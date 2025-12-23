11 Christmas Movies to Binge This Holiday Season

Skip the cheesy Christmas movies and discover 12 holiday-adjacent films perfect for anyone who wants drama, horror, action, or romance with just a touch of festive spirit.

Not everyone is going to love sappy Christmas movies where everyone sings carols, decorates trees, and lives happily ever after. If that’s what you’re here for, take the next exit, I’m afraid.



This list is for those who want something Christmas-leaning, but not Christmas-centred. Some of these movies take place around the holidays, others just happen to have winter vibes, but none of them are built around jingle bells and Christmas trees. If you’ve had a rough year, want horror instead of hugs, or just prefer action over awkward rom-coms, there’s something here for you.

Better Watch Out (2017)

Set in a quiet suburban neighbourhood during the holidays, Better Watch Out turns the classic babysitting trope into a psychological thriller.



Seventeen-year-old Ashley is babysitting 12-year-old Luke when a series of increasingly tense events spirals into danger, deception, and dark humour. Luke’s seemingly innocent crush quickly turns into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse, keeping viewers on edge until the shocking conclusion.



This one’s perfect for fans of horror or suspense who want a Christmas setting . https://youtu.be/1BDxAsaoM1Y?si=nDrxMBybdhA4iLss

Carol (2015)

Carol tells the story of Therese, an aspiring photographer, and Carol, a glamorous woman navigating a difficult divorce, whose chance meeting during the Christmas shopping season sparks a secret romance.



Their story is full of longing, risk, and subtle defiance against societal expectations. This is for viewers who want love and emotional depth with a light holiday backdrop. CAROL - Official Trailer - Starring Cate Blanchett And Rooney Mara

Spencer (2021)

In Spencer, the British Princess Diana spends Christmas at Sandringham House in 1991 while struggling with her crumbling marriage to Prince Charles.



The film focuses on her personal crisis, exploring isolation, pressure, and self-discovery, while subtle holiday details like formal dinners and decorated halls contrast sharply with her inner turmoil.



It’s a choice for those who enjoy historical drama and psychological insight, with Christmas acting as a seasonal framing device rather than the main plot.

Spoiler Alert (2022)

Spoiler Alert chronicles the real-life relationship of Michael and Kit over multiple Christmases, capturing their joys, insecurities, and heartbreaks.



First dates to coping with serious illness, the holiday moments provide warmth and nostalgia, but the story revolves around real-life struggles, love, and loss.



This one fits the list because it’s heartfelt without relying on festive clichés, making it suitable for viewers who want romance during the holidays without overly cheerful fluff.

Krampus (2015)

When a holiday of family dysfunction turns deadly, Krampus blends comedy and horror in a story about a monster punishing the non-believers.



The Engel family’s tense Christmas gathering is disrupted by supernatural forces, creating chaos and scares instead of sentimental moments.



The film is perfect for viewers craving horror and dark humour , offering a festive setting with twisted consequences rather than joy.

Silent Night (2021)

Silent Night uses Christmas as the backdrop for an apocalyptic black comedy. As a poisonous gas cloud threatens the UK, a group of friends and family gather for their annual holiday dinner, facing moral dilemmas, panic, and darkly humorous confrontations.



This one’s ideal for viewers who want tension, dark humour, and social commentary during the holidays.

Carry On (2024)

If you enjoyed Die Hard, chances are you will like this one. Ethan Kopek, a TSA officer at LAX, faces a high-stakes situation on Christmas Eve when a mercenary threatens lives with a deadly weapon.



The holiday backdrop contrasts sharply with the pulse-pounding action and suspense, offering a thrill ride for viewers who prefer action over tinsel and snow. It’s a setting with high stakes and nonstop tension, making it ideal for action lovers.

The Holdovers (2023)

Set at a New England boarding school, The Holdovers follows a strict teacher forced to chaperone students left behind during Christmas break. The film blends humour, grief, and heartwarming moments without resorting to saccharine holiday tropes.



The festive season serves as a frame for character development and unexpected friendships, making it perfect for those who like thoughtful storytelling.

Black Doves (2024)

Black Doves is a British spy thriller set during the holidays. A secret agent must protect a woman whose life is endangered after her lover’s murder, navigating espionage, betrayal, and high-stakes action.



The Christmas setting is calm, adding seasonal texture to an otherwise gripping spy narrative. Ideal for viewers who want thrills, strategy, and tension.

Elves (2021)

A Danish family travels to a remote island for Christmas, only to discover that deadly carnivorous elves inhabit it. While young Jose befriends a baby elf, chaos and danger ensue, blending horror and dark fantasy.



The holiday backdrop adds seasonal contrast to the suspense, making this series perfect for viewers who want chilling entertainment.

White Reindeer (2013)