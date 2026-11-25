West Africa's leading cinema exhibitor, Filmhouse Cinemas , has reaffirmed its commitment to youth development and community impact through its support for the Positive Role Model Conference for Boys 2026, an initiative focused on promoting positive male role modelling, mentorship and personal development among young boys.

Held in commemoration of International Men's Day, the conference highlighted the importance of positive male influence in shaping the next generation, creating opportunities for young boys to learn from accomplished men, develop positive values and make informed choices as they navigate their formative years.

The conference, held on Saturday, 21st November, at Filmhouse Cinemas, Circle Mall, was themed Win Right. It brought together young boys and accomplished men from different fields for meaningful conversations around character, personal responsibility, leadership and the importance of positive role models. Through shared experiences and practical guidance, participants were encouraged to reflect on the choices they make, the influences they embrace and the kind of men they aspire to become.

At a time when young people are increasingly exposed to different social influences and expectations, intentional mentorship and positive representation remain important in helping boys build confidence, develop a strong sense of identity and understand that success is grounded in values, discipline and purposeful living.

The programme featured spoken word and music performances by the boys in attendance, alongside panel sessions with Abuchi Peter Ugwu, CEO, Chocolate City; Tunde Onakoya, Founder, Chess in Slums; Tayo Bamiduro, CEO, MAX Drive; and Kinsley Obom-Egbulem, Teens Pastor and Therapist. The sessions provided an opportunity for participants to learn from the speakers' experiences and gain practical insights into personal growth, leadership and purposeful living.

Commenting on the initiative, Kene Okwuosa, Group Chief Executive Officer, Filmhouse Group, said:

"Positive role models play an important role in shaping how young boys see themselves, make decisions and approach their future. At Filmhouse Group, we believe our responsibility to the communities we serve extends beyond entertainment. Supporting initiatives like this reflects our commitment to youth development and creating opportunities that contribute to a more positive future for the next generation."

Kingsley Bangwell, Host, Boys to Kings, said: "Our partnership with Filmhouse Cinemas made it possible to bring this conference to life and create an engaging space for boys to learn, interact and hear from men whose experiences can inspire their own journeys. We hope to continue creating opportunities that positively shape the next generation."

Through its support for initiatives such as this, Filmhouse Cinemas continues to recognise opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the communities it serves, extending its role beyond entertainment.