Here’s how to deal with the tailor, mechanic, electrician, and other artisans who collected your money and failed to deliver

Lagos State residents can now report artisans who collect payments but fail to complete agreed jobs. The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) offers dedicated complaint channels, toll-free lines, and mediation services to resolve consumer disputes.

Lagos residents can report artisans who abandon jobs or fail to deliver agreed services after collecting payment.

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LASCOPA offers complaint channels and mediation to help resolve disputes.

Residents should keep receipts, bank alerts, invoices, and messages as evidence.

Complaints can be submitted by phone, email, social media or at LASCOPA's annex offices.

Have you ever paid a tailor to sew your clothes for an occasion, only to start calling and sending messages days before the event, begging them to deliver? Or paid a carpenter to make your furniture, only for the project to remain unfinished weeks after the agreed deadline?

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Perhaps you hired an electrician or plumber, paid for the materials and labour, and suddenly became the person chasing them around to do the job you already paid for.

If any of these experiences sound familiar, the Lagos State Government has a message for you: you can now report such artisans and seek help to resolve the dispute.

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has urged residents to report tailors, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, mechanics and other skilled service providers who collect payments but fail to complete agreed jobs, delay deliveries or abandon projects without satisfactory explanations.

The agency said affected customers could seek intervention through its complaint channels and mediation services rather than resorting to confrontations or involving the police in disputes that can be handled through consumer protection mechanisms.

LASCOPA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, Afolabi Solebo, disclosed this in a statement shared on the Lagos State Government's Facebook page on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

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According to Solebo, engaging an artisan or skilled professional establishes a consumer-service provider relationship, which entitles customers to fair treatment, satisfactory service delivery and appropriate redress when agreed terms are breached.

He said the agency had received several complaints from residents who struggled to resolve disputes with service providers, particularly those involving unfinished jobs, delayed deliveries and projects abandoned after payment.

LASCOPA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, Afolabi Solebo

Solebo cited cases involving tailors who collected clothes for sewing but failed to deliver them at the agreed time, leaving customers frustrated and unsure where to seek help.

He encouraged residents facing similar situations to lodge formal complaints with LASCOPA, assuring them that every case would receive fair and impartial attention, regardless of the complainant's language, tribe, religion, political affiliation or social status.

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How to report artisans who collect money and fail to deliver in Lagos

Residents who have disputes with artisans can contact LASCOPA through its dedicated telephone lines, toll-free helpline, email addresses or social media platforms.

The agency also operates annex offices in Ikorodu, Badagry, Bariga, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ojo, Epe, Agege and Isolo, making it easier for residents across the state to access its services.

Here are the available complaint channels:

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LASCOPA logo

Complaint lines: 081 2499 3895 and 091 5389 4878

Toll-free helpline: 080 0005 2726 (available on weekdays)

Email: lasgcopa@gmail.com or lascopa@lagosstate.gov.ng

Facebook: LASCOPA

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Instagram: @lasgcopa

What evidence do you need to report an artisan?

Before submitting a complaint, residents are advised to keep records of their transactions with the service provider.

These include receipts, invoices, bank debit alerts, transfer confirmations, written agreements and messages exchanged with the artisan. Such records can help the agency investigate complaints and facilitate their resolution.

LASCOPA also urged artisans and other skilled professionals to maintain professionalism, communicate properly with customers and complete jobs according to agreed specifications and deadlines.

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The agency said its consumer protection and dispute-resolution work is backed by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Law 2025 (as amended) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018.