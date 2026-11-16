UEFA has officially announced its candidate to run against Gianni Infantino for the role of FIFA president.

UEFA has unanimously backed French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The European governing body announced its support today, November 16, just days before the November 18 deadline for candidates to submit their formal nominations.

UEFA backs Philippe Diallo

Diallo emerged as the consensus candidate following an active search by UEFA to find a credible challenger to the incumbent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 63-year-old sports executive currently serves as the FFF president, a position he assumed permanently in June 2023 following the resignation of Noël Le Graët.

Prior to leading French football, Diallo accumulated nearly three decades of administrative experience as the director general of the Union of Professional Football Clubs from 1992 until 2021.

European national associations represented on the UEFA Executive Committee and FIFA Council unanimously support Philippe Diallo for @FIFAcom presidency. Read more:⬇️ https://t.co/B4rmWCakIF https://t.co/ySEvXCD5pK — UEFA (@UEFA) November 16, 2026

The Arsène Wenger rejection

The announcement arrives shortly after Arsène Wenger declined UEFA's advances to mount a presidential bid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Arsenal manager was the preferred candidate for the opposition movement, but he opted to remain in his executive role as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development.

His refusal left UEFA with limited time to field an opponent ahead of the impending deadline, culminating in the accelerated endorsement of Diallo.

UEFA and Infantino conflict

The scrapped initiative sought to sell minority stakes in the World Cup to private investors; UEFA previously threatened a boycott of FIFA competitions over the proposal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diallo will now face the incumbent at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18, 2027.