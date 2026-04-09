Nigerians can now learn in-demand tech skills online — Here’s how to get started

In today’s fast-changing digital economy, having practical tech skills is no longer optional; it’s essential. From career switchers to students and entrepreneurs, more Nigerians are actively seeking affordable ways to gain skills that can unlock better job opportunities and income streams.

However, one major challenge remains: finding training that is not only accessible and affordable but also delivers real, hands-on value.

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A new collaboration between Odurinde Online Training and Haba Naija aims to address this gap by making practical tech education more widely available across Nigeria. By combining Odurinde’s structured training programmes with Haba Naija’s growing digital audience, the initiative is opening up new learning opportunities for people regardless of their location in Nigeria or background.

According to Bukola Ogunremi, platform manager at Haba Naija “we are quite excited to be part of this initiative and partnership, we hope to empower at least one hundred thousand Nigerian youths with valuable technical skills, within the lifetime of the first part of the partnership”.

Speaking on the initiative, Temi Odurinde, founder of Odurinde Online Training, said the goal is to remove barriers to digital education.

“My goal has always been to make digital skills affordable and accessible to everyone, regardless of background or location. Learning tech should not be expensive. It should empower young Nigerians and open doors to better opportunities.”

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All courses are delivered entirely online, allowing learners to study at their own pace from anywhere. This flexible format is particularly beneficial for individuals balancing work, school, or other commitments.

The programmes are designed with a strong focus on practical learning, including hands-on projects, guided exercises, and mentorship support to help students apply their skills immediately.

To further encourage participation, the platform has introduced a referral programme that rewards both new and existing learners. Anyone who refers a friend or family member receives ₦10,000 once the person registers using their referral code, while the new student also gets a ₦10,000 discount. Early registrants can combine this with early-bird offers for additional savings.

Among the upcoming programmes are Web Development and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) courses scheduled to begin on 4 May 2026.

The Web Development course is designed to equip learners with the skills needed to build responsive, fully functional websites. Participants will be trained in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and key frontend and backend tools, while working on real-world projects to build a professional portfolio.

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The SEO training, on the other hand, focuses on helping learners understand how websites rank on search engines and how to drive targeted traffic online. Topics include keyword research, technical SEO, link building, analytics, and on-page optimisation skills that are increasingly in demand across digital marketing roles.

Emmanuel Nmaju, Director of Odurinde Online Training, emphasised the practical nature of the training.

“Our goal is to make digital skills affordable, accessible, and practical for anyone who wants to build a career in tech. We ensure students gain hands-on experience.”

Interested learners can register by visiting the Odurinde Online Training website, where they can explore available courses and choose programmes that align with their goals. Support is also available via the platform’s contact page and WhatsApp for guidance during the enrolment process.

Beyond just training, organisers describe the initiative as part of a broader effort to make tech education more inclusive and actionable. Participants are expected not only to learn but also to confidently apply their skills whether through freelancing, launching digital projects, improving business visibility online, or transitioning into tech careers.

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As demand for digital skills continues to grow, initiatives like this highlight a shift towards more practical, flexible, and affordable learning options.

With courses starting in May 2026 and multiple incentives available, interested individuals are encouraged to take advantage of early registration and referral benefits.

For many Nigerians, 2026 could be the year to invest in skills that lead to real opportunities in the digital economy.