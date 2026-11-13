Scientists predicted the world would end today, November 13, 2026: Here's why

In 1960, researchers published a controversial study predicting humanity would hit a mathematical Doomsday on November 13, 2026. Here is the story behind Heinz von Foerster's singularity model and why human population growth defied their apocalyptic projections.

SUMMARY

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A 1960 scientific study identified November 13, 2026, as humanity's mathematical doomsday.

The researchers warned that unchecked population growth could leave humanity 'squeezed to death'.

Here's why their prediction failed and what the scientists actually meant.

Today is Friday, November 13, 2026, a date that has carried an unusual distinction for more than six decades.

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In 1960, three scientists published a study predicting that humanity would reach a mathematical breaking point on this exact day, with the world's population growing so rapidly that it would theoretically approach infinity.

"Our great-great-grandchildren will not starve to death. They will be squeezed to death," the researchers wrote in their paper, published in the scientific journal Science under the unsettling title Doomsday: Friday, 13 November, A.D. 2026.

The prediction sounds like something from an apocalyptic film, but it was based on a mathematical model of human population growth. Now that the date has arrived, what exactly did the scientists predict, and should anyone be worried?

What did the scientists predict?

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world population

Austrian-American physicist Heinz von Foerster and his collaborators, Patricia M. Mora and Lawrence W. Amiot, wrote the study/ They examine historical estimates of the world's population spanning approximately 2,000 years to understand how quickly humanity was growing.

Their findings suggested that population growth was accelerating rather than following a steady pattern.

The researchers believed that human beings had an unusual advantage over other living organisms: their ability to communicate, cooperate and develop new technologies.

As the population increased, they argued, more people could contribute to innovation and problem-solving, potentially supporting even faster population growth.

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Using their mathematical model, they projected that this accelerating trend would eventually reach a point where the global population approached infinity on November 13, 2026.

They called this point a mathematical singularity and used the term 'Doomsday' to describe the consequences of unchecked population growth.

However, they were not predicting that Earth would explode, an asteroid would strike or billions of people would suddenly die today. Their concern was that an endlessly expanding population would eventually overwhelm the resources and systems needed to sustain human life.

Interestingly, November 13 was also von Foerster's birthday. He was born on November 13, 1911.

This coincidence has attracted attention over the years, with some experts suggesting that the researchers deliberately gave their paper a dramatic title to make people pay attention to the dangers of unchecked population growth.

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READ ALSO: 10 richest men in colonial Nigeria who built business empires before 1960

The prediction also became famous because November 13, 2026, falls on a Friday, giving it the added association with the superstition surrounding Friday the 13th.

Although the researchers' model initially tracked population growth reasonably well, its projections eventually began to diverge from reality.

The major problem was its assumption that the rapid acceleration in population growth would continue indefinitely.

A bustling street market in Lagos reflects Nigeria’s rapid population growth. Reaching an estimated 242.4 million people in 2026, Nigeria remains Africa’s most populous country, driven by a high fertility rate and a young median age of 18

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That did not happen. Global population growth began slowing as birth rates declined across several countries.

Improvements in healthcare, wider access to contraception, increased education and changing family structures contributed to the shift. More women also gained opportunities to pursue education and careers, influencing decisions about when and how many children to have.

The global population growth rate peaked at approximately 2.3% in 1963 and has since declined.

Rather than approaching infinity, the world's population is currently estimated at approximately 8.3 billion.

The United Nations' World Population Prospects 2024 report projects that the global population will continue growing for several decades before reaching approximately 10.3 billion in the mid-2080s.

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However, slower population growth does not mean overpopulation and resource pressures have disappeared. Rapid population growth in some countries continues to strain housing, employment, food supplies, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Nigeria, for example, remains one of the world's fastest-growing large populations, with increasing demands on public services and urban infrastructure.

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So, is November 13, 2026, really the end of the world?

No. There is no scientific evidence that humanity will end or a global catastrophe will occur because today is November 13, 2026.

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The date represents the mathematical endpoint of a population growth model developed more than six decades ago, not a scientifically established deadline for human extinction.

While the researchers raised legitimate concerns about population growth and the planet's ability to support human life, their calculations relied on assumptions that did not hold over time.

More than 66 years after its publication, the study remains a fascinating example of how scientific predictions can attract worldwide attention, even when the assumptions behind them eventually prove wrong.