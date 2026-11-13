Nigeria vs Tanzania: Arokodare shines in Osimhen absence to secure vital win for Super Eagles

Tolu Arokodare came off the bench to score a brace as Nigeria defeated Tanzania 3-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo.

The result was a vital must-win for the Super Eagles after their humiliating 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the previous window left them playing catch-up in Group L.

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Super Eagles superstar Victor Osimhen was sidelined by a knee injury, and Eric Chelle’s side needed a strong response on home soil at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

NIGERIA vs TANZANIA LIVE | SUPER EAGLES AFCON QUALIFIER WATCHALONG & MATCH REACTION https://t.co/rcW3otoytT — Pulse Sports HQ (@PulseSports_HQ) November 13, 2026

Nigeria made the perfect start when Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring in the second minute.

Tanzania, already assured of a place at the 2027 tournament as co-hosts, hit back against the run of play through Alphonce Msanga in the 32nd minute to level the scores at half-time.

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Chelle turned to the bench at the break, introducing Arokodare and Moses Usor. The Ajax striker made an immediate impact.

Tolu Arokodare 🦅🇳🇬 It's a brace for Nigeria's powerhouse 💪 📺 Stream #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2027 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc https://t.co/tN7CyuYurM — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 13, 2026

In the 52nd minute, he converted a clever assist from captain Wilfred Ndidi to restore Nigeria’s lead.

Just 8 minutes later, the two substitutes combined again as Usor crossed for Arokodare to fire home his second and put the game beyond the visitors.

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The victory eases the pressure on Chelle and keeps Nigeria firmly in the qualification race.