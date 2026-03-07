10 Colonial-Era Structures in Nigeria Still Standing, From Lagos to Kaduna, and Enugu

Explore 10 colonial-era structures in Nigeria that have survived over a century, their current use, and which ones are at risk of collapse.

Nigeria is home to some remarkable colonial-era structures, many of which have survived over a century of urban growth, traffic, and environmental challenges.

These historic landmarks are not only part of the nation’s heritage but they also tell stories about Nigeria’s colonial past and infrastructural evolution. While some continue to serve the public, others are at serious risk of collapse, reminding us of the importance of preservation.

Here are 10 colonial-era structures in Nigeria that are still standing, ranked and their current use and risk level.

1. Carter Bridge – Lagos (Built 1901)

Perhaps the most iconic of Nigeria’s colonial bridges, Carter Bridge has connected Lagos Island to the mainland for over 125 years. Originally built during British colonial rule, it has witnessed Lagos grow from a small port town to a megacity.

Today, the bridge is being demolished to be reconstructed, with engineers marking it as a critical risk due to structural weaknesses. Its demolition is a stark warning of the fragile state of some of Nigeria’s oldest infrastructures.

2. Ijora Causeway – Lagos (Built 1914)

The Ijora Causeway remains a crucial route in Lagos, handling thousands of commuters daily. Despite its continued use, its age and the heavy modern traffic make it a high-risk structure. Engineers have emphasised that urgent repairs are needed to prevent deterioration that could affect both safety and traffic flow .

3. Lagos Central Railway Station – Lagos Island (Built 1901)

Lagos Central Railway Station

Originally a colonial-era hub for Nigeria’s expanding railway network, Lagos Central Railway Station has undergone significant reconstruction over the years.

Today, it stands in good condition, preserving the charm and architectural style of its original 1901 design. Its careful renovation ensures that it remains a functional and historically relevant landmark for commuters.

4. Iddo Railway Terminus – Lagos Mainland (Built 1913)

Serving as the mainland counterpart to the Lagos Island railway station, Iddo Terminus remains operational. Fortunately, it is considered at minimal risk, although ongoing maintenance is necessary to ensure it continues functioning safely. It highlights how some colonial structures can endure with careful upkeep.

5. Lugard Hall – Kaduna (Built 1914)

Lugard Hall

Constructed during the British administration, Lugard Hall has hosted numerous official events in Kaduna. Still in use today, it faces a medium risk level. The hall’s endurance reflects a combination of quality construction and periodic maintenance, making it one of the better-preserved colonial-era structures in northern Nigeria.

6. Government House, Enugu (Built 1930s)

Enugu’s Government House, once a colonial administrative building, has been restored and maintained to preserve its original style. The renovation has reinforced the building’s structure, allowing it to continue serving administrative functions safely. Its presence on the list reflects both its historical significance and architectural preservation.

7. Jebba Bridge – Kwara/Niger States (Built 1916)

Jebba Bridge

The Jebba Bridge has been carefully reconstructed, following the approval of renovations by Tinubu in August 2025, making it safer for modern traffic while retaining its neo-colonial engineering design. This reconstruction preserves the bridge’s historical importance while ensuring it meets contemporary safety standards.

8. Government House, Marina – Lagos (Built 1899)

buildings, the Marina Government House is still actively in use and enjoys a low-risk level. This landmark shows that consistent maintenance and careful management can preserve historic buildings for more than a century.

9. Patani-Warri Road and Bridges – Delta (Built early 1900s)

Patani-Warri Road and Bridges

These roads and bridges have long served as vital routes for trade in Delta State. Despite continued use, the structures are classified as critical risk, emphasising the urgent need for repairs. Without intervention, these routes could pose serious safety hazards to commuters and traders alike.

10. National Museum, Lagos (Former Arthur Lagos Building – Built 1910)

National Museum, Lagos

Originally the Arthur Lagos Building, the National Museum in Lagos has undergone extensive renovation that preserves both the building’s historical character and modern usability. Today, it continues to safeguard Nigeria’s rich cultural and historical artefacts, remaining a key educational and heritage site.

These ten structures reveal a fascinating chapter in Nigeria’s colonial history. Some, like Carter Bridge and the Patani-Warri bridges, face critical risk, while others, such as Government House, Marina, have survived with minimal concern due to ongoing maintenance. Preserving these landmarks is essential, not just for heritage, but also to maintain the functional infrastructure they continue to provide.