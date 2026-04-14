You could get arrested or lose your life for visiting these 10 places on earth

You could get arrested or lose your life for visiting these 10 places on earth

10 places on Earth where Humans are not allowed to enter: Here's why

From secret islands to radioactive zones, here are 10 places on Earth where humans are strictly forbidden to enter and the surprising reasons why.

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Access to certain areas is strictly forbidden to protect fragile populations and ecosystems, including islands home to uncontacted tribes (for immunity reasons) and natural laboratories where scientists study new life without human interference.

Some locations are restricted due to national security and military operations, such as highly classified facilities like Area 51 and secure government bunkers for emergency use.

Other off-limits zones are closed to the public for preservation or due to extreme danger, including historic archives (Vatican), radioactive disaster areas (Chernobyl), and secure global backup sites like the Svalbard Global Seed Vault.

Curiosity is part of human nature. If there’s a “Do Not Enter” sign, chances are someone, somewhere (side eyes: white people), wants to ignore it.

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But across the world, there are places so dangerous, sacred, or scientifically sensitive that setting foot there is either illegal or potentially deadly.

From mysterious islands to heavily guarded vaults, here are some of the most fascinating places on Earth where humans are not allowed to enter.

1. North Sentinel Island – The World’s Most Isolated Tribe

North Sentinel Island

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The Indian government has made it illegal to go within 5 nautical miles of the island because the Sentinelese have consistently rejected contact with the outside world, often reacting aggressively to intruders.

More importantly, outsiders could wipe them out with diseases to which they have no immunity.

2. Area 51 – The Most Secretive Military Base

Area 51

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Area 51 has been at the heart of countless conspiracy theories for decades. Whether you believe stories of alien spacecraft or secret weapons testing, one thing is certain: it’s incredibly secretive.

Area 51

With armed guards, high-tech surveillance, and very clear warning signs, it’s definitely not the kind of place you’d want to wander into by accident.

3. Surtsey Island – A Natural Laboratory Frozen in Time

Surtsey Island

Surtsey is one of the world's newest islands, born from a volcanic eruption back in 1963.

Only a tiny group of researchers is allowed to visit, and even they have to follow incredibly strict rules to make sure they don't accidentally bring in any outside seeds or bacteria.

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4. Vatican Secret Archives – Restricted Knowledge

Vatican Secret Archives

Despite the dramatic name, the Vatican Secret Archives (now officially called the Vatican Apostolic Archives) are not open to the public.

Only highly qualified scholars with pre-approved research projects are allowed access.

5. Snake Island (Ilha da Queimada Grande) – Home to Thousands of Venomous Snakes

Snake Island (Ilha da Queimada Grande)

Can you imagine an island so dangerous that the government actually steps in to ban people from visiting?

That’s exactly the case with Snake Island. It’s the only place you’ll find the golden lancehead viper, which is one of the most venomous snakes on the plan

et. To keep both people and the snakes safe, Brazil keeps the island strictly off-limits.

6. Chernobyl Exclusion Zone – A Radioactive No-Go Area

Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

Following the disaster at the nuclear plant, a massive exclusion zone was set up to keep people away.

While you can actually take some guided tours through certain parts today, huge stretches of land are still strictly off-limits because of the radiation.

7. Lascaux Caves – Preserving Ancient Art

Lascaux Caves

The Lascaux Caves are home to some incredible prehistoric paintings that are over 17,000 years old.

Back in the 20th century, they opened them up to the public, but it turns out that just having people inside—and even their breath—started to ruin the art. Because of that, the real caves were closed off, so nowadays, tourists can only visit the replicas.

8. Poveglia Island – Italy’s Forbidden Island

Poveglia Island

Poveglia has a dark history. It was once used as a quarantine station during plague outbreaks and later housed a mental asylum.

Today, the island is closed to visitors, largely due to safety concerns and its eerie reputation. Whether you believe the ghost stories or not, it’s not a place you can legally explore.

9. Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center – Government Bunker

Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center

This highly classified facility is believed to be a secure bunker for U.S. officials in case of national emergencies.

Its exact operations remain secret, and access is restricted to authorised personnel only.

10. The Doomsday Vault (Svalbard Global Seed Vault) – Humanity’s Backup Plan

The Doomsday Vault

Deep inside a mountain in the Arctic, there's a place called the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, often nicknamed "The Doomsday Vault".

It sounds like something straight out of a disaster movie, but it's very real. It acts as humanity's backup plan, holding seeds from all over the world to preserve biodiversity just in case a global catastrophe happens.