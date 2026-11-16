Six Games, No Blanks: Can Red-Hot Arokodare Punish Tanzania Again?

Arokodare started the game on the bench. (Photo Credit: Arokodare/Instagram)

Arokodare started the game on the bench. (Photo Credit: Arokodare/Instagram)

Tolu Arokodare heads into Nigeria's return clash against Tanzania having scored in six consecutive matches for Ajax and the Super Eagles. After a decisive first-leg brace off the bench, can the hot-hand striker make it seven in a row in Zanzibar?

Tolu Arokodare heads into Nigeria’s return clash with Tanzania having scored in six consecutive appearances for Ajax and the Super Eagles.

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His first-leg brace off the bench extended a run that has produced 15 goals and four assists in 20 matches for club and country, raising the stakes ahead of Tuesday’s meeting in Zanzibar.

Tolu Arokodare needed no starting invitation to make his mark against Tanzania, a place on the bench was enough.

With Victor Osimhen absent and Nigeria needing a lift, the 25-year-old came on to score twice, helping Eric Chelle’s side secure a much-needed 3–1 first-leg victory.

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Now comes the next test: Tanzania again, this time in Zanzibar on Tuesday.

Tolu Arokodare is in red-hot form for club and country. (Photo Credit: Nigeria Super Eagles)

For Arokodare, the return fixture offers an opportunity to extend a remarkable sequence. He has scored in each of his last six games for Ajax and Nigeria.

Can he make it seven successive scoring appearances?

Last Night tho 😌🇳🇬 https://t.co/1W1Mz2ToOR — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 14, 2026

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Arokodare’s stats before the Tanzania return leg

His two-goal intervention for Nigeria was not an isolated burst. It followed an impressive run at Ajax after his acrimonious departure from Wolves.

Here is the form he carries into Tuesday’s match:

Stat Arokodare’s record Appearances for club and country 20 Goals 15 Assists 4 Consecutive games with a goal 6 Goals against Tanzania in the first leg 2

Arokodare netted his first brace for Nigeria Super Eagles. (Photo Credit: Tolu Arokodare/Instagram)

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Before joining up with Nigeria, Arokodare had scored in five consecutive Ajax matches, including a brace against FC Midtjylland in the Conference League.

His double against Tanzania extended that streak to six, taking his combined goal contributions to 19 across those 20 appearances.

A hot cup of tea ☕️ https://t.co/6ZmNaLQt3B — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 14, 2026

Osimhen absent, Arokodare answers

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Nigeria needed someone to deliver without Osimhen, Arokodare supplied the goals.

His impact off the bench gave Chelle both relief and something to consider before the return fixture: whether to hand his in-form striker a starting role.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his important goal for Nigeria against Benin. (Photo Credit: Osimhen/IG)

A brace does not settle every selection question, but it makes a compelling argument.

Arokodare heads to Zanzibar having delivered for his club and then carried that confidence into the national team. Tanzania have already experienced the consequences.

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‘One of the most underrated strikers’

His latest display prompted admiration from Nigerian supporters, with some praising his scoring run and others revisiting their earlier doubts.

“This Tolu Arokodare is one of the most underrated strikers in the world right now,” one supporter wrote.

Arokodare netted his first brace for Nigeria Super Eagles.

Another offered a blunt assessment of his previous club move:

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“Wolves was just a terrible decision.”

Others focused on what comes next.

“What a performance. Hopefully it continues like this for a longer period of time,” another fan said.

One reaction captured the surprise surrounding his current form:

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“I don’t believe I’m even saying this. He’s HOT.”

Can Tanzania stop the streak?

The first leg belonged to Arokodare’s finishing, the return fixture will test whether he can repeat it.

He arrives with 15 goals, four assists and six consecutive scoring appearances behind him, numbers that give Nigeria reason for optimism without guaranteeing another comfortable night.

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Tolu Arokodare is expected to lead the line for Nigeria in their second leg clash against Tanzania

Whether Chelle starts him or turns to him from the bench again, Arokodare has made himself difficult to overlook.