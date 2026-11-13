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Nigeria vs Tanzania: Arokodare shines in Osimhen absence to secure vital win for Super Eagles

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:59 - 13 November 2026
Tolu Arokodare came off the bench to score a brace as Nigeria defeated Tanzania 3-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo.
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The result was a vital must-win for the Super Eagles after their humiliating 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the previous window left them playing catch-up in Group L.

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Super Eagles superstar Victor Osimhen was sidelined by a knee injury, and Eric Chelle’s side needed a strong response on home soil at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Nigeria made the perfect start when Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring in the second minute.

Tanzania, already assured of a place at the 2027 tournament as co-hosts, hit back against the run of play through Alphonce Msanga in the 32nd minute to level the scores at half-time.

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Chelle turned to the bench at the break, introducing Arokodare and Moses Usor. The Ajax striker made an immediate impact.

In the 52nd minute, he converted a clever assist from captain Wilfred Ndidi to restore Nigeria’s lead.

Just 8 minutes later, the two substitutes combined again as Usor crossed for Arokodare to fire home his second and put the game beyond the visitors.

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The victory eases the pressure on Chelle and keeps Nigeria firmly in the qualification race.

Arokodare’s clinical finishing in the absence of Osimhen provided the cutting edge the Super Eagles had lacked, while the three points offer breathing space before the return fixture.

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