Residents of Zonzi Village in Borgu Local Government Area, Niger State, survey the ruins of their homes after suspected bandits raze the entire community

Residents of Zonzi Village in Borgu Local Government Area, Niger State, survey the ruins of their homes after suspected bandits raze the entire community

Three dead, entire village razed as suspected bandits attack Zonzi community in Niger State

Suspected bandits stormed Zonzi Village in Borgu LGA, Niger State, killing three residents and burning down houses across the community just hours after high-level security visits.

Suspected bandits killed three residents and razed Zonzi Village in Borgu LGA, Niger State.

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Many villagers escaped into nearby bushes as the attackers set houses ablaze.

The attack happened less than 24 hours after Governor Mohammed Bago's visit and a security assessment by DIG Umar Nadada.

Police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun said the incident was yet to be verified but confirmed the DIG had returned after assessing the security situation.

Residents of Zonzi Village in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State have been thrown into mourning after suspected bandits attacked the community, killed three people and burnt down the entire village.

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The attack happened on Thursday evening, with eyewitnesses saying the gunmen stormed the village in large numbers before unleashing terror on residents.

An eyewitness, who did not want his name mentioned, said the attackers shot three residents dead before setting houses across the community on fire.

Many villagers reportedly escaped into nearby bushes to save their lives as the gunmen went from house to house burning buildings.

Zonzi Village is located a few kilometres from Pisa and Kaabe communities, areas that have also witnessed repeated attacks by armed bandits in recent weeks.

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The latest attack came barely 24 hours after Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, visited Borgu following the recent wave of violence in the area.

It also happened shortly after the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, through the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Umar Nadada, ordered an on-the-spot assessment of the worsening security situation in Borgu.

Just last week, suspected bandits invaded Lumma Ba'are and Wawa communities, where they killed the village head, Mallam Bawa Muhammed, alongside five other residents.

The killings triggered a reprisal attack, with some Fulani residents accused of collaborating with the bandits. The retaliation reportedly left about 30 people dead in Wawa and Gada Oli communities, further escalating tensions in the area.

When contacted over Thursday's attack, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, said he was yet to confirm the incident.

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He, however, confirmed that the Deputy Inspector-General of Police had completed his visit to the area.

"He came for an assessment of the incident, had a stakeholders meeting, and returned to report to the IGP now," Abiodun said.