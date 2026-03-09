Advertisement

Did You Know Semo Weakens Sex Drive? Here are 10 Foods That Are Making You Impotent and What to Eat Instead 

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 16:15 - 09 March 2026
Did You Know Semo Weakens Your Libido?
Semo is a staple in many Nigerian homes, but eating too much of it may affect blood sugar levels and contribute to conditions linked to erectile dysfunction. And it’s not just semo. Here are 9 foods Nigerians eat regularly that may weaken sex drive and the healthier alternatives to choose instead.
Erectile dysfunction (ED) is simply the inability to get or keep an erection firm enough for satisfying sexual activity. It’s something many men experience at some point in their lives, and it doesn’t always mean something is seriously wrong. 

Sometimes it happens because of stress, fatigue, anxiety, or relationship issues. Other times, it’s linked to physical factors like poor blood flow, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or hormonal changes. 

Because an erection relies heavily on healthy blood circulation, problems with the heart and blood vessels can often show up first as ED. That’s why doctors sometimes see it as an early warning sign that something else is wrong in the body.

In fact, researchers say ED is often an early warning sign of cardiovascular disease because the penile arteries are smaller and show damage earlier than the heart’s arteries. And surprisingly, some foods Nigerians eat regularly, including semo, may contribute to the problem when consumed excessively.

So if erections are becoming unreliable, it may be time to look beyond stress or age and take a hard look at your diet. Here are 9 foods and drinks that may be quietly harming your sexual health.

1. Semo (Semolina)

foods-that-cause-low-sex-drive
Semo

When prepared right, semo is one of the most satisfying staples Nigerians eat regularly. While semo itself is not the villain, the fact that it’s a highly refined carbohydrate with a high glycaemic index means it raises blood sugar quickly.

Frequent spikes in blood sugar can lead to insulin resistance, weight gain, and eventually type 2 diabetes, which is one of the leading causes of erectile dysfunction.

Over time, high blood sugar damages nerves and blood vessels responsible for erections. Research shows men with diabetes are two to three times more likely to experience erectile dysfunction.

Common Nigerian high-refined-carb swallows similar to semo:

  • Semo

  • White eba

  • White amala made from refined yam flour

  • Poundo yam (processed instant pounded yam)

  • White fufu

  • Starch

These foods aren’t the enemy, but eating them in large portions daily can contribute to metabolic problems that affect sexual health.

2. Fried Foods

foods-that-cause-low-libido
Puff-Puff

Fried foods are tasty, no doubt, but deep-fried foods are loaded with trans fats and oxidised oils, which damage blood vessels and promote plaque buildup in arteries.

Over time, this reduces circulation, including the blood flow needed for erections.

Common Nigerian fried foods that may affect vascular health:

  • Fried plantain (dodo)

  • Akara

  • Puff-puff

  • Fried yam

  • Fried chicken

  • Fried fish

  • Gala sausage rolls

  • Deep-fried meat

  • French fries

Eating them occasionally is fine. But when they become a daily habit, the arteries pay the price.

3. Processed Meats

foods-that-cause-erectile-dysfunction
Hotdog

Meats are nutritious and a good source of protein. Processed meats, on the other hand, are loaded with sodium, preservatives, and saturated fat, all of which increase blood pressure and damage blood vessels.

The more blood vessels struggle, the harder it becomes to maintain strong erections. The World Health Organisation has also linked frequent consumption of processed meats to higher risks of chronic disease.

Examples of processed meats Nigerians commonly eat:

  • Sausages

  • Hot dogs

  • Bacon

  • Corned beef

  • Shawarma sausages

  • Pepperoni toppings

  • Packaged meat pies with processed fillings

They may be convenient, but nutritionally, they’re not doing your circulation any favours.

4. Sugary Foods and Drinks

foods-that-cause-impotence
Coca-Cola

Too much sugar doesn’t just cause weight gain. It disrupts hormones, blood vessels, and nerve function. Some men also stay away from sugar due to the belief that it reduces sperm quality. High sugar intake increases the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Sugary foods common in Nigeria:

  • Soft drinks (Coke, Pepsi, Fanta)

  • Energy drinks

  • Sweetened fruit juices

  • Cakes and pastries

  • Doughnuts

  • Sweetened cereals

  • White bread

  • Sweet custard

  • Ice cream

  • Packaged biscuits

Cutting down on sugar alone can significantly improve your health.

5. High-Sodium Foods

Salt is essential for the body. But modern diets contain far more sodium than the body needs. Too much sodium increases blood pressure, and high blood pressure damages arteries by making them stiff and narrow. 

And when blood vessels stiffen, erections become weaker. The World Health Organisation recommends less than 2,000 mg of sodium per day. Most people consume far more.

