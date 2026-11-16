Arokodare details how Osimhen tried to help his career

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare narrated his earlier career struggles to secure a move to Europe.

Ajax forward Tolu Arokodare has revealed how Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen unsuccessfully attempted to help him secure a transfer to Charleroi early in his career.

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The 25-year-old detailed a frustrating sequence of visa rejections that nearly ended his European ambitions before administrative barriers forced a relocation to Latvia.

"I went to trial in Freiburg, but it didn't work out. Then I went to Toulouse; I won't say it didn't work because I was supposed to go back for pre-season, but then I didn't get visa," he said.

Osimhen intervenes at Charleroi

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Following the collapsed move to France, Arokodare attracted interest from Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League.

Osimhen was establishing his own European reputation at the club during the 2018/19 season, eventually scoring 20 goals across 36 appearances in all competitions.

The national team forward leveraged his position and their shared representation to facilitate a move for his compatriot.

Osimhen with Royal Charleroi in 2019 | IMAGO

"I was supposed to go to Royal Charleroi in Belgium; Osimhen was there, he spoke to the president, and we had the same agent then; it also didn't work out because I didn't get the visa," Arokodare explained on the Counter Attack podcast.

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Arokodare secures Valmiera transfer

The persistent administrative hurdles forced Arokodare to explore alternative routes into European football, culminating in a transfer to Latvian side Valmiera in June 2019.

The relocation presented a new logistical challenge; the Baltic nation did not have a functional embassy in Nigeria at the time.

Arokodare celebrates with Alex Iwobi.

The striker had to navigate alternative channels (travelling to Abu Dhabi) to secure the necessary documentation to begin his professional career.

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He eventually established himself at Valmiera, scoring 22 goals in 34 appearances before securing loan moves to Germany and France.

From Valmeira, he had loan spells at Koln and Amiens before securing a permanent move to Genk as Paul Onuachu’s replacement.

Domestic form for Ajax

Arokodare has since overcome his early career setbacks to establish himself at both club and international levels. He recently joined Ajax on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2026/27 campaign.