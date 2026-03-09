Carter Bridge Closes in Lagos: Here are 7 Alternative Routes Drivers and Commuters Can Use to Beat the Traffic  and Reach the Island Faster

7 Alternative Routes Drivers Can Use to Avoid Traffic in Lagos As Carter Bridge Closes for Reconstruction

Lagos drivers may soon face major traffic issues as the government plans to demolish and rebuild Carter Bridge after engineers said it’s beyond repair. For thousands of people who depend on the bridge to access Lagos Island, here are 7 alternative routes that can help you beat the traffic and save hours on your commute. From the Third Mainland Bridge to the unfamiliar mainland routes and even water transport,

The Carter Bridge is one of the oldest bridges in Nigeria and the most-used bridge in Lagos. With the news of its demolition and reconstruction , many Lagosians who rely on the bridge to get to work, business districts, or markets on the Island every day are probably worried about getting stuck in traffic.

Traffic is already a constant daily Lagos experience. It can be unpredictable and frustrating on a normal day. But with these 7 alternative routes, you’re guaranteed to not only beat the traffic but also save yourself from unnecessary stress.

1. Use the Third Mainland Bridge (The Most Direct Alternative)

Third Mainland Bridge

The Third Mainland Bridge is the most obvious alternative if the Carter Bridge becomes inaccessible.

Stretching over 11.8 kilometres, it is the longest bridge in Nigeria and one of the busiest roads in the country.

If you’re coming from Yaba, Surulere, Ketu, Ojota, Gbagada, or Ogudu, this is the best route. It gives you access to the Island through the Adeniji Adele Interchange.

You should know that whenever a bridge closes in Lagos, the Third Mainland Bridge usually takes the pressure first, so it's ideal that you leave before 6:30 a.m. or after 10 a.m. to avoid heavy traffic.

2. Divert Through Eko Bridge

Eko Bridge

Eko Bridge is another major connection between Lagos Mainland and the Island for drivers coming from mainland locations like Apapa, Surulere, and Ikorodu Road or heading toward Marina and CMS.

Follow this typical route: Funsho Williams Avenue - Costain - Eko Bridge - Apongbon - Lagos Island.

3. Go Through Iddo and Oyingbo to Connect the Mainland

Another useful detour is the Iddo–Oyingbo route that links several major roads. This route helps drivers bypass the immediate congestion around the Island bridges. You can also use this route to divert to Costain to access the Eko Bridge.

If you’re coming from Yaba, Sabo and Ebute or heading toward CMS, this is a good route. It's not always the fastest one, but it can save you some valuable time and energy. The typical route goes from Herbert Macaulay Way to Oyingbo to Iddo to Apongbon to the Island.

4. Ikorodu Road to Funsho Williams Avenue to Eko Bridge

If you’re coming from Ikeja, Ojota, Berger, Maryland, or Ketu, this is one of the most reliable diversion routes. The typical route goes from Ikorodu Road to Fadeyi/Jibowu to Funsho Williams Avenue to Eko Bridge to Apongbon.

5. Take the Apapa Road – Costain – Oyingbo Route

Drivers from the Apapa, Ajegunle and Ijora axis can avoid the Carter Bridge area entirely. Drive from Apapa road to Ijora to Costain to Oyingbo, and then connect to the Third Mainland Bridge or Eko Bridge and continue your journey from there.

This route helps spread traffic away from the Island entrances. So you may get to your destination faster with this route.

6. Use the Ikoyi / Victoria Island Route

If you are coming from Lekki or Victoria Island and heading to CMS or Marina, you may not need to go near Carter Bridge at all. Just move from Ozumba Mbadiwe to Bonny Camp to Independence Bridge to Marina. With this route, you can easily enter the Lagos Island business district without using the mainland bridges directly.

7. Consider Water Transport (The Most Underrated Option)

Water Transport

Sometimes the fastest way to cross Lagos is not by road at all. Lagos has an expanding network of water routes connecting the Mainland and the Island that people often don’t consider, either due to hydrophobia or ignorance.

We have the:

Ikorodu Jetty

CMS Jetty

Marina Jetty

These options save you time, energy, and even money, and it’s faster during rush hour.

What Should Lagos Drivers Expect With The Carter Bridge Demolition?

If the closure proceeds as expected, commuters should prepare for the following:

Longer travel times

Heavier congestion on other bridges

Frequent traffic diversions

Traffic authorities like LASTMA and the Federal Road Safety Corps are usually positioned along diversion routes to help manage the flow of vehicles during such infrastructure projects.

But in Lagos, one thing remains true: Knowing the right route can save you hours.

Quick Summary: Best Alternative Routes

If Carter Bridge closes, these are your best options: