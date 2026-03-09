Viral Video of Tonto Dikeh’s Deliverance on Schoolgirl from the Spirit of Death Sparks Legal Threat and Social Media Uproar Weeks After Discipleship Graduation

A viral video showing actress Tonto Dikeh conducting deliverance on a schoolgirl has sparked backlash, with a lawyer threatening legal action over potential child rights violations.

A viral video showing Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, conducting a deliverance prayer for a schoolgirl during an outreach programme has sparked a wave of reactions online.

The clip, which has spread widely across social media in recent days, shows the actress praying for the student after saying she sensed what she described as a “spirit of death hovering around the child".

While some Nigerians have praised the actress for openly expressing her Christian faith, others have raised questions about whether such moments involving minors should be filmed and shared publicly.

The controversy deepened after a lawyer publicly threatened legal action, arguing that the situation could raise child rights concerns if proper consent were not obtained.

What Happened in the Viral Video

In the video shared online, the actress is seen speaking to the student before placing her hands on the girl and praying during what appears to be a deliverance session.

According to Dikeh, she felt spiritually led to intervene after sensing danger around the child.

Today Evangelist Tonto dike was seeing performing deliverance on a secondary school girl today pic.twitter.com/fYRuhEvqkQ — Chief Ikukuoma (@IkukuomaC) March 6, 2026

The outreach programme reportedly involved a Christian evangelism event where several students were preached to and prayed for. But the deliverance moment quickly became the focus of attention after the clip began circulating beyond Dikeh’s followers.

Meanwhile, just last month, she was seen at the hospital laying hands on people and praying for them.

Is this even legal in Nigeria? Can you just walk into a hospital, start laying hands on people’s babies and taking videos of them ? Is this consented to? Are there laws in this country? What is this? pic.twitter.com/IWNI86Zrqa — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) February 28, 2026

Social Media Caught Fire

As expected, Nigerians online had plenty to say. For some people, the actress was simply expressing her faith and doing what many church ministers do during prayer sessions.

I just saw Tonto Dike casting a demon out of a young girl!! What God cannot do does not exist!! — Gaborone High Chief (@chestersino78) March 7, 2026

Others were not so convinced. Critics argued that involving a child in a deliverance session, especially one that ends up online, raises serious questions about consent and privacy.

Do you know Toto Dikeh has destroyed this girl's life?



Firstly, she's been stigmatized as a “WITCH”—Meaning, everyone will avoid her, her friends, family and school teachers will stay away from her. Nobody would want to associate with a witch.



Secondly, she would grow up… https://t.co/DktQIsAbUK — VERYDARKMAN (@vdmempire) March 7, 2026

Tonto Dikeh's performance with that secondary school girl is not just embarrassing but also wicked. Like, why are you harassing the poor child just for clout? Why not support her education instead and train her down to her university level? Or can't God use you that way? The… — Stanley Effect (@Monsieur_Stann) March 7, 2026

A Human Rights Lawyer Threatens Legal Action

The conversation took another turn after a Nigerian Human Rights lawyer, Ikechukwu Obasi, publicly threatened legal action against the actress over the video.

According to him, conducting a deliverance involving a minor and sharing the footage online could potentially violate child protection laws if proper consent was not obtained.

He argued that children should be shielded from situations that could expose them to public scrutiny or viral attention without clear safeguards.

While it is not yet clear whether a lawsuit will actually be filed, the warning has added another layer of controversy to the already heated online debate.

Online Reactions Continue

As the conversation grows, one thing is clear: the video has opened up a wider discussion about religion, celebrity influence, and how minors should be protected in the age of viral content.