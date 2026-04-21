Still job hunting? 7 reasons you’re not getting hired — and how to fix it
7 Reasons You’re Struggling to Find a Job in Nigeria (And What to Do Instead)
You’ve sent out CVs and filled out countless application forms. You’ve even waited weeks hoping for a callback.
But still, nothing. No emails, interviews, or even a pinch of progress.
Every Nigerian graduate is familiar with this. Thousands of job seekers in Nigeria are stuck in the same cycle of endlessly applying to jobs without results.
But the truth is, getting a job in Nigeria goes beyond how well-written your CV is.
Once you understand why you’re not getting a job in Nigeria, you can fix it and start seeing real results.
7 reasons you’re struggling to find a job (and what to do instead)
1. Your CV isn’t tailored to the job
One of the biggest reasons people are not getting hired is sending the same CV everywhere.
Recruiters spend seconds scanning applications. If your CV doesn’t match the role instantly, it’s ignored.
What to do instead:
Tailor your CV to each job
Use keywords from the job description
Focus only on relevant experience
A targeted CV improves your chances of getting a job in Nigeria significantly.
CONTINUE READING: 6 CV Templates That Will Actually Get You Interviews
2. You’re applying blindly to every job
Applying to dozens of random jobs may feel productive, but it’s one of the biggest job search mistakes.
Why? Most of those roles don’t align with your actual skills or experience.
What to do instead:
Focus on jobs that match your strengths
Apply strategically, not desperately
Prioritise quality over quantity
5 well-targeted applications beat 50 random ones.
3. You don’t have in-demand skills
A degree alone is no longer enough in today’s job market. Employers want practical, job-ready skills.
What to do instead:
Learn skills that are in demand (digital, technical, or vocational)
Take short online courses or certifications
Build a small portfolio (even personal projects count)
If you want to know how to get a job in Nigeria faster, start with your skills.
4. Your online presence is weak (or risky)
Many employers search your name before contacting you.
If they find nothing, or something unprofessional, it affects your chances.
What to do instead:
Create a professional online profile (Use LinkedIn)
Showcase your skills, projects, or achievements
Keep your public social media clean and presentable
Your digital presence can either help or hurt your job search.
5. You're not networking
A large number of jobs in Nigeria are never publicly advertised.
A lot of opportunities come through referrals, connections, or recommendations.
What to do instead:
Talk to people in your industry
Let others know you’re job hunting
Attend webinars, events, and communities
Networking is one of the most underrated job search tips in Nigeria. Sometimes, who you know matters as much as what you know.
6. You struggle with interviews
If you’re getting interviews but no offers, the issue is likely your performance.
What to do instead:
Practice common interview questions
Prepare real-life examples of your experience
Work on confidence and communication
Interviews are a skill, and like any skill, they improve with practice.
7. You’re only targeting popular jobs
You’re Only Targeting Popular Jobs
Many job seekers focus only on highly competitive roles and ignore other opportunities. That means more competition and fewer chances.
What to do instead:
Explore related career paths
Be open to entry-level roles
Look beyond saturated industries
Sometimes the fastest way to succeed is choosing a less crowded path.
What to do if you’re struggling to find a job in Nigeria
If you’re serious about getting hired, don’t just read; act.
Start today:
Pick one skill to improve this week
Rewrite your CV for a specific role
Apply to 5 targeted jobs
Reach out to at least 2 people in your field or on your contact list and tell them you’re open to work.
Small, focused actions create real results.
Job hunting can feel frustrating, especially when nothing seems to be working.
But in many cases, the problem isn’t you but the approach you’re using.
Once you fix these common mistakes, your chances of getting hired improve significantly.
Stay consistent. Stay intentional. And most importantly, don’t give up.
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