Bba Motors Opens Flagship Showroom in Lagos, Marks Nigeria Debut of Zeekr 9X With First Nationwide Vehicle Delivery

BBA MOTORS Lagos Showroom is officially open to the public. Individual and corporate customers are welcome to visit the store for consultation and experience.

BBA MOTORS, Nigeria’s leading comprehensive service provider for Chinese automotive brands, today unveiled its new intelligent flagship showroom in Lagos.

The event also hosted the first exclusive offline preview of the Zeekr 9X luxury SUV in Nigeria, alongside the official delivery of the very first Zeekr 9X across the country.

International superstar Mr. D Banj (also known as Bangalee), Professor Oyebanji Oyelaran Oyeyinka, former Director of the Regional Office for Africa of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Nigerian business leaders, heads of the financial, insurance and leasing industries, high-net-worth clients, ride-hailing platform partners, and representatives from Nigeria’s mainstream media gathered at the event to witness this key milestone in BBA MOTORS’ brand upgrade, the first local debut of the world-renowned Zeekr 9X in Nigeria, and the landmark delivery of the first vehicle.

As a benchmark service provider for Chinese automotive brands in the Nigerian market, BBA MOTORS has long focused on three core business segments: sales of China-manufactured vehicles, short and long-term vehicle rental services, and ride-hailing fleet supply and operation.

Backed by a stable supply chain directly from Chinese automakers, a comprehensive localized after-sales service system, and flexible customized financial solutions, BBA MOTORS fully covers all-scenario travel needs, including daily commuting, business travel, commercial transportation, and ride-hailing operations.

Ms REBECCA JIA, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BBA MOTORS, said in her opening speech:

"In the Nigerian market, our core mission is to bring world-class Chinese automotive products and thoughtful localized services to local users. The opening of this showroom is a brand-new starting point for our brand upgrade; the exclusive debut and first delivery of the Zeekr 9X is a key move for us to lay out the high-end new energy vehicle track and complete our product matrix.



Moving forward, we will continue to provide Nigerian residents with a full range of options from daily commuter models to high-end luxury vehicles, and deliver customized end-to-end services including fleet procurement, leasing, maintenance for corporate clients and ride-hailing platforms, striving to become the most trusted comprehensive service provider for Chinese automotive brands in the Nigerian market."

As the core highlight of the opening event, the exclusive debut of the Zeekr 9X has attracted extensive attention from all guests and media in attendance.

Zeekr is a global premium intelligent all-electric automotive brand under Geely Holding Group, which has taken the global market by storm with its industry-leading pure electric technology, outstanding intelligent experience, and premium quality. This event marks the first offline exclusive preview of the Zeekr 9X in Nigeria, through its authorized partner BBA MOTORS.

On-site product experts introduced that the Zeekr 9X on display is a flagship all-electric SUV deeply adapted for the African market, with comprehensive optimization for Nigeria’s local road conditions, high-temperature climate and user scenarios. Its core product highlights are as follows:

African-Customized Electric Drive System, Eliminating Range Anxiety with Efficient Charging

The model is equipped with a high-safety ternary lithium battery, delivering a maximum CLTC-rated pure electric comprehensive range of up to 560 km and a combined range of 1250 km.

It fully covers daily commuting within Lagos for a full week without charging, as well as intercity round trips between Lagos and Ibadan, Lagos and Benin City, completely eliminating range anxiety for pure electric vehicle users.

The model supports a maximum 120kW DC ultra-fast charging, with 30% to 80% charge completed in just 28 minutes, and 120 km of range added in 10 minutes. The customized stable thermal management system, optimized for Africa’s year-round hot climate, maintains battery charging and discharging efficiency, cycle life, and ultimate safety even in environments above 40°C, perfectly adapting to Nigeria’s local climate.

The Zeekr 9X Ultra

Exclusively Tuned High-Performance All-Wheel Drive System, Adapted to Local Road Conditions

The Zeekr 9X Ultra version is equipped with a front and rear dual-motor intelligent four-wheel drive system, with a combined peak power of 310 kW, peak torque of 680 N·m, and 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 4.2 seconds, delivering abundant power for high-speed overtaking and hill climbing.

The reinforced body and chassis structure, paired with European-standard high-end suspension, is exclusively tuned for Nigeria’s unpaved and potholed road conditions, with a 185mm minimum ground clearance. It balances ride comfort on urban roads and trafficability on unpaved surfaces, fully adapting to Nigeria’s diverse travel scenarios.

Flagship Intelligent Luxury Cockpit for All-Scenario Comfortable Travel

The model comes standard with Nappa leather-wrapped aviation-grade seats, with full ventilation, heating, and massage functions for the front seats, and electrically adjustable rear seats. It is paired with a multi-zone independent constant temperature air conditioning system, an active noise cancellation system, and a high-end NAIM audio system, creating a first-class travel experience.

The panoramic intelligent cockpit is equipped with a 15.4-inch 2.5K HD central control screen, a 10.25-inch full LCD instrument cluster, and an AR-HUD head-up display, supporting triple-screen linkage. It is also equipped with a full-scene intelligent voice interaction system that supports continuous conversation and offline wake-up, enabling hands-free control of navigation, media, air conditioning, vehicle settings, and other functions, perfectly adapting to local driving habits.

The Zeekr AD advanced intelligent driving assistance system is equipped with 5 millimeter-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars, and 8 high-definition cameras, supporting 23 intelligent driving functions including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Centering Control (LCC), intelligent lane change assist, 360° panoramic imaging with transparent chassis, and automatic parking assist, greatly reducing driving fatigue during long-distance trips and urban congestion.

The ultra-high-strength steel-aluminum hybrid body has a torsional stiffness of 36000 N·m/deg, with 6 airbags as standard, meeting global five-star safety standards. It is also equipped with a full set of active and passive safety systems, including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), and tire pressure monitoring as standard, providing all-around safety protection for every trip.

First Zeekr 9X Across Nigeria Delivered to Mr. D Banj

As the landmark highlight of the opening event, the delivery ceremony for the first Zeekr 9X in Nigeria was completed in the presence of all guests. At the event, Ms. REBECCA JIA personally handed over the new car keys of the Zeekr 9X to Mr. D Banj, marking the official landing of BBA Motors with high-end Chinese automotive products in the Nigerian market.

Mr. D Banj said on site that the industry-leading product capabilities of the Zeekr 9X, as well as the comprehensive localized services and full-chain support from BBA MOTORS, were the core reasons for his choice of the model, and he expressed full expectations for the subsequent vehicle experience.

At the event, all guests were able to experience the static display of the Zeekr 9X in depth, and book exclusive one-on-one test drive slots on the day of the event.

To celebrate the grand opening of the flagship showroom, BBA MOTORS has launched two exclusive opening benefits:

Opening Special Offer for Full Model Line: From now until March 31, 2026, customers who purchase any China-manufactured passenger or commercial vehicle at the showroom can enjoy exclusive car purchase subsidies. Limited Launch Benefits for Zeekr 9X: Customers who book the model during the event period can enjoy the following benefits: The first 10 customers who book the model will receive a free home charging pile with standard installation service within Lagos. 3 years of free basic maintenance and 5 years of free roadside assistance service.

Looking ahead, BBA MOTORS will take the Lagos showroom as the core, continue to expand its service network across Nigeria, launch more high-quality products adapted to the needs of local users, and continuously improve its end-to-end services, including vehicle rental, ride-hailing fleet operation, and after-sales maintenance, to deliver a higher-quality and more convenient one-stop automotive service for Nigerian users.