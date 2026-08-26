UK student visa: 11 mistakes Nigerians applying to study in Britain must avoid
UKVI has outlined 11 key steps international students should follow before applying for a UK Student visa.
Applicants must first receive an unconditional admission offer and a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS).
UKVI warned that incorrect personal details are among the most common mistakes applicants make.
Students must wait until the official start date on their visa before travelling to the UK.
If you're one of the many Nigerians planning to study in the UK, there are a few things you need to get right before clicking that "submit" button on your Student visa application.
The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has shared fresh guidance explaining exactly how prospective international students should apply for a UK Student visa, the documents they'll need, common mistakes to avoid, and what happens after submitting an application.
The advice was shared in a video posted on UKVI's official X account as the UK prepares to welcome another batch of international students.
Here's a breakdown of what you need to know.
1. First, make sure you actually need a Student visa
Before starting any application, UKVI says you should confirm that a Student visa is the right one for your situation.
Applicants are advised to use the visa-checking tool on GOV.UK and gather all the documents they'll need before starting the process.
2. Secure an unconditional admission offer and your CAS
You can't apply for a Student visa without first receiving an unconditional offer from a UK institution licensed to sponsor international students.
UKVI said, "You must have an unconditional offer of a place on a course with a licensed student sponsor before you apply."
After accepting the offer, your university or college will issue you a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), which contains a unique reference number required for your visa application.
Depending on your course, especially if you're studying a master's degree or higher, you may also need an Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate.
Some applicants will also need a tuberculosis (TB) certificate and proof of English language proficiency.
3. Apply early
Timing matters.
If you're applying from outside the UK, you can submit your application up to six months before your course starts.
Those already in the UK can apply up to three months before the beginning of their programme.
Anyone switching to a Student visa or extending an existing one must apply before their current visa expires.
UKVI advised applicants to "Apply as early as possible."
The agency also reminded applicants that they don't need to buy flight tickets before applying.
"You are not required to book any travel before you apply or before a decision has been made on your application," UKVI said.
4. Complete the online application carefully
Applications are completed online through the Student visa section on GOV.UK.
You'll create an account using your email address and password so you can save your progress and return later if needed.
Applicants will be asked to provide details exactly as they appear on their passport, along with family information and travel details.
5. Show proof you can afford your studies
Many applicants will need to prove they have enough money to pay tuition fees and cover living expenses while studying in the UK.
UKVI also advised applicants to explain large or unusual deposits if necessary.
Applicants under 18 must also submit written consent from a parent or legal guardian.
6. Upload all required documents
You'll be required to upload supporting documents during the application process.
Missing or incorrect documents can delay a visa decision, so applicants are encouraged to double-check everything before submitting.
7. Review everything before clicking submit
This is where many applicants make costly mistakes.
Before submitting, you'll confirm that you've read and accepted the Student visa conditions.
UKVI warned that "The most common error is entering a name or other personal details incorrectly."
According to the agency, if you discover an error after paying and submitting your application, you'll have to cancel it, request a refund and begin the process all over again.
8. Pay your visa fee and Immigration Health Surcharge
Once your application is complete, you'll be redirected to Worldpay to make payment.
Applicants staying in the UK for more than six months must also pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), which gives them access to treatment under the UK's National Health Service (NHS).
9. Submit your biometrics
Applicants will also need to provide biometric information, including fingerprints and a photograph.
Depending on where they're applying from, they'll either be directed to a Visa Application Centre operated by VFS or asked to complete identity verification using the UK Immigration ID Check app.
After completing this stage, applicants will receive a reference number and a confirmation email.
UKVI advised applicants to keep that email safely.
READ ALSO: UK considers easing work visa rules for Nigerians – Here’s how the proposed changes could benefit you
10. Wait for UKVI's decision
Once everything has been submitted, all that's left is to wait.
"You do not need to contact us once your application is submitted," UKVI said, adding that applicants would be contacted within the applicable processing times if further information was required.
Applicants will receive an email once a decision has been made and are advised to regularly check their spam or junk folders.
11. Don't travel before your visa becomes valid
Even if you've received your visa, don't rush to book the next available flight.
UKVI warned applicants applying from outside the UK not to travel before the start date printed on their visa.
"If you are outside the UK, you must not travel to the UK before the start date given on your visa."
Prospective students are also encouraged to check the latest Student visa guidance on GOV.UK before applying, as visa rules and requirements can change over time.
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