High-sodium foods popular in Nigeria:

  • Instant noodles

  • Packaged seasoning cubes

  • Canned soups

  • Pizza

  • Shawarma

  • Salted roasted peanuts

  • Salted dried fish

  • Packaged snacks

  • Instant noodles with seasoning packs

  • Processed sauces and ketchup

A single pack of instant noodles alone can contain 1,500–2,000 mg of sodium in a single serving, which is almost the entire daily sodium limit.

6. Red Meat

foods-that-cause-low-sex-drive
Beef Tongue

There are different types of meat: red meat, poultry and seafood, and while meat is essential in your diet, red meat in particular does more harm than good.

Red meat itself isn’t evil. But frequent consumption increases LDL cholesterol, the “bad” cholesterol that contributes to clogged arteries.

Common red meats Nigerians eat regularly:

  • Beef

  • Goat meat (asun)

  • Suya (especially fatty cuts)

  • Cowskin (ponmo)

  • Ram meat

  • Pork

  • Grilled beef skewers

  • Beef shawarma fillings

  • Fried beef chunks in stews

You don’t exactly have to remove it from your diet completely, but eat it in moderation. 

7. Full-Fat Dairy Products

foods-that-cause-erectile-dysfunction
Ice Cream With Strawberry

Dairy products like whole milk and cheese contain high levels of saturated fats that can increase bad cholesterol levels. Gradually, this contributes to plaque buildup inside arteries and in turn reduced libido.

Full-fat dairy foods Nigerians often consume:

  • Whole milk

  • Evaporated milk

  • Sweetened condensed milk

  • Ice cream

  • Hard cheese

  • Cream-filled desserts

  • Milk-heavy tea and coffee

  • Custard made with full-cream milk

Switching to lower-fat options or smaller portions can help

8. Trans Fats

foods-that-cause-erectile-dysfunction
Glazed Doughnuts

Trans fats are widely considered the most dangerous type of dietary fat. They raise bad cholesterol, lower good cholesterol, and speed up the development of clogged arteries.

Because erections depend on strong circulation, trans fats can indirectly increase the risk of erectile dysfunction.

Common foods in Nigeria that may contain trans fats:

  • Commercial baked pastries

  • Margarine

  • Packaged cookies and biscuits

  • Doughnuts

  • Store-bought cakes

  • Cheap fast-food fries

  • Packaged meat pies

  • Microwave popcorn

  • Cream-filled snacks

It’s best to avoid trans fats entirely whenever possible.

9. Excessive Alcohol

A drink or two probably won’t harm sexual function. But heavy drinking can lower testosterone levels, damage nerves involved in erections, and reduce blood flow.

Long-term, chronic alcohol consumption can contribute to erectile dysfunction and reduced libido.

Common alcoholic drinks Nigerians consume heavily:

  • Beer

  • Palm wine

  • Local gin (ogogoro)

  • Whiskey

  • Vodka

  • Flavoured alcoholic drinks

  • Strong bitters

  • Cocktails with high sugar content

It’s best to drink responsibly.

10. Extreme Soy Products

For most people, moderate soy intake is safe. But extremely high consumption may affect hormone balance in some men.

Evidence is mixed, but experts suggest avoiding extremely high soy intake if hormonal balance is a concern.

Soy foods are common in Nigerian diets:

  • Soy milk

  • Soybeans used in pap (ogi) blends

  • Soy protein powder

  • Soy burgers

  • Soy-based meat substitutes

  • Soy flour added to baked foods

  • Soy beverages

Soy is generally safe when consumed in small amounts. 

What to Eat Instead (If You Want Better Sexual Health)

A growing body of research suggests that diets that support the heart and blood vessels also support erectile function.

One of the most recommended eating patterns is the Mediterranean-style diet, which emphasises whole, natural foods like fruits and vegetables. Studies show men who follow this diet have lower rates of erectile dysfunction.

Healthy Nigerian foods that support vascular health include:

  • Beans

  • Avocado

  • Garden eggs

  • Spinach (ugu)

  • Okra

  • Sweet potatoes

  • Brown rice

  • Grilled fish

  • Groundnuts

  • Fruits like oranges and watermelon

These foods improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and support hormone balance.

Erectile dysfunction isn’t always about age, stress, or relationships. Sometimes, it’s simply your arteries asking for help.

A diet heavy in fried foods, sugar, processed meats, and salt can slowly damage the blood vessels needed for strong erections. When blood vessels are healthy, erections usually follow naturally.

Did You Know Semo Weakens Sex Drive? Here are 10 Foods That Are Making You Impotent and What to Eat Instead 
