Did You Know Semo Weakens Your Libido?

Did You Know Semo Weakens Your Libido?

Did You Know Semo Weakens Sex Drive? Here are 10 Foods That Are Making You Impotent and What to Eat Instead

Semo is a staple in many Nigerian homes, but eating too much of it may affect blood sugar levels and contribute to conditions linked to erectile dysfunction. And it’s not just semo. Here are 9 foods Nigerians eat regularly that may weaken sex drive and the healthier alternatives to choose instead.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is simply the inability to get or keep an erection firm enough for satisfying sexual activity. It’s something many men experience at some point in their lives, and it doesn’t always mean something is seriously wrong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sometimes it happens because of stress, fatigue, anxiety, or relationship issues. Other times, it’s linked to physical factors like poor blood flow, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or hormonal changes.

Because an erection relies heavily on healthy blood circulation, problems with the heart and blood vessels can often show up first as ED. That’s why doctors sometimes see it as an early warning sign that something else is wrong in the body.

In fact, researchers say ED is often an early warning sign of cardiovascular disease because the penile arteries are smaller and show damage earlier than the heart’s arteries. And surprisingly, some foods Nigerians eat regularly, including semo, may contribute to the problem when consumed excessively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So if erections are becoming unreliable, it may be time to look beyond stress or age and take a hard look at your diet. Here are 9 foods and drinks that may be quietly harming your sexual health.

You Might Be Interested In: Feeling Slow and Forgetful? These 11 Nigerian Foods Will Sharpen Your Brain and Memory

1. Semo (Semolina)

Semo

When prepared right, semo is one of the most satisfying staples Nigerians eat regularly. While semo itself is not the villain, the fact that it’s a highly refined carbohydrate with a high glycaemic index means it raises blood sugar quickly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frequent spikes in blood sugar can lead to insulin resistance, weight gain, and eventually type 2 diabetes, which is one of the leading causes of erectile dysfunction.

Over time, high blood sugar damages nerves and blood vessels responsible for erections. Research shows men with diabetes are two to three times more likely to experience erectile dysfunction .

Common Nigerian high-refined-carb swallows similar to semo:

Semo

White eba

White amala made from refined yam flour

Poundo yam (processed instant pounded yam)

White fufu

Starch

These foods aren’t the enemy, but eating them in large portions daily can contribute to metabolic problems that affect sexual health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Fried Foods

Puff-Puff

Fried foods are tasty, no doubt, but deep-fried foods are loaded with trans fats and oxidised oils, which damage blood vessels and promote plaque buildup in arteries.

Over time, this reduces circulation, including the blood flow needed for erections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Common Nigerian fried foods that may affect vascular health:

Fried plantain (dodo)

Akara

Puff-puff

Fried yam

Fried chicken

Fried fish

Gala sausage rolls

Deep-fried meat

French fries

Eating them occasionally is fine. But when they become a daily habit, the arteries pay the price.

Read Next: The Harmful Plantain Chips Frying Process That Can Kill You

3. Processed Meats

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hotdog

Meats are nutritious and a good source of protein. Processed meats, on the other hand, are loaded with sodium, preservatives, and saturated fat, all of which increase blood pressure and damage blood vessels.

The more blood vessels struggle, the harder it becomes to maintain strong erections. The World Health Organisation has also linked frequent consumption of processed meats to higher risks of chronic disease.

Examples of processed meats Nigerians commonly eat:

Sausages

Hot dogs

Bacon

Corned beef

Shawarma sausages

Pepperoni toppings

Packaged meat pies with processed fillings

Advertisement

Advertisement

They may be convenient, but nutritionally, they’re not doing your circulation any favours.

4. Sugary Foods and Drinks

Coca-Cola

Too much sugar doesn’t just cause weight gain. It disrupts hormones, blood vessels, and nerve function. Some men also stay away from sugar due to the belief that it reduces sperm quality. High sugar intake increases the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Sugary foods common in Nigeria:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soft drinks (Coke, Pepsi, Fanta)

Energy drinks

Sweetened fruit juices

Cakes and pastries

Doughnuts

Sweetened cereals

White bread

Sweet custard

Ice cream

Packaged biscuits

Cutting down on sugar alone can significantly improve your health.

