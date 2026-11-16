Germany claimed top spot in UEFA Nations League Group A2 after their dominant victory against the Netherlands.

Germany emphatically dismantled the Netherlands 5-0 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Monday night, securing top spot in UEFA Nations League Group A2 and handing the visitors their heaviest competitive defeat in nearly seven decades.

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The highly anticipated Matchday 6 clash under new Germany manager Jürgen Klopp turned into a sensational attacking masterclass.

Despite both European heavyweights already knowing they were destined for the Nations League quarterfinals, the hosts delivered a ruthless second-half performance, punishing a flimsy Dutch defence and confirming the rapid renaissance of the German national team.

Key match details

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The match began cautiously, with the Netherlands squandering a glorious chance to take the lead in the 25th minute when Donyell Malen inexplicably headed over the bar from Cody Gakpo's cross.

Germany soon found their rhythm and asserted control. Four minutes before halftime, 24-year-old Derry Scherhant broke the deadlock with a superb finish after previously hitting the post, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Florian Wirtz loves a screamer in national colours 🤩🚀 #NationsLeague | #SSFootball https://t.co/dWpDFCMy5I — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 16, 2026

The second half devolved into a complete, disgraceful collapse for the Oranje. In the 60th minute, Florian Wirtz stole the ball from Denzel Dumfries and unleashed a thunderbolt off the right post to make it 2-0.

Nico Schlotterbeck quickly put the result beyond question in the 66th minute, stooping to head home a pinpoint free-kick delivery from Brajan Gruda.

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The relentless German pressure continued against a demoralised Dutch side. Wirtz grabbed his second of the night in the 73rd minute, jabbing the ball into the roof of the net following a brilliant cutback from Gruda.