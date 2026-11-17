Smith County authorities charge 25-year-old Jantelle Sharon Jordan with capital murder following the tragic death of her newborn baby in Mississippi

Smith County authorities charge 25-year-old Jantelle Sharon Jordan with capital murder following the tragic death of her newborn baby in Mississippi

Baby dies two days after birth, mother later charged with capital murder following police investigation

A 25-year-old Mississippi woman, Jantelle Sharon Jordan, has been charged with capital murder following the death of her newborn son. Authorities revealed the infant died from blunt force trauma shortly after birth in Polkville.

A 25-year-old Mississippi woman has been charged with capital murder following the death of her newborn son.

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The baby died two days after birth after doctors discovered injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

Investigators alleged the mother was responsible after interviewing her weeks after the incident.

Police described the case as heartbreaking and difficult because it involved the death of a newborn.

What started as a call for medical help after childbirth has turned into a heartbreaking murder case in the United States.

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A 25-year-old woman in Mississippi has been charged with capital murder after authorities alleged she was responsible for the death of her newborn baby, who died just two days after being born.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were called to a home in Polkville, about 40 miles east of Jackson, on October 18, 2026, following reports that a woman had just given birth.

By the time first responders arrived, the mother, identified as Jantelle Sharon Jordan, had already delivered the baby about an hour earlier.

Emergency responders arrived at a home in Polkville, Mississippi, after Jordan called for medical assistance following childbirth.

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Police said Jordan contacted emergency services because she wanted the newborn to be examined.

However, shortly after arriving at the hospital, the baby developed serious medical complications.

Doctors later discovered that the newborn had suffered injuries after birth. Despite efforts to save the child's life, the baby died two days later.

Following an autopsy, authorities said the baby's cause of death was blunt force trauma, while the manner of death was officially ruled a homicide.

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Medical staff treated the newborn at a local hospital after the infant developed severe complications shortly after arrival.

Investigators later invited Jordan for questioning on November 13. After the interview, police alleged that she was responsible for the infant's death and charged her with capital murder.

Authorities have not publicly released further details about how the injuries were allegedly sustained, as the criminal case moves through the legal process.

Reacting to the tragedy, Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston described the investigation as one of the most difficult cases officers had handled.

"This is a horrific case for everyone involved in working on this investigation. These are the types of cases that are difficult for anyone to comprehend, especially when they involve the loss of an innocent child," Houston said.

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