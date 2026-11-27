15 surprising facts about Ibadan that many Nigerians are just finding out
Ibadan began as a military camp in 1829 before becoming one of the most powerful Yoruba cities.
The city has no single founder and was shaped by famous warriors like Oluyedun and Oluyole.
Cocoa House, Nigeria's first skyscraper, and Liberty Stadium, the country's first standard stadium, are both located in Ibadan.
Ibadan remains the largest indigenous city in West Africa and is home to many historic landmarks and notable Nigerians.
If you think Ibadan is only about brown rooftops, amala joints and heavy Yoruba accents, think again. The Oyo State capital has one of the richest histories in Nigeria, from being founded as a war camp to housing the country's first skyscraper.
Here are 15 interesting facts about Ibadan that explain why the ancient city remains one of Nigeria's most important cultural and historical centres.
1. Ibadan started as a war camp
Although settlements existed in the area earlier, modern Ibadan emerged in 1829 as a military camp for warriors from Oyo, Ife and Ijebu after the Owu War. The city later grew into one of the most powerful Yoruba cities.
2. It has no single founder
Unlike many Yoruba towns, Ibadan has no recognised ancestral founder. While it has historical links to Ile-Ife, the city developed as a military settlement rather than around a royal dynasty.
3. It was built through warfare
Ibadan was famously established through what historians describe as "iron and blood." Its earliest leaders were military commanders who earned their positions through bravery on the battlefield.
4. Its first leader was a famous warrior
The city's first recognised leader was Oluyedun, who held the title of Àare-Ọ̀nà-Kakanfò, the highest military title in the old Oyo Empire. Other respected warriors like Lakanle and Oluyole also played major leadership roles.
5. Oluyole became one of Ibadan's greatest rulers
Basọ̀run Oluyole ruled from the mid-1830s until 1847. Though known for his strict and sometimes harsh leadership, he became so influential that Ibadan earned the nickname "Ìlú Olúyọ̀lé" (Town of Oluyole), a name that is still associated with the city today.
6. Historians talk about "three Ibadans"
According to oral history, there were three different settlements known as Ibadan. The first two eventually disappeared due to wars and migration, while the present-day Ibadan became the permanent settlement.
7. The first two Ibadans disappeared
The first settlement was destroyed during conflicts, while the second was abandoned after military defeat. The current Ibadan is regarded as the third and lasting settlement.
8. It became home after the Owu War
What began as a temporary military camp for allied Yoruba forces gradually transformed into a permanent city as warriors and their families settled there.
9. Different Yoruba groups first lived there
The original inhabitants included the Egba, Ife and Oyo people. The Egba later moved to establish Abeokuta in 1830, while political struggles eventually left the Oyo group as the dominant population.
10. Ibadan was strategically built on hills
The city sits on several hills, with elevations ranging between about 160 and 275 metres above sea level. Early settlers chose the hills for protection against enemies, earning Ibadan the description "ìlú orí òkè" (the city on the hill).
11. It originally had no central palace
Unlike many Yoruba towns, Ibadan initially had no king and therefore no centrally located palace. Homes were instead built wherever the terrain was most suitable rather than facing a royal residence.
12. It has some of Nigeria's oldest tourist attractions
Visitors to Ibadan can explore places like:
Agodi Gardens
Bower Tower
Mapo Hall
Cocoa House
University of Ibadan Zoological Garden
Ventura Mall
13. Many prominent Nigerians come from Ibadan
The city has produced several notable figures, including:
Prof. Toyin Falola
Prof. Oluremi Sonaiya
Taiwo Akinkunmi, who designed Nigeria's national flag
Former Olubadan Oba Saliu Adetunji
Chief Richard Akinjide
Kofoworola Abeni Pratt, Nigeria's first qualified nurse
14. Nigeria's first skyscraper is in Ibadan
Cocoa House, completed in 1965, is widely recognised as Nigeria's first skyscraper. Built from proceeds of cocoa exports during Chief Obafemi Awolowo's administration in the old Western Region, it remains one of Ibadan's biggest landmarks.
15. Nigeria's first standard stadium was built there
The Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, formerly known as Liberty Stadium, was Nigeria's first standard stadium and remains one of the country's historic sporting venues.
Today, Ibadan remains the capital of Oyo State and is regarded as the largest indigenous city in West Africa. Beyond its famous brown roofs, the city carries centuries of history that continue to shape Yoruba culture and Nigeria's story.
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