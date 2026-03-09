Dangote Refinery Increases Petrol Price to ₦1,175

The Dangote Refinery has raised the price of petrol to ₦1,175 per litre, marking the third increase in seven days as rising global oil prices and geopolitical tensions push energy costs higher in Nigeria.

The Dangote Refinery has jacked up the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, to ₦1,175 per litre. This is the third time they've increased petrol prices in just seven days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This latest price jump, which was announced to marketers and depot operators on Monday, pushes the ex-depot price up from ₦995 per litre, which was set just on Friday. That's an increase of ₦180, representing a pretty sharp 18.1% jump in just three days.

On top of that, the refinery has also tweaked the price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel), setting it at ₦1,620 per litre. This new price follows earlier adjustments that had already hiked diesel prices from ₦774 to ₦995 per litre last week.

BREAKING NEWS: Dangote Refinery has increased petrol price to N1,175 pic.twitter.com/4vUstvVpDi — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) March 9, 2026

These changes by Nigerian oil companies seem to be in response to the global energy crisis, partly sparked by events in the US and the ongoing conflict with Iran, which is now in its second week. On Monday, Brent crude oil was trading above $105 per barrel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: NNPCL Raises Fuel Price Again in Less Than 24 Hours as Dangote Refinery Hikes Gantry Cost

This latest round of price hikes suggests the market is quickly shifting its focus. It's moving beyond just reacting to problems with logistics, like delays or higher shipping costs caused by risks in the Strait of Hormuz, and now it's starting to worry about a potential major disruption to the actual supply of oil.

Recent events are pointing towards potential problems for actual production and export volumes among major Gulf producers. This development is fundamentally making people expect tighter global supply.

“The pace at which oil prices moved from below $100 to above $115 highlights how thin the market’s spare capacity buffer has become.

“Even relatively small disruptions to Gulf production can trigger outsized price movements because the region accounts for a disproportionate share of globally traded crude”, Globaldata said in a commentary note.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The current surge in prices also reflects the concentration risk within the global oil system. A large share of exports from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE passes through the Strait of Hormuz, leaving global energy supply exposed to geopolitical disruptions in a single maritime corridor.

READ ALSO: Fuel Costs to Rise Nationwide as Dangote Refinery Increases Price to ₦995 per Litre