Two Nigerian men accused of romance scam in Thailand remanded in police custody.

Two Nigerian men accused of romance scam in Thailand remanded in police custody.

Two Nigerians thought they were receiving a food delivery in Thailand, but it was undercover police at the door

Undercover Thai police disguised as food delivery riders raided a Nonthaburi condominium to arrest two Nigerian men linked to an international romance scam network. Authorities seized devices containing fake US military profiles used to target victims across Southeast Asia.

Two Nigerian men aged 41 and 30 were arrested in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

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Undercover officers posed as food delivery workers to gain access to their condominium.

Police reportedly found chats involving fake identities posing as US military personnel.

The suspects face reported immigration charges as investigations into the alleged romance-scam network continue.

Two Nigerian men suspected of involvement in an international romance scam network in Thailand got an unexpected surprise when officers disguised as food delivery riders knocked on their condominium door to arrest them.

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The suspects, aged 41 and 30, were arrested on November 18, 2026, at a condominium in Ban Mai, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi, following an investigation by Thailand's Immigration Division 3 and Provincial Police Region 1.

According to local media outlet The Thaiger, the officers disguised themselves as delivery workers and approached the suspects' room with the help of security guards, pretending they had a parcel to deliver.

When one of the men opened the door, the officers identified themselves and moved in to arrest both suspects.

Undercover police disguise as food delivery rider to arrest two Nigerian men accused of romance scam in Thailand https://t.co/l48b2gItvU — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) November 26, 2026

A search of their laptop and mobile phones reportedly uncovered chat messages involving fake identities posing as US military personnel to establish romantic relationships with potential victims.

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Investigators suspect the group used Thailand as a base to target people across Southeast Asia through romance scams. Police also reportedly discovered social media accounts being created to deceive potential Thai victims.

The arrests followed an earlier investigation launched on November 12, when police detained another Nigerian man, aged 37, at Owl Market in Nonthaburi over suspected links to the same international scam network.

Following that arrest, investigators searched a condominium in Bang Kraso, Mueang Nonthaburi, where suspected members of the group had reportedly been staying. However, the men had already left.

Police subsequently traced the suspects to another condominium in the Muang Thong Thani area, where they were believed to have stayed for about two to three days before the undercover operation.

The Thaiger reported that the two arrested men confessed during questioning. However, the charges publicly reported against them relate to immigration offences, including illegal entry and unauthorised residence.

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One of the suspects, aged 41, had reportedly overstayed his permitted stay in Thailand by 411 days.

Authorities revoked both men's permission to remain in the country and transferred them to Pak Kret Police Station for further legal proceedings ahead of deportation.

The arrests come amid wider investigations into suspected romance-scam networks operating in Thailand and targeting victims across the region.

However, police have not disclosed the identities of the alleged victims, the amount of money involved or the specific roles the two men allegedly played in the suspected operation.

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