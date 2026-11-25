An APC chieftain in Zamfara State has sparked public backlash after displaying ₦23 million in cash meant to mobilise supporters for President Tinubu's 2027 campaign, prompting civic groups like Tracka to demand an immediate EFCC and ICPC investigation.

Yahaya Yari displayed ₦23 million allegedly allocated to 23 political groups in Zamfara.

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Each group was reportedly expected to receive ₦1 million to mobilise supporters.

A man said the money was provided by Senator Abdulaziz Yari, although his relationship with the senator could not be independently verified.

Tracka has called on the EFCC and ICPC to investigate the source and purpose of the funds.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Zamfara State has sparked reactions after displaying ₦23 million in cash allegedly set aside to mobilise supporters for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign.

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The video, which has circulated on social media, shows Yahaya Yari, Chairman of Talata Mafara Local Government Area, addressing a gathering while explaining how the money would be shared among political groups ahead of the campaign rally.

In the footage, Yari says ₦1 million has been allocated to each of 23 groups, bringing the total to ₦23 million. He also urges the groups to mobilise supporters to attend the APC presidential campaign rally.

“We have the money. We have the resources. We want every area to bring at least 100 people. Each of them to bring three people. The money you see here is ₦23 million for 23 different political groups. Every group will get one million,” he says in the video, according to a translation published by News Leverage.

https://t.co/UaMorhzJh0 — oseni rufai (@ruffydfire) November 24, 2026

The cash display comes amid economic hardship in Nigeria, with many households struggling to meet the rising costs of food, transportation, rent, electricity and other basic necessities. For many Nigerians earning modest incomes, ₦1 million represents several months of earnings, making the sight of millions of naira being displayed for political mobilisation particularly striking.

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According to a report by Daily Trust, a man described as a younger brother of former Zamfara State Governor and Senator Abdulaziz Yari said the money was provided by the senator as part of efforts to extend the dividends of democracy to residents.

The man reportedly explained that 10 people were to be selected from each polling unit across Zamfara State, while 100 people would be selected from each polling unit in Talata Mafara.

He also disclosed that 19 cars had been distributed the previous day, alongside transport and feeding allowances for beneficiaries.

However, Daily Trust noted that the video did not disclose the source of the funds, the criteria used to select beneficiaries or the specific purpose of the cash distribution. The newspaper also said it could not independently verify the man's claimed relationship with Senator Yari.

The development has raised questions about political spending and the funding of campaign mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections .

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Tracka, a civic accountability organisation, has called for an explanation from the Talata Mafara council chairman, asking who provided the money, what it was intended to fund and whether public resources were involved.

The organisation also urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the arrangement.

The cash display followed the APC's presidential and governorship campaign flag-off in Zamfara State on Monday, November 23, 2026. The rally was held at the main Eid Ground in Talata Mafara and attracted several party leaders, including Senator Abdulaziz Yari and Governor Dauda Lawal.