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Strange Ritual

Why I clean Mohamed Salah’s boot - Super Eagles defender Nwaiwu explains unusual celebration

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 14:18 - 16 November 2026
Galatasaray confirm 23-man squad without injured Victor Osimhen, Mario Lemina, and Wilfried Singo for the Trabzonspor clash.
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The Super Eagles defender has turned boot-cleaning into a goal celebration and says he gets “very, very angry” when he does not get to perform it.
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  • Super Eagles defender Chibuike Nwaiwu has revealed why he regularly cleans Mohamed Salah's boots at Trabzonspor.

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  • He admitted that the ritual has become such a big part of his routine that his teammates now expect it after every game.

Chibuike Nwaiwu has a simple request for Mohamed Salah and his other Trabzonspor teammates: keep scoring so he can keep cleaning their boots.

The Super Eagles defender offered a playful explanation for his unusual celebration while speaking to Nigerian photojournalist Pooja after Nigeria’s 3–1 victory over Tanzania in their AFCON 2027 qualifier.

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Former Enyimba star, Chibuike Nwaiwu. (Photo Credit: Yabatech/X)

For the former Enyimba utility man, celebrating a teammate’s goal means getting to work on the scorer’s footwear, a routine he has become known for at Trabzonspor. 

The gesture involves pretending to polish the goalscorer’s boots, rather than an actual boot-cleaning duty.

Chibuike Nwaiwu has been a rock at Trabzonspor since his move.
Chibuike Nwaiwu has been a rock at Trabzonspor since his move.

‘They need to score’

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Nwaiwu joked that his teammates already know what they must do to keep him happy.

“They know me too well because each game I don’t clean shoe, I’m very, very angry,” he said. “So they know what to do, and they need to score so I can keep cleaning my shoe.”

Galatasaray confirm 23-man squad without injured Victor Osimhen, Mario Lemina, and Wilfried Singo for the Trabzonspor clash.
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It is an unusual incentive, but the message is straightforward: goals give Nwaiwu the chance to bring out his trademark celebration.

Salah has already been on the receiving end of the gesture, with Nwaiwu performing the routine during the Egyptian forward’s goalscoring exploits for Trabzonspor.

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Polish ready for his return

The Nigerian defender is not planning to retire the celebration any time soon.

Asked about returning to club duties, he suggested that preparations were already complete, right down to his polishing supplies.

“Right now I’m going back, I think I bought polish again, you know,” he said. “So going back, I need to clean the shoe again.”

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The light-hearted comments offered a glimpse of Nwaiwu’s personality away from defensive battles: a player happy to turn his teammates’ goals into his own little performance.

From Super Eagles duty to Trabzonspor celebrations

Nwaiwu is part of Eric Chelle’s 24-man Nigeria squad for the qualifying double-header against Tanzania and spoke after the Super Eagles’ victory revived their AFCON 2027 campaign.

At club level, his boot-polishing routine has become a recognisable part of Trabzonspor’s celebrations, giving him a supporting role whenever a teammate finds the net.

Nwaiwu has also earned a spot in the Super Eagles since he moved to Europe.
Nwaiwu has also earned a spot in the Super Eagles since he moved to Europe.
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For Salah and the rest of the attack, the instructions could hardly be clearer. Nwaiwu says the polish is ready. They just need to supply the goals.

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