Travellers unwind in natural hot springs and luxury mountain spas surrounded by the snow-capped peaks of Banff, Canada

Travellers unwind in natural hot springs and luxury mountain spas surrounded by the snow-capped peaks of Banff, Canada

This beautiful Canadian mountain town is quietly becoming the world's newest wellness hotspot

Banff, Canada is expanding its appeal beyond skiing and hiking, emerging as a major wellness destination. Backed by multi-million-dollar spa investments and natural hot springs, visitors are pairing alpine adventure with deep relaxation.

Banff, Canada is becoming a major wellness tourism destination alongside its famous hiking and skiing attractions.

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Hotels are investing heavily in spas, hydrotherapy pools, saunas, cold plunges and sleep-focused wellness experiences.

Banff Upper Hot Springs attracts around 300,000 visitors annually, while activities like forest bathing and yoga are growing in popularity.

Tourism experts say travellers now want holidays that combine adventure with relaxation, helping them return home feeling refreshed.

When most people hear Banff, Canada, they immediately think of snow-capped mountains, hiking trails, skiing holidays and those breathtaking blue lakes that flood Instagram every holiday season.

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But the famous resort town in Alberta is quietly becoming something else entirely — one of Canada's fastest-growing wellness tourism destinations.

Instead of only attracting adventure lovers, Banff is now pulling in travellers who simply want to rest, recover and escape the stress of everyday life.

The shift is so obvious that Banff & Lake Louise Tourism now promotes the region as a wellness destination, encouraging visitors to slow down through activities like guided forest bathing, Indigenous medicine walks, yoga sessions, luxury spas and natural hot springs.

One of the biggest attractions is the Banff Upper Hot Springs, which welcomes about 300,000 visitors every year.

According to Robin Ruiz, President and CEO of the Wellness Tourism Association, the trend reflects how people now approach travel.

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"People are increasingly prioritizing their physical and mental well-being, and those priorities don't disappear when they go on vacation."

Ruiz explained that mountain destinations already have what many travellers are searching for.

"The beauty of mountain destinations is that they don't have to reinvent themselves to become wellness destinations. So much of what travelers are seeking is already there."

He pointed to experiences such as forest bathing, stargazing, peaceful lakes, fresh mountain air and quiet forests as natural wellness activities that don't require expensive treatment programmes.

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Hotels are investing millions in wellness experiences

Visitors soaked in the mineral-rich thermal waters of Banff Upper Hot Springs against a dramatic mountain backdrop

Hotels across Banff are already cashing in on the growing demand.

Banff Park Lodge recently opened the Mountain Whisper Spa, offering treatments including sound baths, massages, light therapy, biofield tuning, cupping, energy healing and manual osteopathy.

The Kenrick Hotel also unveiled a renovated hydrotherapy spa featuring whirlpools, steam rooms, saunas and cold plunges.

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Meanwhile, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise introduced the Basin Glacial Waters Spa, where guests move between heated pools, icy plunge pools, steam rooms and traditional saunas while overlooking the Canadian Rockies.

Ruiz believes these additions simply enhance what already attracts visitors.

"What's interesting is that these experiences aren't necessarily changing why travelers visit these destinations. They're complementing what already makes them special, while giving travelers more opportunities to relax, recharge, and enhance their overall experience."

A hotel with its own wellness concierge

One of the newest luxury additions is the Bathhouse at Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection, which opened after a CAD$115 million renovation of the property.

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The hydrothermal facility includes a Finnish sauna with mountain views, an infrared salt sauna, steam room, cold plunge, heated infinity pool and private outdoor saunas.

Guests who don't want to spend all day relaxing can still visit the hotel's fitness centre, equipped with Technogym machines, Peloton bikes, climbing walls and exercise classes.

For visitors taking wellness seriously, there's even a dedicated Wellness Studio Suite.

The room comes with workout equipment, Therabody recovery devices, yoga gear, healthy snacks, adaptogenic teas, sleep technology, aromatherapy sprays and a variety of pillows. Guests also get access to a wellness concierge who helps customise their stay.

Beyond the hotel, visitors can book hiking, mountain biking, skiing, alpine yoga, forest bathing and stargazing sessions through the hotel's expedition centre.

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Wellness tourism keeps growing worldwide

Travellers recovered in the dedicated Wellness Studio Suite equipped with yoga gear, sleep technology, and workout tools

Banff's transformation reflects a much bigger global travel trend.

More travellers are now looking for holidays that combine adventure with rest, choosing destinations where they can exercise during the day and properly recover afterwards.

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Ruiz says that's exactly what modern travellers want.

"Travelers increasingly appreciate having the freedom to enjoy both active experiences and opportunities to relax and recharge."

He added: "While [they] may define and pursue wellness differently, the desire to feel better, live healthier and make the most of our time is universal."