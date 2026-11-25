Young adults walk through a busy street in Britain as a new study shows people are having less sex than in previous decades

Young adults walk through a busy street in Britain as a new study shows people are having less sex than in previous decades

Britons are having less sex because of the internet and busy modern life, researchers say

A landmark Natsal survey published in The Lancet reveals a dramatic decline in physical intimacy across Britain, with one in three young adults aged 16-24 reporting they have never had sex.

One in three Britons aged 16-24 has never had sex, up from about one in five in previous decades, while adults under 45 now have sex only twice a month on average.

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Pornography and sexting are becoming more common, especially among young people, although researchers say there's no proof they are replacing physical intimacy.

Researchers link the decline to several factors, including mental health challenges, economic pressures, housing costs, spending more time online, changing social habits and greater awareness of consent.

The study also found more people reporting same-sex experiences, fewer young women using hormonal contraception, and a growing number of women saying they do not want children.

If you've been seeing jokes online about people being in their "dry season," it turns out there may actually be some truth behind them — at least in Britain.

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A major new study has found that adults in Britain are having less sex than they did decades ago, and it's younger people who are driving the trend.

Researchers behind the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (Natsal), published in The Lancet, found that adults under 45 now have sex about twice a month on average. Back in 1990-91, that figure was around four times a month, before dropping to three times monthly in 2010-12.

One of the biggest findings? Around one in every three Britons aged 16 to 24 has never had sex. That's a significant jump from previous surveys between 1990 and 2010, when it was closer to one in five.

Overall, about 77% of adults aged 16 to 59 said they had sex at least once in the previous year.

Women reported having sex about once a month on average, while men said they had sex around twice monthly.

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The decline isn't only affecting young adults. People aged 35 to 44 also reported having sex less frequently than they did a decade ago, with the average dropping from three times a month to two.

For adults aged 45 to 59, women reported not having had sex in the previous month on average, while men said they had sex about twice during the same period.

Porn, sexting becoming more common

While physical intimacy appears to be declining, online sexual activities have become much more common.

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The survey found that half of young women and almost nine in 10 young men watched pornography within the last year.

Across all adults aged 16 to 59, 37% of women and 81% of men said they had watched pornography.

Researchers also found that nearly half of young men and women had sent or received sexually explicit images.

The authors said they found "widespread engagement with pornography and sexting across age groups and genders, in line with evidence from other countries."

They added: "Together with declines in in-person sex, this might signal a shift away from partnered physical intimacy, towards more solo and online sexual behaviour."

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However, they stressed that there's still no clear evidence that watching porn or engaging in online sexual activities is replacing real-life sex.

Why are young people having less sex?

Dr Wendy Macdowall, Associate Professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

According to Dr Wendy Macdowall, Associate Professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), there isn't one simple explanation.

"Surveys like Natsal can document changes, but can't tell us what's driving these shifts and, although it may be tempting to blame a single factor such as the online environment, it's likely there are multiple complex factors at play, especially for young people.

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"On the one hand, more open discussion of consent may mean young people feel better able to decide whether and when to have sex.

"On the other hand, these findings coincide with broader changes in young people's lives, including rising rates of mental health conditions, declines in drinking alcohol, more time spent online and a greater proportion living at home with their parents."

Another researcher, Soazig Clifton of University College London, believes technology may play a role, but it's not the whole story.

"But there are other theories as well. It's quite possible that housing and economic factors are playing a role, plus changes in how people socialise more broadly, less going out for example, and also the higher rates of mental health problems we're seeing might be playing a role.

"We all want to reach for one factor, but it's likely to be a mixture of those factors."

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These challenges may sound familiar to many young Nigerians too, where rising living costs, unemployment, staying longer with parents and increased time spent online have also changed dating and relationship patterns, although this study focused only on Britain.

More people reporting same-sex experiences

The survey also found a noticeable increase in people reporting same-sex experiences over the past decade

The survey also found a noticeable increase in people reporting same-sex experiences over the past decade.

Among people aged 16 to 44, the proportion of women who said they had ever had sex with another woman doubled from 7% to 14%.

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For men, the figure tripled from 4% to 12%.

Researchers noted that while this continues a long-term trend among women, it represents a newer shift among men.

Fewer young women using hormonal contraception

The study also highlighted changes in reproductive health.

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Use of hormonal contraception among women aged 16 to 24 fell from 65% to 50% over the past decade.

Meanwhile, use of hormonal coils increased from 4% to 10% across all age groups.

Researchers also credited Britain's HPV vaccination programme with reducing infections from the two HPV strains responsible for most cervical cancer cases by 86% among young women.

The survey further found that more women now say they definitely do not want children. The figure rose from 8% in 2010 to 17% in 2022-24, with the biggest increase recorded among women aged 25 to 34.

Looking at the findings overall, Clifton said:

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"Britain's sex lives are changing.

"While most adults are having sex, people are having sex less often and more young people have never had sex.