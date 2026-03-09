Advertisement

Actor Daniel Etim Effiong Says He Loves His Wife More Than His Children

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 12:24 - 09 March 2026
Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong has said he loves his wife more than his children, explaining that their marriage is a partnership and enterprise founded on love.
Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong has sparked conversation online after openly stating that his wife takes priority over his children when it comes to love, a position he defended with a candid and structured argument that has established strong opinions since the clip began circulating.

Etim Effiong made the revelation on the Mansplanation podcast, hosted by Collier Noir TV, where he was asked whether the love he has for his wife represents the highest form of love he has experienced.

I love my wife more than I love my children... My wife comes first, and then my children come after. Although they have a really, really, really special place in my heart, but their mom comes first.

His reasoning was notable, framing his marriage not just as a romantic relationship but as a partnership with a shared purpose. "What I have with my wife is a partnership. We decide that we're going to build this family. It's a working relationship. It's like a business, an enterprise that's founded on love," he explained. He also added a more pragmatic point: "I can have more children with her. I can't have children with my children."

For Etim Effiong, the distinction between loving someone and being in love with someone was central to his argument. He acknowledged that attraction to other people still exists outside of marriage, but was clear that what he shares with his wife occupies a different category entirely.

The actor has been married to Toyosi Etim-Effiong, a media personality, since November 4, 2017. The couple met in August 2016 while working together on a project and have built a family over more than seven years of marriage.

The couple are no strangers to public scrutiny as well. Toyosi Etim-Effiong has been notably open about her views on marriage, and not always without consequence.

Late last year, she drew significant backlash after stating that infidelity was not a dealbreaker for her, a position that sparked heated debate online about the boundaries women set in relationships and whether such openness reflects confidence or compromise.

Daniel's statement has drawn overwhelming support from Nigerians, with most praising his honesty and the clarity with which he articulated his priorities, arguing that a strong marriage creates a more stable foundation for children. Others have found the framing uncomfortable, although that might stem from certain predispositions already held against the actor.

