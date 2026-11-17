The Super Eagles coach has sent a blunt message to journalists and supporters questioning his formation and team selection ahead of Tuesday’s decisive clash with Tanzania.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has responded to mounting criticism of his tactical approach and player selection.

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Chelle has declared that he will not be pressured into changing his system before Tuesday’s AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania in Zanzibar.

He defended the 4-4-2 diamond, said he could switch to a flat 4-4-2 if he wished, and stressed that his decisions are based on preparation, available players and the opposition.

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Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle has made it clear that Nigeria’s tactical setup is not up for public negotiation.

The head coach responded to mounting pressure over his 4-4-2 diamond and player selection, insisting that he will make his own decisions ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania in Zanzibar.

Eric Chelle has defended his Super Eagles tactics.

Nigeria won the first leg 3–1 in Uyo, but questions over Chelle’s preferred system and the team’s defensive record have continued to follow the coach into the return fixture.

Chelle’s answer was direct: he is the coach, he takes responsibility, and outside pressure will not change his approach.

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Back to winning ways 🦅 https://t.co/LHW2YC57Ht — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2026

‘You are a journalist and I’m a coach’

Speaking in a video on Instagram by OgaNla at his pre-match press conference, Chelle drew a clear line between his role and that of the media.

“The bad thing is that you are a journalist and I’m a coach, so me, I have to take my decision. I take my responsibility. I do my choice,” he said.

“Even if I want to play in 4-4-2 diamond, I will play in 4-4-2 diamond. You can put the pressure on me like you want, I don’t care.”

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Eric Chelle says he is the coach and will take responsibility of what happens.

The Franco-Malian coach also made it clear that the diamond is not the only system available to him.

“If I want to play 4-4-2 flat, I will play in 4-4-2 flat,” he added.

Why Chelle will not abandon the diamond

Chelle rejected the suggestion that his formation is simply a matter of preference or public feeling.

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Instead, he said his decisions are shaped by his football philosophy, the players available and the opponent Nigeria are facing.

Arokodare netted his first brace for Nigeria Super Eagles. (Photo Credit: Tolu Arokodare/Instagram)

“It depends on the philosophy, it depends on the player that we have. It depends on the team against we play, and I try to find the best way,” he said.

“So this is not only a question about the feeling.”

He added that Nigeria had prepared for Tanzania over two to three months before the first leg, saying the coaching staff had studied “a lot of things” before selecting the players they believed would give the team the best chance.

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A message to the players, too

Chelle’s response was not only aimed at critics.

The coach also defended his players, saying that those who usually feature may sometimes need to receive a message when their form or preparation does not meet the required standard.

Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey in training before the first leg.

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“Sometimes you have to send a message to the player who usually play. You are not right. You have to continue to do your job,” he said.

He stressed that every player must be at their best when selected, adding that Nigeria want to identify the best players for each match.

‘They give everything for this jersey’

Chelle also urged supporters and journalists to back the Super Eagles, even when results or individual performances fall short.

“Even if sometimes they lose, they are not good on the pitch. I can tell you that these guys, they give everything for this jersey,” he said.

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Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle was under pressure to beat Tanzania.

“So I’m with them and I just want that we succeed together. And when I sit together, you are a part of that project.”

The message was clear: Chelle wants unity behind the team, but he will not allow criticism to dictate his decisions.

Tanzania next

Nigeria travel to Zanzibar with a 3–1 first-leg advantage, but Chelle has refused to treat the return fixture as settled.

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Super Eagles midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi in training.

He described Tanzania as determined to win at home and said the Super Eagles are ready for the challenge.