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BNXN sparks debate as he compares Lagos and Los Angeles living costs, says “Lagos is more expensive than LA”

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 13:09 - 10 June 2026
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BNXN sparks debate after comparing Lagos and Los Angeles living costs.
BNXN sparks debate after comparing Lagos and Los Angeles living costs.
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  • Nigerian singer BNXN sparked an online debate by claiming that living in Lagos is more expensive and chaotic than living in Los Angeles once rent is paid.

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  • Netizens split on the claim, with some agreeing due to Lagos's heavy social pressures and infrastructure issues, while others pointed out high US taxes and bills.

  • The debate highlights the difference between the high but predictable costs of structured cities like LA versus the volatile, hidden expenses of living in Lagos.

Nigerian singer BNXN (formerly known as Buju) has stirred conversation online after making a blunt comparison between life in Lagos and Los Angeles, saying living in Lagos can actually be more expensive than life in the US city.

While reflecting on his time abroad, BNXN pointed out how unpredictable daily expenses can be in Nigeria compared to the US.

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“Bust your head; I’m telling somebody… since I’ve been in America, nobody has asked me to give them back,” he said.

He went on to double down on his comparison, stating, “Do you know Lagos is super expensive? It’s more expensive than LA.”

According to the singer, the only real shocker in Los Angeles is the cost of housing, noting that monthly rent in prime areas can easily soar to $12,000. 

READ ALSO: The hidden costs of living alone in Lagos vs co-renting

However, his core argument is that once your housing is sorted, the daily "billing" and chaotic expenses of Lagos life just aren't there, making LA feel much more manageable.

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The reality check: Hidden costs vs. visible structure

While BNXN’s comments resonate with many, they also highlight a common debate about structured vs. unstructured expenses:

  • Los Angeles: Expenses are highly systemic. While rent, taxes, healthcare, and insurance are incredibly high, they are fixed and predictable.

  • Lagos: While raw prices might technically be lower in dollar terms, the cost of living feels hyper-inflated due to systemic inefficiencies.

    Residents often have to pay out-of-pocket for basic amenities like water and alternative power supply (solar/diesel generators), private security, and inflated transportation costs due to traffic and fuel scarcity. Rent is also unpredictable and unregulated.

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READ ALSO: 10 Nigerian celebrity besties we can’t stop gushing over

How netizens reacted

The comments under the viral post showed that everyday Nigerians and observers have very mixed feelings about his take, as seen in the screenshots below:

Screenshots
Screenshot.
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1. The "black tax" and constant billing

Many agreed with BNXN, noting that the social pressure in Nigeria adds a hidden cost to living there.

One user, @ade_397, pointed out that abroad, "No one dey ask you for urgent 2k or come your house con drink all your drink and stay 1 week to chop all your store food." 

Another user, @Adebayo11418082, added a deeper perspective on the social environment, stating, "It is dangerous and expensive to look rich in a poor environment" 

Sarcastic praise also rolled in from users like @realidraphael, who joked, "In other words a person struggling to survive in Lagos is a billionaire in Los Angeles.... Nice one BNXN".

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READ ALSO: Out of 36 States, Lagos emerges best-performing state in Nigeria, gets five-star rating

2. The infrastructure deficit

Others focused on how expensive Lagos feels despite the lack of basic amenities. @IfyOtuyaBrand argued that "Nigeria is too underdeveloped to be as overpriced and expensive as it is." 

This sentiment was backed by a classic piece of local wisdom shared by @ologunbagbojohn, who remembered his mother’s words after her 40 years in the city: "Lagos money ends in Lagos."

3. The counter-argument: A bill is still a bill

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However, not everyone was sold on the idea that the US is cheaper.

@OgbeniAdugbo countered BNXN's logic by stating, "Not having ‘egbon adugbo’ doesn’t mean life is cheaper. In the U.S., you still spend a lot on rent, bills, transport, and insurance. It’s just different types of expenses, not necessarily less pressure" 

READ ALSO: Ayra Starr performs on NPR Tiny Desk, previews unreleased track from upcoming album Starrgirl

Conclusion

Ultimately, the debate highlights a major truth about urban living. In Los Angeles, the high cost of living comes with a predictable system—your bills are fixed, and the infrastructure works. 

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In Lagos, even though raw prices might look cheaper on paper, inflation, poor infrastructure, and constant social obligations mean your money can disappear just as fast, if not faster.

Who is BXBN?

BXBN, formerly known ads Buju
BXBN, formerly known ads Buju

BNXN (born Daniel Etiese Benson in 1997) is a prominent Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Formerly known as Buju, the Lagos-born artist rebranded in 2022. He rose to international fame through major collaborations and hits, winning the prestigious Next Rated award at The Headies.

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