (Visa on arrival)

Kenya

Kiribati

Lebanon

Liberia

Madagascar (Visa on arrival)

Maldives (Visa on arrival)

Mali

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Mozambique

Niger

Niue (Visa on arrival)

Palau Islands (Visa on arrival)

Rwanda

Samoa (Visa on arrival)

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

St. Kitts and Nevis

The Gambia

Timor-Leste (Visa on arrival)

Togo

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

While these destinations don't require Nigerians to obtain a traditional visa before travelling, the entry process is not exactly the same everywhere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coastal paradises such as the Seychelles allow travelers to complete visa procedures directly upon landing at customs.

Some countries allow completely visa-free entry, while others issue visas on arrival after you land. A few destinations may also require travellers to apply for an e-visa online before departure.

Travellers are therefore advised to check the latest immigration requirements, passport validity rules and any health or entry conditions with the relevant embassy or immigration authority before booking a flight.