Did You Know Semo Weakens Sex Drive? Here are 10 Foods That Are Making You Impotent and What to Eat Instead
Erectile dysfunction (ED) is simply the inability to get or keep an erection firm enough for satisfying sexual activity. It’s something many men experience at some point in their lives, and it doesn’t always mean something is seriously wrong.
Sometimes it happens because of stress, fatigue, anxiety, or relationship issues. Other times, it’s linked to physical factors like poor blood flow, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or hormonal changes.
Because an erection relies heavily on healthy blood circulation, problems with the heart and blood vessels can often show up first as ED. That’s why doctors sometimes see it as an early warning sign that something else is wrong in the body.
In fact, researchers say ED is often an early warning sign of cardiovascular disease because the penile arteries are smaller and show damage earlier than the heart’s arteries. And surprisingly, some foods Nigerians eat regularly, including semo, may contribute to the problem when consumed excessively.
So if erections are becoming unreliable, it may be time to look beyond stress or age and take a hard look at your diet. Here are 9 foods and drinks that may be quietly harming your sexual health.
1. Semo (Semolina)
When prepared right, semo is one of the most satisfying staples Nigerians eat regularly. While semo itself is not the villain, the fact that it’s a highly refined carbohydrate with a high glycaemic index means it raises blood sugar quickly.
Frequent spikes in blood sugar can lead to insulin resistance, weight gain, and eventually type 2 diabetes, which is one of the leading causes of erectile dysfunction.
Over time, high blood sugar damages nerves and blood vessels responsible for erections. Research shows men with diabetes are two to three times more likely to experience erectile dysfunction.
Common Nigerian high-refined-carb swallows similar to semo:
Semo
White eba
White amala made from refined yam flour
Poundo yam (processed instant pounded yam)
White fufu
Starch
These foods aren’t the enemy, but eating them in large portions daily can contribute to metabolic problems that affect sexual health.
2. Fried Foods
Fried foods are tasty, no doubt, but deep-fried foods are loaded with trans fats and oxidised oils, which damage blood vessels and promote plaque buildup in arteries.
Over time, this reduces circulation, including the blood flow needed for erections.
Common Nigerian fried foods that may affect vascular health:
Fried plantain (dodo)
Akara
Puff-puff
Fried yam
Fried chicken
Fried fish
Gala sausage rolls
Deep-fried meat
French fries
Eating them occasionally is fine. But when they become a daily habit, the arteries pay the price.
3. Processed Meats
Meats are nutritious and a good source of protein. Processed meats, on the other hand, are loaded with sodium, preservatives, and saturated fat, all of which increase blood pressure and damage blood vessels.
The more blood vessels struggle, the harder it becomes to maintain strong erections. The World Health Organisation has also linked frequent consumption of processed meats to higher risks of chronic disease.
Examples of processed meats Nigerians commonly eat:
Sausages
Hot dogs
Bacon
Corned beef
Shawarma sausages
Pepperoni toppings
Packaged meat pies with processed fillings
They may be convenient, but nutritionally, they’re not doing your circulation any favours.
4. Sugary Foods and Drinks
Too much sugar doesn’t just cause weight gain. It disrupts hormones, blood vessels, and nerve function. Some men also stay away from sugar due to the belief that it reduces sperm quality. High sugar intake increases the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Sugary foods common in Nigeria:
Soft drinks (Coke, Pepsi, Fanta)
Energy drinks
Sweetened fruit juices
Cakes and pastries
Doughnuts
Sweetened cereals
White bread
Sweet custard
Ice cream
Packaged biscuits
Cutting down on sugar alone can significantly improve your health.
5. High-Sodium Foods
Salt is essential for the body. But modern diets contain far more sodium than the body needs. Too much sodium increases blood pressure, and high blood pressure damages arteries by making them stiff and narrow.
And when blood vessels stiffen, erections become weaker. The World Health Organisation recommends less than 2,000 mg of sodium per day. Most people consume far more.
