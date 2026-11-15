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Bench No Easy

Super Eagles Coach Ilechukwu: Player I Benched Chased Me With A Gun — In My Dream

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 12:19 - 15 November 2026
Rangers International coach Fidelis Ilechukwu went viral after sharing a hilarious dream where benched winger Abolade Akorode pulled a gun on him. The amusing story comes as the Flying Antelopes prepare for their NPFL clash with Niger Tornadoes.
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  • Rangers coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has gone viral after sharing a hilarious story about a dream involving one of his players.

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  • According to the Super Eagles assistant coach, the player was so unhappy about being dropped that he chased him with a gun in the dream.

Rangers International coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has provided one of the funniest moments in Nigerian football this week after a video recounting a bizarre dream involving one of his players.

The Rangers boss, who also serves as an assistant coach with the Super Eagles, revealed that winger Abolade Akorode appeared in his dream after being left out of the team.

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‘Coach, I don’t want to be on the bench’ 

Speaking in a video that has since circulated on social media, Ilechukwu jokingly explained that the player was unhappy with his selection decision.

Rangers boss Fidelis Ilechukwu narrates the hilarious story.
Rangers boss Fidelis Ilechukwu narrates the hilarious story.

"Because I removed this guy from the team last night. The night I removed this guy. He was in a dream pursuing me."

The veteran coach went on to narrate the amusing exchange.

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"Yes, I saw this guy. I asked him, 'Why are you pursuing me?' He said, 'Coach, I don't want to be on the bench. From bench, you didn't remove me, you did not put me inside.'"

‘My wahala is too much’

According to Ilechukwu, things escalated quickly.

"I said, go back and do what I asked you to do. This guy comot gun for me."

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The coach then burst into laughter while continuing the story.

"This guy told me in the dream that my wahala is too much. If I talk, they are four. Where are the remaining three people?"

The video immediately generated reactions online, with fans enjoying the lighter side of football as Rangers continue preparations for their next league fixture.

Rangers turn attention to Niger Tornadoes 

The Flying Antelopes have had a difficult period recently after crashing out of continental competition, but attention has now shifted back to defending their NPFL title.

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Rangers travel to face Niger Tornadoes in a Matchday 13 clash and will be hoping to return to winning ways.

Before that, however, many supporters are still laughing at Ilechukwu's dream encounter.

For most players, getting dropped means a difficult conversation with the coach.

For Akorode, at least in Ilechukwu's dream, it apparently meant something much more dramatic.

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