15 surprising facts about Ibadan that many Nigerians are just finding out

From its origins as an 1829 military camp to housing Nigeria's first skyscraper and standard stadium, Ibadan remains West Africa's largest indigenous city. Explore 15 compelling facts that define the Oyo State capital.

Ibadan began as a military camp in 1829 before becoming one of the most powerful Yoruba cities.

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The city has no single founder and was shaped by famous warriors like Oluyedun and Oluyole.

Cocoa House, Nigeria's first skyscraper, and Liberty Stadium, the country's first standard stadium, are both located in Ibadan.

Ibadan remains the largest indigenous city in West Africa and is home to many historic landmarks and notable Nigerians.

If you think Ibadan is only about brown rooftops, amala joints and heavy Yoruba accents, think again. The Oyo State capital has one of the richest histories in Nigeria, from being founded as a war camp to housing the country's first skyscraper.

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Here are 15 interesting facts about Ibadan that explain why the ancient city remains one of Nigeria's most important cultural and historical centres.

1. Ibadan started as a war camp

Although settlements existed in the area earlier, modern Ibadan emerged in 1829 as a military camp for warriors from Oyo, Ife and Ijebu after the Owu War. The city later grew into one of the most powerful Yoruba cities.

2. It has no single founder

Unlike many Yoruba towns, Ibadan has no recognised ancestral founder. While it has historical links to Ile-Ife, the city developed as a military settlement rather than around a royal dynasty.

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3. It was built through warfare

Ibadan was famously established through what historians describe as "iron and blood." Its earliest leaders were military commanders who earned their positions through bravery on the battlefield.

READ ALSO: 20 fascinating facts that prove Abeokuta shaped modern Nigeria

4. Its first leader was a famous warrior

The city's first recognised leader was Oluyedun, who held the title of Àare-Ọ̀nà-Kakanfò, the highest military title in the old Oyo Empire. Other respected warriors like Lakanle and Oluyole also played major leadership roles.

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5. Oluyole became one of Ibadan's greatest rulers

Basọ̀run Oluyole ruled from the mid-1830s until 1847. Though known for his strict and sometimes harsh leadership, he became so influential that Ibadan earned the nickname "Ìlú Olúyọ̀lé" (Town of Oluyole), a name that is still associated with the city today.

6. Historians talk about "three Ibadans"

According to oral history, there were three different settlements known as Ibadan. The first two eventually disappeared due to wars and migration, while the present-day Ibadan became the permanent settlement.

7. The first two Ibadans disappeared

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The first settlement was destroyed during conflicts, while the second was abandoned after military defeat. The current Ibadan is regarded as the third and lasting settlement.

8. It became home after the Owu War

What began as a temporary military camp for allied Yoruba forces gradually transformed into a permanent city as warriors and their families settled there.

9. Different Yoruba groups first lived there

The original inhabitants included the Egba, Ife and Oyo people. The Egba later moved to establish Abeokuta in 1830, while political struggles eventually left the Oyo group as the dominant population.

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10. Ibadan was strategically built on hills

The city sits on several hills, with elevations ranging between about 160 and 275 metres above sea level. Early settlers chose the hills for protection against enemies, earning Ibadan the description "ìlú orí òkè" (the city on the hill).

11. It originally had no central palace

Unlike many Yoruba towns, Ibadan initially had no king and therefore no centrally located palace. Homes were instead built wherever the terrain was most suitable rather than facing a royal residence.

12. It has some of Nigeria's oldest tourist attractions

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Agodi Gardens

Visitors to Ibadan can explore places like:

Agodi Gardens

Bower Tower

Mapo Hall

Cocoa House

University of Ibadan Zoological Garden

Ventura Mall

13. Many prominent Nigerians come from Ibadan

The city has produced several notable figures, including:

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Prof. Toyin Falola

Prof. Oluremi Sonaiya

Taiwo Akinkunmi, who designed Nigeria's national flag

Former Olubadan Oba Saliu Adetunji

Chief Richard Akinjide

Kofoworola Abeni Pratt, Nigeria's first qualified nurse

14. Nigeria's first skyscraper is in Ibadan

Cocoa House, Ibadan

Cocoa House, completed in 1965, is widely recognised as Nigeria's first skyscraper. Built from proceeds of cocoa exports during Chief Obafemi Awolowo's administration in the old Western Region, it remains one of Ibadan's biggest landmarks.

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15. Nigeria's first standard stadium was built there

The Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, formerly known as Liberty Stadium, was Nigeria's first standard stadium and remains one of the country's historic sporting venues.