Read Next: 7 Reasons to Take the Leap and Tell Your Crush How You Really Feel

5. High-Sodium Foods

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salt is essential for the body. But modern diets contain far more sodium than the body needs. Too much sodium increases blood pressure, and high blood pressure damages arteries by making them stiff and narrow.

And when blood vessels stiffen, erections become weaker. The World Health Organisation recommends less than 2,000 mg of sodium per day . Most people consume far more.

High-sodium foods popular in Nigeria:

Instant noodles

Packaged seasoning cubes

Canned soups

Pizza

Shawarma

Salted roasted peanuts

Salted dried fish

Packaged snacks

Instant noodles with seasoning packs

Processed sauces and ketchup

A single pack of instant noodles alone can contain 1,500–2,000 mg of sodium in a single serving, which is almost the entire daily sodium limit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Red Meat

Beef Tongue

There are different types of meat: red meat, poultry and seafood, and while meat is essential in your diet, red meat in particular does more harm than good.

Red meat itself isn’t evil. But frequent consumption increases LDL cholesterol, the “bad” cholesterol that contributes to clogged arteries.

Common red meats Nigerians eat regularly:

Beef

Goat meat (asun)

Suya (especially fatty cuts)

Cowskin (ponmo)

Ram meat

Pork

Grilled beef skewers

Beef shawarma fillings

Fried beef chunks in stews

You don’t exactly have to remove it from your diet completely, but eat it in moderation.

7. Full-Fat Dairy Products

Ice Cream With Strawberry

Dairy products like whole milk and cheese contain high levels of saturated fats that can increase bad cholesterol levels. Gradually, this contributes to plaque buildup inside arteries and in turn reduced libido.

Full-fat dairy foods Nigerians often consume:

Whole milk

Evaporated milk

Sweetened condensed milk

Ice cream

Hard cheese

Cream-filled desserts

Milk-heavy tea and coffee

Custard made with full-cream milk

Switching to lower-fat options or smaller portions can help

8. Trans Fats

Glazed Doughnuts

Trans fats are widely considered the most dangerous type of dietary fat. They raise bad cholesterol, lower good cholesterol, and speed up the development of clogged arteries.

Because erections depend on strong circulation, trans fats can indirectly increase the risk of erectile dysfunction.

Common foods in Nigeria that may contain trans fats:

Commercial baked pastries

Margarine

Packaged cookies and biscuits

Doughnuts

Store-bought cakes

Cheap fast-food fries

Packaged meat pies

Microwave popcorn

Cream-filled snacks

It’s best to avoid trans fats entirely whenever possible.

9. Excessive Alcohol

A drink or two probably won’t harm sexual function. But heavy drinking can lower testosterone levels, damage nerves involved in erections, and reduce blood flow.

Common alcoholic drinks Nigerians consume heavily:

Beer

Palm wine

Local gin (ogogoro)

Whiskey

Vodka

Flavoured alcoholic drinks

Strong bitters

Cocktails with high sugar content

It’s best to drink responsibly.

10. Extreme Soy Products

For most people, moderate soy intake is safe. But extremely high consumption may affect hormone balance in some men.

Evidence is mixed, but experts suggest avoiding extremely high soy intake if hormonal balance is a concern.

Soy foods are common in Nigerian diets:

Soy milk

Soybeans used in pap (ogi) blends

Soy protein powder

Soy burgers

Soy-based meat substitutes

Soy flour added to baked foods

Soy beverages

Soy is generally safe when consumed in small amounts.

What to Eat Instead (If You Want Better Sexual Health)

A growing body of research suggests that diets that support the heart and blood vessels also support erectile function.

One of the most recommended eating patterns is the Mediterranean-style diet, which emphasises whole, natural foods like fruits and vegetables. Studies show men who follow this diet have lower rates of erectile dysfunction .

Healthy Nigerian foods that support vascular health include:

Beans

Avocado

Garden eggs

Spinach (ugu)

Okra

Sweet potatoes

Brown rice

Grilled fish

Groundnuts

Fruits like oranges and watermelon

These foods improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and support hormone balance.

Erectile dysfunction isn’t always about age, stress, or relationships. Sometimes, it’s simply your arteries asking for help.