Nigerians can visit Barbados, Mauritius and Seychelles without a visa, see the full list of 44 countries
Nigeria's passport now offers access to 44 destinations through visa-free entry, visa on arrival or e-visa.
The country dropped from 89th to 90th in the July 2026 Henley Passport Index, although its visa-free score remained 44.
Popular destinations on the list include Ghana, Kenya, Barbados, Maldives, Rwanda and Seychelles.
Travellers should still confirm each country's entry requirements, as visa-free access, visa on arrival and e-visa rules differ from one destination to another.
If you've been dreaming about your next trip but the thought of visa applications gives you stress, here's some good news.
Even though the Nigerian passport slipped one place in the latest Henley Passport Index, Nigerians can still travel to 44 destinations without getting a visa before leaving the country.
The July 2026 Henley Passport Index, released on Tuesday by Henley & Partners, gave the Nigerian passport a visa-free score of 44. That means Nigerian passport holders can enter 44 countries either visa-free, with a visa on arrival, or through an electronic visa (e-visa), depending on the country's immigration rules.
However, the country's passport ranking dropped from 89th in April 2026 to 90th in the latest edition, although the number of accessible destinations remained unchanged.
The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports based on how many destinations their holders can visit without obtaining a visa before departure. The rankings are compiled using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), one of the world's largest travel information databases.
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Despite the slight drop this year, Nigeria has made gradual progress over the years. The country's passport ranked 94th in 2025 and 103rd in 2021, showing some improvement in global mobility.
Full list of 44 destinations Nigerians can visit without a pre-arrival visa
Barbados
Benin
Burkina Faso
Burundi (Visa on arrival)
Cambodia (Visa on arrival)
Cameroon
Cape Verde Islands
Chad
Comoro Islands (Visa on arrival)
Cook Islands
Côte d'Ivoire
Djibouti
Dominica
Fiji
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Iran (Visa on arrival)
Kenya
Kiribati
Lebanon
Liberia
Madagascar (Visa on arrival)
Maldives (Visa on arrival)
Mali
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
Mozambique
Niger
Niue (Visa on arrival)
Palau Islands (Visa on arrival)
Rwanda
Samoa (Visa on arrival)
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
St. Kitts and Nevis
The Gambia
Timor-Leste (Visa on arrival)
Togo
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
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While these destinations don't require Nigerians to obtain a traditional visa before travelling, the entry process is not exactly the same everywhere.
Some countries allow completely visa-free entry, while others issue visas on arrival after you land. A few destinations may also require travellers to apply for an e-visa online before departure.
Travellers are therefore advised to check the latest immigration requirements, passport validity rules and any health or entry conditions with the relevant embassy or immigration authority before booking a flight.
For many Nigerians looking for easier travel options, especially within Africa and island destinations, the latest list offers more opportunities to explore without the long wait and uncertainty that often comes with visa applications.