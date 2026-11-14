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Osimhen's Stand-In

Arokodare Walks the Talk: 8-minute magic fires Nigeria past Tanzania after pre-match promise

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:33 - 14 November 2026
Arokodare celebrates with Alex Iwobi.
Arokodare celebrates with Alex Iwobi.
Tolu Arokodare backed up his pre-match words in style, scoring an eight-minute second-half brace to power Nigeria to a 3-1 victory over Tanzania in their AFCON 2027 qualifier in Uyo.
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  • Tolu Arokodare promised to score for Nigeria in Victor Osimhen’s absence and the Ajax striker delivered in style with a match-winning brace against Tanzania.

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  • Coming off the bench at half-time, Arokodare scored in the 52nd and 60th minutes as Nigeria recovered from a 1-1 first-half scoreline to win 3-1 in Uyo

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Tolu Arokodare promised Nigeria that he would score against Tanzania. On Friday night in Uyo, the Ajax striker did exactly that - twice.

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With Victor Osimhen ruled out after knee surgery, Arokodare had been asked to shoulder more of Nigeria’s attacking burden ahead of the decisive AFCON 2027 qualifier.

Tolu Arokodare speaking to reports in Uyo.
Tolu Arokodare speaking to reports in Uyo before the game.

Before the game, he made his intentions clear.

“As a striker, I need to score goals. That’s my job for the team,” Arokodare said. “Scoring goals wins games.” 

He then backed up his words in the best possible way.

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The promise

Arokodare arrived at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in superb club form, having scored 13 goals for Ajax across the Dutch league and UEFA Conference League this season.

But he admitted that his goal return for Nigeria had not matched his club output, and vowed to change that against Tanzania.

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“I think it’s very important for me to use whatever opportunity I get - starting or not starting, coming off the bench - to always try to be in positions and score goals,” he said.

Eric Chelle started Akor Adams up front, with Arokodare among the substitutes. But the coach’s decision to bring on the Ajax man at half-time proved decisive.

Akor Adams has emerged as Nigeria's third striker. || Imago
Akor Adams started alongside Ademola Lookman || Imago

Eight minutes of magic

Nigeria had taken the lead after just two minutes through Alhassan Yusuf, but Tanzania equalised through Alphonce Msanga in the 32nd minute, leaving the Super Eagles level at the break.

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Chelle introduced Arokodare and Moses Usor at half-time, and the changes transformed Nigeria’s attack.

In the 52nd minute, Arokodare restored Nigeria’s lead with a clever back-flick from captain Wilfred Ndidi’s pass.

Arokodare started the game on the bench.
Arokodare started the game on the bench. (Photo Credit: Arokodare/Instagram)

Eight minutes later, he struck again - this time finishing a dangerous delivery from fellow substitute Moses Usor to make it 3-1.

The brace was Arokodare’s first for the Super Eagles, and it came at exactly the moment Nigeria needed it most.

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Osimhen’s shadow

Osimhen’s absence was always going to be a major test for Nigeria’s attack. The Galatasaray striker underwent knee surgery after picking up an injury in Galatasaray’s Champions League match against Stuttgart.

But Arokodare answered the call, proving that Nigeria have a striker capable of delivering when the biggest name is missing.

Victor Osimhen was in fine form against Konyaspor.
Victor Osimhen picked up the injury in the UCL.

He even had the chance to complete a hat-trick late in the game, but the Tanzanian goalkeeper denied him in a one-on-one situation.

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Still, two goals were enough to make the difference and enough to remind everyone why Arokodare has been in such devastating form for Ajax.

What it means for Nigeria

The 3-1 win moved Nigeria to six points from three Group L matches, one point behind leaders Guinea-Bissau.

Arokodare celebrates with Alex Iwobi.
Arokodare celebrates with Alex Iwobi.

More importantly, it restored belief in the Super Eagles camp after the 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their previous qualifier.

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Nigeria will now travel to Zanzibar for the return fixture against Tanzania on Tuesday, November 17, with Arokodare’s brace giving them momentum and confidence.

For Arokodare, though, the message was simple: he promised to score — and he delivered.

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