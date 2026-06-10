How Nigerians can now earn in dollars from home

How Nigerians can now earn in dollars from home

10 platforms Nigerians are using to land foreign remote jobs that pay in dollars

Looking for foreign remote jobs in Nigeria?

Nigerians are securing remote jobs with international companies without leaving the country.

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Platforms like LinkedIn, We Work Remotely, and Remote OK offer access to global opportunities across multiple industries.

Knowing where to apply can significantly improve your chances of landing a foreign remote job.

For many Nigerians, remote work has become a practical way to earn a stable income in foreign currency while working from home.

With the naira continuing to face pressure and the cost of living rising, more professionals are looking beyond local opportunities and targeting international employers.

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The good news is that many foreign companies are now open to hiring talent from Africa, including Nigeria.

Whether you’re a writer, software developer, virtual assistant, customer support representative, marketer, designer, or project manager, there are platforms specifically built to connect remote workers with employers around the world.

Here are 10 of the best platforms Nigerians can use to find legitimate foreign remote jobs in 2026.

10 best platforms for remote job search for Nigerians

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1. LinkedIn Jobs

LinkedIn

LinkedIn remains one of the most powerful job-search platforms globally.

Thousands of remote roles are posted daily by companies in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and other regions.

Recruiters also actively search for candidates, meaning your profile can attract opportunities even when you’re not applying.

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To improve your chances, optimise your profile, highlight your skills, and indicate that you’re open to remote work.

Best for:

Content writers

Digital marketers

Customer support professionals

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Product managers

Developers

2. We Work Remotely

We Work Remotely

We Work Remotely is one of the world’s largest remote job boards.

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Unlike traditional job sites, every position listed is remote-first. The platform attracts companies that already understand distributed teams and are comfortable hiring globally.

Best for:

Marketing

Writing

Customer support

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Design

Software engineering

3. Remote OK

Remote OK

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Remote OK has become a favourite among remote job seekers because of its easy-to-use interface and salary transparency.

Many listings include compensation details, helping applicants focus on opportunities that match their income expectations.

Best for:

Developers

Designers

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Data professionals

Marketing specialists

4. Wellfound

Wellfound

Previously known as AngelList Talent, Wellfound specialises in startup jobs.

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If you’ve ever wanted to work with fast-growing international startups, this platform is worth exploring. Many startups are open to hiring talent from anywhere in the world.

Best for:

Tech professionals

Product managers

Startup enthusiasts

Growth marketers

5. Remote.co

Remote.co

Remote.co focuses exclusively on remote work opportunities.

The platform features jobs from companies that have fully embraced a remote work culture, making it easier for international applicants to find opportunities.

Best for:

Administrative roles

Customer service

Sales

Marketing

6. Remotive

Remotive

Remotive curates remote jobs from reputable companies and startups.

One major advantage is that it filters out many low-quality listings, helping job seekers focus on genuine opportunities.

Best for:

Writers

Marketers

Customer success professionals

Developers

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7. Upwork

Upwork

Upwork is ideal for freelancers looking to work with international clients.

Rather than applying for traditional jobs, freelancers bid for projects and build long-term client relationships. Some Nigerians claim to have built six-figure annual incomes through the platform.

8. Toptal

Toptal

Toptal is known for connecting highly skilled professionals with premium clients.

The screening process is rigorous, but those who pass often gain access to high-paying projects and long-term contracts.

Best for:

Senior developers

Finance experts

Product managers

Designers

9. Working Nomads

Working Nomads

Working Nomads aggregates remote jobs from various sources and organises them by category.

This makes it easier for job seekers to discover opportunities without searching multiple websites.

10. FlexJobs

FlexJobs

One challenge remote job seekers face is scams.

FlexJobs addresses this by manually screening job listings before they are published. While the platform requires a subscription, many users consider it worthwhile because of the quality of opportunities available.

READ NEXT: Red Flags in Job Descriptions You Should Never Ignore

Tips for landing a foreign remote job faster

Young professional on his phone

Finding the right platform is only half the battle. To improve your chances of getting hired:

Optimise your LinkedIn profile.

Tailor your CV to each application.

Build a portfolio that showcases your work.

Highlight remote-work experience and communication skills.

Apply consistently rather than waiting for the perfect role.

Focus on companies that mention "worldwide", "global", or “international hiring".

Instead of just clicking "Easy Apply", sending a polite connection note to the hiring manager on LinkedIn increases your success rates drastically.

Winning a dollar-paying job is step one; getting the money into Nigeria is step two. Platforms like Upwork integrate well with platforms like Payoneer or Geegpay, which are widely used by Nigerian freelancers to withdraw USD to local bank accounts.

The bottom line

The global remote work market is more accessible than ever, and Nigerians are increasingly taking advantage of it.

Whether you’re looking for a full-time role with an international company or freelance projects that pay in foreign currency, platforms like LinkedIn, We Work Remotely, Remote OK, Wellfound, and Upwork can open doors to opportunities far beyond Nigeria’s borders.