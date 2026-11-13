Nigeria vs Tanzania: Five things we learnt as Arokodare's brace keeps Super Eagles' AFCON 2027 dream alive

Nigeria revived their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign with a crucial 3-1 win over Tanzania in Uyo. After a sluggish first half, tactical changes by Eric Chelle and a Tolu Arokodare brace transformed the Super Eagles.

Nigeria secured a vital 3-1 win over Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday night, boosting their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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After an encouraging start and a frustrating first half, the Super Eagles found another gear after the break, with substitutes helping to transform the contest before Tolu Arokodare struck twice to seal a much-needed victory.

Here, Pulse Sports looks at the five major lessons from Nigeria's win over the Taifa Stars.

Nigeria revive AFCON 2027 qualification hopes

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There was little room for error and the Super Eagles responded when it mattered most.

Nigeria entered the match under pressure but took full advantage of Guinea-Bissau's stumble elsewhere in the group.

The victory puts Eric Chelle's men firmly back in the qualification picture and restores belief that they can still secure a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

While more work remains to be done, this was exactly the response supporters were demanding from a team desperate to revive its campaign.

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Back to winning ways 🦅 https://t.co/LHW2YC57Ht — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2026

A dream start quickly turned into a disappointing first half

It could hardly have started better for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles were ahead inside two minutes when Yusuf found the back of the net, sending the Uyo crowd into celebration and appearing to set the tone for an easy evening.

Alhassan Yusuf (Photo Credit: Pooja Media/X)

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Instead, Nigeria gradually lost control of the contest.

Tanzania grew into the game, found gaps in midfield and were rewarded with an equaliser as the hosts struggled to maintain their early intensity.

Level at the break https://t.co/Ha1DCwrA8C — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2026

What looked set to be a comfortable outing became an untidy and frustrating first-half display from the Super Eagles.

Chelle's substitutions changed everything

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If the first half raised questions, the second half provided answers.

Chelle deserves significant credit for his in-game management as his substitutions transformed the match. The introduction of Moses Simon, Moses Usor and Tolu Arokodare injected pace, energy and purpose into Nigeria's attack.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle was under pressure to beat Tanzania.

The trio immediately gave Tanzania new problems to solve and shifted momentum back in the hosts' favour. Nigeria looked faster, more direct and far more threatening after the changes, eventually overwhelming the visitors.

It was a classic game of two halves, with the Super Eagles looking like an entirely different side after the interval.

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Simon and Usor show Nigeria the value of width

For long periods, Nigeria were too narrow and predictable. That changed the moment Simon occupied the left flank and Usor stretched play on the right.

Suddenly, Tanzania's defence was being pulled in different directions, creating the spaces that had been missing earlier in the game.

Nigerian hero Moses Usor.

Simon produced two chances, two key passes and one big chance created, while Usor registered an assist and also contributed two chances, one key pass and one big chance created.

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Most importantly, their presence created room for Arokodare to thrive in central areas. The striker took full advantage, scoring twice as Tanzania struggled to cope with Nigeria's improved width and movement.

TEA Time ⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/Cl6scWiqYR — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2026

Chelle may have discovered a formula that his side desperately needs going forward.

Injury concerns threaten to spoil the victory

The only major negative from the evening was a growing injury list.

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Ademola Lookman was forced off with what appeared to be a suspected injury, while Calvin Bassey also looked uncomfortable before being substituted.

Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey were subbed off.

There was also concern for Fredrick, who required treatment and was stretched off at one stage before later managing to continue.

With crucial qualifying fixtures still to come, Chelle will hope the trio's issues are not serious. Nigeria's improved performance was encouraging, but losing key players at this stage of the campaign could prove costly.

The verdict

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The scoreline suggests a comfortable evening, but this was far from straightforward for Nigeria.

A sluggish first-half display gave way to an impressive second-half response, with Chelle's substitutions and the introduction of greater width proving decisive.

Most importantly, the three points keep the Super Eagles alive in the race for AFCON 2027 qualification.