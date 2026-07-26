Video: Husband beats up university HOD for allegedly demanding sexual favour to approve wife’s project

A viral video allegedly shows a husband assaulting a university HOD over claims he demanded sexual favour before approving his wife’s project.

A viral video shows a man assaulting a university lecturer identified online as an HOD.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lecturer is accused of allegedly demanding sexual favour before approving a student’s project.

The claims have not been officially confirmed by the university or police.

Nigerians have called for an investigation while condemning violence.

A viral video showing a man assaulting a university lecturer identified online as a Head of Department (HOD) has sparked reactions, following claims that the lecturer allegedly demanded sexual favour from a student before approving her academic project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident, which has been circulating on social media, reportedly involved the HOD of the Department of History and International Studies at Northwest University, Kano State.

According to claims accompanying the video, the lecturer allegedly delayed approving a female student’s project and demanded that she meet him privately before he would approve it.

The student was said to have agreed to the meeting, with reports claiming that it was part of a plan to expose the lecturer. The video allegedly shows the moment her husband and some individuals confronted the lecturer at a hotel, leading to the physical assault.

The footage has generated mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians praising the man for defending his wife, while others have condemned the act of taking the law into one’s hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the identity of the lecturer, the student involved, and the circumstances surrounding the confrontation have not been independently confirmed by the university or law enforcement authorities at the time of publication.

Northwest University, Kano State, has also not released an official statement addressing the viral claims.

Sexual harassment allegations in academic institutions have remained a major concern in Nigeria, with universities and regulatory bodies often urging students to report misconduct through proper channels.