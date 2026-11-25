Farooq Oreagba, the 'King of Steeze' and Managing Director of NG Clearing, revealed he is living with an incurable form of cancer. Expressing optimism, he aims for remission by 2027 while urging Nigerians to prioritise regular screenings.

Farooq Oreagba, who became popular after his stylish horseback appearance at the Ojude Oba festival, has disclosed that he is living with incurable cancer.

The 60-year-old says his treatment is progressing well and he hopes to return to remission by March or April 2027.

He credits early detection for helping him manage the illness and urges Nigerians to go for regular medical screening.a

Advertisement

Advertisement

Farooq Oreagba, Managing Director of NG Clearing Limited, has revealed that he is living with an incurable form of cancer, but says his treatment is progressing well and he hopes to return to remission next year.

The 60-year-old investment banker, popularly known as the "King of Steeze," disclosed this in an interview with TheCable Lifestyle, published on Tuesday, 24 November. "I have an incurable form of cancer. It comes, I treat, and it goes," he said.

Oreagba said he was diagnosed on 4 February after a medical screening, and that doctors detected the illness early. He said that after the diagnosis, he rode at the Ojude Oba festival, celebrated his 60th birthday and carried on as normal. He added that he expects to be back in remission by March or April 2027.

Farooq Oreagba at Ojude Oba 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

This isn't his first fight with the disease. Oreagba was diagnosed with bone marrow and skin cancer in February 2014, which temporarily took him away from his career.

He had a bone marrow transplant in August of that year and has since been managing the condition, with treatment in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to reports, he does his check-ups every three months, though every six months would be enough.

READ ALSO: Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie dies at 79 after battle with prostate cancer

Oreagba used the interview to urge Nigerians to get screened regularly, crediting early detection for his current prognosis. He also pushed back against the idea that a cancer diagnosis is a death sentence, saying his own experience showed that people can keep living and working while managing the illness. He said that he is working as usual.

He has been open about his health before. In February, he shared details of his journey to mark World Cancer Day. In an earlier interview in 2024, he said that if he lived another 20 years, he would count the diagnosis as one of the best things that ever happened to him, because it changed how he lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oreagba became a social media sensation in 2024, when his stylish appearance on horseback at the Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, went viral and earned him the nickname. He rode again at this year's festival, after his diagnosis.