I am happy they lost — Cristiano Ronaldo's mother turns Portugal hater after son's retirment

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has admitted she was happy to watch Portugal lose to Denmark.

Portugal suffered a heavy 4-1 home defeat to Denmark in the Nations League in Braga on Saturday, and Aveiro could not hide her delight after what she perceived as unfair treatment towards her son.

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This was their first outing without Cristiano Ronaldo after he announced his retirement following a public falling-out with coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo Portuguese legend || Imago

During a ceremony where the day center at Sporting CP’s home ground was named in her honor, Dolores told assembled media that her son was “sad.” and did not attempt to hide her bitterness.

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“The defeat was well deserved, and I was happy about it,” she said.

She accused the Portuguese Football Federation and the squad of failing her son in the final chapter of his record-breaking international career.

“Of course he was sad. They deceived him. And I’m sad too,” Aveiro continued.

“With the national team, he was not respected, not even by his team-mates.”

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Cristiano Ronaldo waves goodbye in his iconic number 7 shirt as he announces his retirement from international football after a 23-year career with Portugal

Aveiro also criticised the pre-match tribute organised for Ronaldo in Braga, insisting it should have taken place with him present.

She said a proper recognition would instead come from Sporting, his boyhood club.

“The tribute should have been paid in his presence. It’s here, at Sporting, that we’re going to pay tribute to him. Here, they recognise his worth.”

"[In the national team] he wasn’t respected—not even by his own teammates.”

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