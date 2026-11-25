Socially Speaking has never been interested in waiting for permission

There is something about being young that makes you believe the impossible is simply a matter of time.

You look at a room that has held history and imagine yourself standing in it. You look at institutions that existed before you were born and wonder what it would look like to build something worthy of their walls. You look at the limits placed around your generation and, somewhere between curiosity and conviction, decide that perhaps those limits were never yours to keep.

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That has been the spirit of Socially Speaking from the beginning.

In December 2024, Socially Speaking began with one conviction: that young people should build lives that count. Lives marked by excellence, success, purpose and impact. Lives that extend beyond personal achievement and leave something meaningful behind.

Our first conference was held that December. Almost 300 people were in the room, while about 600 joined online. It was our first real expression of the idea that had brought us together: young people gathering to think seriously about the people they could become and the lives they could build.

We were young ourselves. The community was young. The idea was young.

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The dream was not.

Register here: https://sociallyspeakingtribe.org/conference-register

A year later, we returned with The Takeover Conference. This time, more than 800 people were physically present. The room was bigger, the conversations were louder, and the community had grown into something we could no longer describe as simply an event.

There were people who had followed the journey from the beginning. There were people meeting us for the first time. There were young people listening, asking questions, making connections and discovering that they were not alone in wanting more from their lives.

Then Socially Speaking began leaving the conference room.

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We had hangouts. We visited orphanages. We connected with public school teachers. We reached girls in public schools and spoke to them about possibility, purpose and the future ahead of them.

The work became less about putting on a programme and more about showing up where young people were.

That distinction matters. You see, a conference only lasts a day, but a community can change the way someone sees the rest of their life. And now, less than two years after Socially Speaking began, we are preparing for our biggest chapter yet.

On December 5, 2026, Socially Speaking 2026 will take place at the National Theatre in Lagos.

There is something almost surreal about saying that out loud.

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The National Theatre is not simply another event centre. It is one of Nigeria's most recognisable cultural landmarks, a place associated with some of the country's most significant artistic, cultural and national moments.

And into that space, a community built by young people in their twenties is bringing thousands of young people together. Think about the distance between December 2024 and December 2026. From a first conference of hundreds to a stage built to hold thousands. From a new community finding its voice to a generation gathering under one roof. From asking whether young people would show up to asking how many people we can fit into the biggest room we have ever entered.

That journey is emotional for us.

Not simply for the size of the venue, but for everything it represents.

There is a version of youth culture that tells young people to wait. Wait until you are older. Wait until you have more experience. Wait until you have the right connections, the right resources, the right title attached to your name.

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Register here: https://sociallyspeakingtribe.org/conference-register

Socially Speaking has never been interested in waiting for permission

We believe young people can begin with what they have. They can gather people. They can create platforms. They can serve their communities. They can have difficult conversations. They can build institutions, businesses, movements and communities while they are still figuring themselves out.

You do not have to have everything figured out before you start building.

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Sometimes, the building is how you figure it out.

That is what makes this moment at the National Theatre so significant.

It is not a declaration that we have arrived. It is evidence of what can happen when young people take an idea seriously and keep showing up for it.

The room has changed.

The dream has expanded.

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And the people have multiplied.

On December 5, thousands of young people will walk into the National Theatre carrying their own stories, questions, ambitions and uncertainties. Some will come looking for direction. Some will come looking for community. Some will come simply curious about what this generation is capable of.

They will walk into a room that says something before anyone steps onto the stage.

You can start young.

You can start small.

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You can start without knowing exactly where the road ends.

And still, one day, you may find yourself standing somewhere you once thought belonged to people much further ahead than you.

That is the real story of Socially Speaking.

Not a conference. Not a venue. Not even two years of growth.

It is a generation discovering what happens when it stops underestimating itself.

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So yes, we are going to the National Theatre.

We are going with the community that started in 2024.

We are going with everyone who sat in that first room, joined online, attended The Takeover Conference, came to a hangout, supported an outreach, shared a post, invited a friend, volunteered, spoke, listened or simply believed in what Socially Speaking could become.

We are going with every young person who has ever wondered whether their age disqualifies them from doing something remarkable.

And when the lights come on, the doors open, and thousands of young people fill that room, we hope they see more than a conference.

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We hope they see themselves.

A generation capable of building before it is expected to.

A generation willing to dream before the applause arrives.

A generation prepared to conquer the greatest obstacle standing between it and the life it was created to live: itself.

This is only our second year.

And somehow, we are already walking into the National Theatre.

Imagine what comes next.

Socially Speaking 2026. The Takeover Generation: Conquer You First. December 5, 2026. National Theatre, Lagos.

We were never too young for the room.

We simply had to build something worth bringing into it.

Register here: https://sociallyspeakingtribe.org/conference-register