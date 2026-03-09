Advertisement

Viral Video of Tonto Dikeh’s Deliverance on Schoolgirl from the Spirit of Death Sparks Legal Threat and Social Media Uproar Weeks After Discipleship Graduation

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 07:28 - 09 March 2026
A viral video showing actress Tonto Dikeh conducting deliverance on a schoolgirl has sparked backlash, with a lawyer threatening legal action over potential child rights violations.
A viral video showing Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, conducting a deliverance prayer for a schoolgirl during an outreach programme has sparked a wave of reactions online.

The clip, which has spread widely across social media in recent days, shows the actress praying for the student after saying she sensed what she described as a “spirit of death hovering around the child".

While some Nigerians have praised the actress for openly expressing her Christian faith, others have raised questions about whether such moments involving minors should be filmed and shared publicly.

The controversy deepened after a lawyer publicly threatened legal action, arguing that the situation could raise child rights concerns if proper consent were not obtained.

What Happened in the Viral Video

In the video shared online, the actress is seen speaking to the student before placing her hands on the girl and praying during what appears to be a deliverance session.

According to Dikeh, she felt spiritually led to intervene after sensing danger around the child.

The outreach programme reportedly involved a Christian evangelism event where several students were preached to and prayed for. But the deliverance moment quickly became the focus of attention after the clip began circulating beyond Dikeh’s followers.

Meanwhile, just last month, she was seen at the hospital laying hands on people and praying for them.

Social Media Caught Fire

As expected, Nigerians online had plenty to say. For some people, the actress was simply expressing her faith and doing what many church ministers do during prayer sessions.

Others were not so convinced. Critics argued that involving a child in a deliverance session, especially one that ends up online, raises serious questions about consent and privacy.

A Human Rights Lawyer Threatens Legal Action

The conversation took another turn after a Nigerian Human Rights lawyer, Ikechukwu Obasi, publicly threatened legal action against the actress over the video.

According to him, conducting a deliverance involving a minor and sharing the footage online could potentially violate child protection laws if proper consent was not obtained.

He argued that children should be shielded from situations that could expose them to public scrutiny or viral attention without clear safeguards.

While it is not yet clear whether a lawsuit will actually be filed, the warning has added another layer of controversy to the already heated online debate.

Online Reactions Continue

As the conversation grows, one thing is clear: the video has opened up a wider discussion about religion, celebrity influence, and how minors should be protected in the age of viral content.

For now, Dikeh has not publicly addressed the backlash, but the debate around the video continues to trend online. But those who truly know Tonto Dike are aware that she doesn't care much for public opinion and will continue to do her thing.