High-sodium foods popular in Nigeria:
Instant noodles
Packaged seasoning cubes
Canned soups
Pizza
Shawarma
Salted roasted peanuts
Salted dried fish
Packaged snacks
Instant noodles with seasoning packs
Processed sauces and ketchup
A single pack of instant noodles alone can contain 1,500–2,000 mg of sodium in a single serving, which is almost the entire daily sodium limit.
6. Red Meat
There are different types of meat: red meat, poultry and seafood, and while meat is essential in your diet, red meat in particular does more harm than good.
Red meat itself isn’t evil. But frequent consumption increases LDL cholesterol, the “bad” cholesterol that contributes to clogged arteries.
Common red meats Nigerians eat regularly:
Beef
Goat meat (asun)
Suya (especially fatty cuts)
Cowskin (ponmo)
Ram meat
Pork
Grilled beef skewers
Beef shawarma fillings
Fried beef chunks in stews
You don’t exactly have to remove it from your diet completely, but eat it in moderation.
7. Full-Fat Dairy Products
Dairy products like whole milk and cheese contain high levels of saturated fats that can increase bad cholesterol levels. Gradually, this contributes to plaque buildup inside arteries and in turn reduced libido.
Full-fat dairy foods Nigerians often consume:
Whole milk
Evaporated milk
Sweetened condensed milk
Ice cream
Hard cheese
Cream-filled desserts
Milk-heavy tea and coffee
Custard made with full-cream milk
Switching to lower-fat options or smaller portions can help
8. Trans Fats
Trans fats are widely considered the most dangerous type of dietary fat. They raise bad cholesterol, lower good cholesterol, and speed up the development of clogged arteries.
Because erections depend on strong circulation, trans fats can indirectly increase the risk of erectile dysfunction.
Common foods in Nigeria that may contain trans fats:
Commercial baked pastries
Margarine
Packaged cookies and biscuits
Doughnuts
Store-bought cakes
Cheap fast-food fries
Packaged meat pies
Microwave popcorn
Cream-filled snacks
It’s best to avoid trans fats entirely whenever possible.
9. Excessive Alcohol
A drink or two probably won’t harm sexual function. But heavy drinking can lower testosterone levels, damage nerves involved in erections, and reduce blood flow.
Common alcoholic drinks Nigerians consume heavily:
Beer
Palm wine
Local gin (ogogoro)
Whiskey
Vodka
Flavoured alcoholic drinks
Strong bitters
Cocktails with high sugar content
It’s best to drink responsibly.
10. Extreme Soy Products
For most people, moderate soy intake is safe. But extremely high consumption may affect hormone balance in some men.
Evidence is mixed, but experts suggest avoiding extremely high soy intake if hormonal balance is a concern.
Soy foods are common in Nigerian diets:
Soy milk
Soybeans used in pap (ogi) blends
Soy protein powder
Soy burgers
Soy-based meat substitutes
Soy flour added to baked foods
Soy beverages
Soy is generally safe when consumed in small amounts.
What to Eat Instead (If You Want Better Sexual Health)
A growing body of research suggests that diets that support the heart and blood vessels also support erectile function.
One of the most recommended eating patterns is the Mediterranean-style diet, which emphasises whole, natural foods like fruits and vegetables. Studies show men who follow this diet have lower rates of erectile dysfunction.
Healthy Nigerian foods that support vascular health include:
Beans
Avocado
Garden eggs
Spinach (ugu)
Okra
Sweet potatoes
Brown rice
Grilled fish
Groundnuts
Fruits like oranges and watermelon
These foods improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and support hormone balance.
Erectile dysfunction isn’t always about age, stress, or relationships. Sometimes, it’s simply your arteries asking for help.
A diet heavy in fried foods, sugar, processed meats, and salt can slowly damage the blood vessels needed for strong erections. When blood vessels are healthy, erections usually follow naturally.
-
