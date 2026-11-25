Infinix Nigeria is set to bring its 2026 Black Friday campaign to a close with a grand finale on Friday, November 27, featuring an exclusive Instagram Live session with Nollywood actor Stan Nze and an opportunity for selected participants to win the Infinix SMART 20 device.

The session will mark the highlight of the campaign’s final day, giving customers another opportunity to engage with the brand while enjoying the last round of Black Friday offers.

As part of the November 27 Black Friday celebrations, Infinix will host Stan Nze on its official Instagram Live, where participants can interact with the actor and take part in activities during the broadcast. Selected participants will stand a chance to win exciting gifts by participating in the live session across Infinix’s Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts. Viewers will also get exclusive discount codes worth ₦10,000 to shop the Smart 20 Series on 3C HUB e-commerce platform.

The SMART 20 is designed to support everyday use with a combination of performance, display quality and practical features. It comes with a 6.78-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling and viewing, a 5,200mAh battery designed to keep users connected for longer, and a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate processor to support everyday tasks and entertainment. Its 7.7mm slim profile, IP64 dust and splash resistance, and UltraLink technology, which enables offline communication with compatible devices over distances of up to 1km, add to its appeal. Together, these features make the device a practical option for users looking for a smartphone that balances functionality, durability and design.

With the grand finale approaching, customers have one final opportunity to take part in the campaign’s activities.

Follow Infinix Nigeria on Instagram and join the live session with Stan Nze on Friday, November 27. Participants should remain engaged throughout the broadcast and follow the instructions shared during the session for a chance to be selected as winners.

Follow Infinix Nigeria on Instagram for updates on the grand finale and details of the live session.