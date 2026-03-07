The Story Behind 125-Year-Old Carter Bridge and How It Connects Lagos Island to Mainland

Built in 1901, Carter Bridge is one of Lagos’ oldest crossings. Discover the history of the 125-year-old bridge that connected Lagos Island to the mainland and shaped transport in the city.

Every day, thousands of cars crawl across Carter Bridge in Lagos, horns blaring and buses squeezing through traffic. It is just another busy route linking Lagos Island to the mainland for many Lagosians, yet beneath the noise of modern Lagos lies a remarkable story.

The history of Carter Bridge stretches back 125 years, making it one of the oldest transport structures in Nigeria and a silent witness to the city’s transformation from a colonial port into one of Africa’s largest urban centres.

The Carter Bridge, Lagos residents know today, traces its origins to 1895, during the era when the British governed Lagos as a colony. At the time, Lagos Island served as the administrative and commercial heart of the settlement.

Government offices, trading houses, and bustling markets filled the island. Across the water, areas such as Ebute Metta and Iddo on the mainland were expanding steadily as railway activity and residential communities developed.

Transport between these two sides of the lagoon was slow and inconvenient. People relied largely on canoes and ferries to move goods, traders, and passengers across the water.

For a colonial government driven by trade, this posed a serious obstacle. The colonial administration soon recognised the need for a permanent link that would improve transport in Lagos, boost commerce, and strengthen connections between the island and mainland communities.

This ambition led to the construction of the original Carter Bridge, named after Sir Gilbert Thomas Carter, the Governor of the Lagos Colony from 1891 to 1901. The bridge formed part of a broader effort to modernise colonial infrastructure and improve movement around the rapidly expanding settlement. When completed in 1901, the bridge stood as a remarkable engineering structure for its time.

The first Carter Bridge differed considerably from the modern structure drivers see today. Built with steel and timber, it featured a swing section that could rotate to allow boats and trading vessels to pass through the busy Lagos waterways.

The crossing linked Iddo on the mainland directly to Idumota on the Lagos Island, creating one of the earliest permanent road connections in the city. The bridge also played a role in supporting railway movement, reinforcing Lagos’ growing position as a trade hub in West Africa.

As Lagos expanded through the twentieth century, traffic steadily increased. By the late 1960s and early 1970s, the original bridge could no longer cope with the rising volume of vehicles moving between the mainland and Lagos Island. Authorities decided to reconstruct and expand the structure to meet the demands of a rapidly growing metropolis.

The modern Carter Bridge Lagos commuters use today was completed and commissioned in 1973. The reconstruction produced a wider, stronger bridge capable of handling far heavier traffic. Since then, it has remained one of the principal routes connecting mainland districts such as Iddo and Ebute Metta with the commercial activity of Lagos Island.

Despite the arrival of other famous routes like the Third Mainland Bridge and Eko Bridge, Carter Bridge still carries a steady flow of vehicles daily. However, decades of usage have taken a major toll on the Bridge, which was declared unsalvageable by the Ministry of Works in 2025.

In March 2025, the President Tinubu administration approved the demolition and reconstruction of the Carter Bridge. The reconstruction of this bridge goes beyond transportation. It's the preservation of a core part of Nigeria's infrastructural history.

